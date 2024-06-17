Axios Looks at How Biden's Historic Presidency Has Doubled as a Family Tragedy
Libs of TikTok: Trans Activist Who Flashed Fake Boobs at White House Accused of Sexual Assault

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on June 17, 2024
Twitchy

Remember when Dr. Jill Biden assured us that decency was on the ballot?

We're not sure what the White House has planned to celebrate Pride Month this year. Last year, they took down an American flag from the White House and replaced it with a pride flag. They also had a picnic of sorts for LGBTQ activists on the White House lawn, where President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden told the crowd they were the bravest people he knew.

Karine Jean-Pierre was quick to distance the White House from a trans activist who flashed his fake boobs on the White House lawn.

It perfectly represented the event you hosted. After right-wing publications pounced on the incident, topless trans TikToker Rose Montoya issued an "apology," saying he was lost in "a quick moment of…overwhelming trans joy." He went on to blame conservatives for trying to use the video of him topless at the White House to try and call the community groomers. "Firstly, going topless in Washington D.C. is legal and I fully support the movement to free the nipple because why is my chest now deemed inappropriate?”

Now Libs of TikTok is reporting that Montoya has been accused of sexually assaulting five people:

Twitchy sister site Hot Air reports:

Jesse Diamond, who goes by TransMuscleBear online, made the allegations on social media, detailing the abuse suffered at the hands of Montoya while recovering from sex change operation years ago. Diamond shared an email appearing to be from Montoya, which read, "I broke your trust and violated you," as well as "I'm sorry I forced myself on you."

We remain convinced that most of the danger facing the trans community comes from other members of the trans community. "I'm sorry I forced myself on you?"

This is the same Biden who voted for the Defense of Marriage Act as a senator back in 1996. Now he's celebrating Trans Visibility Day every year with a video.

Maybe Montoya was just caught up in an overwhelming sense of trans joy while allegedly sexually assaulting other people.

***

Tags: SEXUAL ASSAULT TRANSGENDER WHITE HOUSE PRIDE MONTH TIKTOK

