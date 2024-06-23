You Don't Hate Journos Enough: New York Magazine Celebrates Aaron Bushnell as 'Antiwar...
Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Welfare Offices Hand Out Voter...
House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'President Biden's Wide-Open Border'
Kamala Harris Campaigns for Trump by Posting All the Awesome Ways He'll Uphold...
Sen. Marco Rubio: 'Future Generations Will Look Back on Dobbs As a Great...
JK Rowling Responds to Party Leader Following Her Criticism of Labour As Being...
Lesbian Couple Kicked Out of CA Restaurant, Stalked for Confronting 'Trans Woman' in...
Mark Cuban, Who Likes to Remind Us Constantly How Smart He Is, Gets...
OMG-LOL, YES! Symone Sanders Tries Shaming Heritage Pres. Kevin Roberts for Saying Illegal...
NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X...
Catholics for Choice Claims Abortion Is Never Banned, Shamed, or Discouraged in the...
Queer Creator of 'Gayest' Star Wars Series Melts DOWN Over Haters Calling Her...
GURL, BYE! MSNBC Harpy Lectures Trump Judge Aileen Cannon to Stay In Her...
'Just a Wittle Old Farmer': Mark Cuban Steps On His Own ... FOOT...

Far Left Radical and Biden Administration Associate Communications Director Tries to Bury His Past

Gordon K  |  6:00 PM on June 23, 2024
Grand Old Memes

Tyler Cherry, the Biden Administration freak show's latest addition and associate director of communication, has proved that Biden's administration is every bit as radical as you suspected. We covered it here. Tyler Cherry (no really, that's his real name and not some pr0n stage name) had some old Tweets discovered and even though he's deleting them furiously, they're revealing who he is. It's not pretty. Turns out Cherry is an ACAB activist.

Advertisement

Which brings us to the main course. Remember when Joe Biden was being sold to us as the moderate voice who would bring decency back to the White House? Yeah, turns out the Obama / Bill Ayers / Soros wing of the Democratic Party pulled the classic bait and switch.

Cherry Tweeted this out.

And Twitter (X) was not having any of that nonsense.

Why yes, mainstream media, we're definitely going to throw your nonsense back in your faces.

The call is coming from INSIDE THE HOUSE!

Receipts were kept.

It's not every day you see a history being deleted in real time.

Recommended

You Don't Hate Journos Enough: New York Magazine Celebrates Aaron Bushnell as 'Antiwar Martyr'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

I've changed!

The poor guy, he's all grown up now!

"When I was younger."

Womp womp!

Now on to the sweet, sweet mockery!

LOL! "Medea Does Dallas"? Please pray for us.

So we weren't the only ones to think that the Administration was filling their vacant Sam Brinton diversity quilt slot.

LOL!

Short, sweet and to the point.

An antisemite too? What a shock! An absolute shock! Sorry, "anti-Zionist".

Advertisement

So in summary:

Yep. This is the modern left. But please remember that this November, you have a chance to make things less awful.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Don't Hate Journos Enough: New York Magazine Celebrates Aaron Bushnell as 'Antiwar Martyr'
Grateful Calvin
Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Welfare Offices Hand Out Voter Registration to Illegals
Amy Curtis
NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X Smackdowns' HILARIOUSLY Brilliant
Sam J.
Kamala Harris Campaigns for Trump by Posting All the Awesome Ways He'll Uphold the Second Amendment
Amy Curtis
Lesbian Couple Kicked Out of CA Restaurant, Stalked for Confronting 'Trans Woman' in Ladies Restroom
Amy Curtis
GURL, BYE! MSNBC Harpy Lectures Trump Judge Aileen Cannon to Stay In Her Own Lane and Oh HELL No (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Don't Hate Journos Enough: New York Magazine Celebrates Aaron Bushnell as 'Antiwar Martyr' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement