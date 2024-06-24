CNN Host Ends Interview With Trump Spokesperson, Goes Red in the Face When...
Michael Knaapen, LGBTQ of Maryland Head Busted for Texting Teen, Visited the White House MULTIPLE Times

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on June 24, 2024
The other day we told you about Michael Knaapen, head of the LGBTQ of Maryland, who was busted for texting a 14-year-old. 

Well, Knaapen was spending time at the White House, too:

Remember when First Lady Jill Biden told us decency was on the ballot in November 2020? Good times. 

The Left spends a lot of time trying to tie Trump to bad actors, saying it's a problem and makes him unfit for office. So what about the Biden administration having Knaapen at the White House? What does that say about them?

So much decency the associate communications director, Tyler Cherry, recently had to scrub his X timeline when old tweets were exposed.

It's all by design.

Pretty much sums it up.

Yes, it was last year, but the Democratic Party ran on restoring decency and norms; Knaapen didn't just decide to text 14-year-olds.

Apparently.

Yes. Imagine that.

Totally on brand for this White House.

Okay, but the Democrats ran on being better than this. So why can't they be held to their own standard?

It's an entire circus.

This is also true -- that 'activist' who flashed people on the White House lawn was accused of sexual assault.

Inquiring minds would like to know.

Not one journalist will ask, though.

