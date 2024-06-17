Libs of TikTok: Trans Activist Who Flashed Fake Boobs at White House Accused of Sexual Assault

Remember when Dr. Jill Biden assured us that decency was on the ballot?

We're not sure what the White House has planned to celebrate Pride Month this year. Last year, they took down an American flag from the White House and replaced it with a pride flag. They also had a picnic of sorts for LGBTQ activists on the White House lawn, where President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden told the crowd they were the bravest people he knew.

Advertisement

Karine Jean-Pierre was quick to distance the White House from a trans activist who flashed his fake boobs on the White House lawn.

Karine Jean-Pierre calls the transgender influencer who posed topless at the White House "unacceptable," "unfair," "not appropriate," and "disrespectful."



"It really does not reflect the event that we hosted..." pic.twitter.com/ZeAsj145Sr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2023

It perfectly represented the event you hosted. After right-wing publications pounced on the incident, topless trans TikToker Rose Montoya issued an "apology," saying he was lost in "a quick moment of…overwhelming trans joy." He went on to blame conservatives for trying to use the video of him topless at the White House to try and call the community groomers. "Firstly, going topless in Washington D.C. is legal and I fully support the movement to free the nipple because why is my chest now deemed inappropriate?”

Now Libs of TikTok is reporting that Montoya has been accused of sexually assaulting five people:

The trans activist who flashed his prosthetic bare b*easts on the White House lawn has now been accused of s*xually assaulting at least 5 people. pic.twitter.com/MLrFRll31a — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2024

Twitchy sister site Hot Air reports:

Jesse Diamond, who goes by TransMuscleBear online, made the allegations on social media, detailing the abuse suffered at the hands of Montoya while recovering from sex change operation years ago. Diamond shared an email appearing to be from Montoya, which read, "I broke your trust and violated you," as well as "I'm sorry I forced myself on you."

We remain convinced that most of the danger facing the trans community comes from other members of the trans community. "I'm sorry I forced myself on you?"

Is literally ANYBODY surprised? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 17, 2024

But I thought Joe was bringing decency back to the White House. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 17, 2024

Who could have seen this coming.…? Oh, wait, a lot of us could. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 17, 2024

This is the same Biden who voted for the Defense of Marriage Act as a senator back in 1996. Now he's celebrating Trans Visibility Day every year with a video.

Norms restored! — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 17, 2024

This is the least surprising headline I've read on X in years — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 17, 2024

Who didn’t see this coming? — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) June 17, 2024

Advertisement

That would never happen. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 17, 2024

Well that's very surprising! Who would have thought the thing that never happens has happened again? — Hayden Hewitt (@HaydenHewitt) June 17, 2024

Biden: We're bringing decency back to the White House. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) June 17, 2024

If his whole life is a lie, why would he have any boundaries at all? It was also females (trans identified) that he assaulted. — Kate c (@katec1956) June 17, 2024

“I’m shocked!”, said nobody. — John 🇮🇱 (@noahsflood_) June 17, 2024

If the USA in 2024 were a picture: — Duncan🇮🇱🎗️ (@DuncanISRL) June 17, 2024

Really? She seemed so normal? 😂 — AmeriFirst (@AmeriF1rst) June 17, 2024

Maybe Montoya was just caught up in an overwhelming sense of trans joy while allegedly sexually assaulting other people.

***