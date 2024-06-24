Michael Knaapen, LGBTQ of Maryland Head Busted for Texting Teen, Visited the White House MULTIPLE Times

The other day we told you about Michael Knaapen, head of the LGBTQ of Maryland, who was busted for texting a 14-year-old.

Well, Knaapen was spending time at the White House, too:

It appears that Michael Knappen, the chief of the LGBTQ Dems of Maryland group who allegedly texted and tried to meet up with a 14-year-old for s*xual activities visited the White House at least 3 times in the past few months. pic.twitter.com/f6yB7lYNA1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2024

Remember when First Lady Jill Biden told us decency was on the ballot in November 2020? Good times.

The Left spends a lot of time trying to tie Trump to bad actors, saying it's a problem and makes him unfit for office. So what about the Biden administration having Knaapen at the White House? What does that say about them?

Decency people https://t.co/NP7UYIAOVH — Darth Crypto null af (@DefNotDarth) June 24, 2024

So much decency the associate communications director, Tyler Cherry, recently had to scrub his X timeline when old tweets were exposed.

Random chance would mean the Bidenites might hire a normal person. Instead, their recruitment of the worst sort of deviants is clearly intentional and systematic. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) June 24, 2024

It's all by design.

I'm sorry, but I was told that decency was on the ballot.



Instead, some LGBTQ dem that visits the White House wants to be on top of a 14 year-old? — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 24, 2024

Pretty much sums it up.

This was last year but still disturbing nonetheless — Eat S**t Gary Gensler. (@EatShitGensler) June 24, 2024

Yes, it was last year, but the Democratic Party ran on restoring decency and norms; Knaapen didn't just decide to text 14-year-olds.

Apparently.

Yes. Imagine that.

Totally on brand for this White House.

Are you serious???



A day doesn’t go by without a so called “Christian “ Republican being in the news for sexually abusing someone, mostly children. But you find 1 story about a Democrat & we’re the pedophiles. Come on, Trumps own “spiritual “ adviser was just outed as one. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/7kntzGANsI — Tardis Traveler (@tenthplanet68) June 24, 2024

Okay, but the Democrats ran on being better than this. So why can't they be held to their own standard?

Bringing back that decency, the left is sooo famous for.

It must be hard for all those people to breathe, wearing clown noses all the time. https://t.co/5jTdqvU8vN — The Intl. Hick of Mystery (@ChuckHosea) June 24, 2024

It's an entire circus.

This is also true -- that 'activist' who flashed people on the White House lawn was accused of sexual assault.

How many of these people work with or are in this administration? https://t.co/lOzr3zVx0Q — TheBigMachine (@TheBigMachineTX) June 24, 2024

Inquiring minds would like to know.

Not one journalist will ask, though.