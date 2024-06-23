Far Left Radical and Biden Administration Associate Communications Director Tries to Bury His Past

Tyler Cherry, the Biden Administration freak show's latest addition and associate director of communication, has proved that Biden's administration is every bit as radical as you suspected. We covered it here. Tyler Cherry (no really, that's his real name and not some pr0n stage name) had some old Tweets discovered and even though he's deleting them furiously, they're revealing who he is. It's not pretty. Turns out Cherry is an ACAB activist.

Which brings us to the main course. Remember when Joe Biden was being sold to us as the moderate voice who would bring decency back to the White House? Yeah, turns out the Obama / Bill Ayers / Soros wing of the Democratic Party pulled the classic bait and switch.

Cherry Tweeted this out.

Past social media posts from when I was younger do not reflect my current views. Period. I support this Administration's agenda - and will continue my communications work focused on our climate and environmental policies. — Tyler Cherry (@TylerACherry) June 23, 2024

And Twitter (X) was not having any of that nonsense.

Are you really trying to cheap fake your past tweets? pic.twitter.com/B3fq4Wq5pr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 23, 2024

Why yes, mainstream media, we're definitely going to throw your nonsense back in your faces.

The call is coming from INSIDE THE HOUSE!

Receipts were kept.

Why did you just delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/mTLP2QNrX4 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 23, 2024

It's not every day you see a history being deleted in real time.

“I still believe these things but it’s politically inconvenient for me to be publicly KNOWN to believe these things at this stage of my career so please pretend to believe that I’ve ‘evolved’ in my thinking”



~ You — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 23, 2024

I've changed!

“I was only a 28 year old child.” — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 23, 2024

The poor guy, he's all grown up now!

Past ones necessarily are from when you were younger. When you’re older, maybe you’ll post better ones, who knows. All we have to judge you by is your own stupid thoughts. And boy howdy… — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) June 23, 2024

So the posts from 6 months ago? You literally were pro-Hamas 6 months ago. https://t.co/Ee8PAeCulE — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) June 23, 2024

"When I was younger."

Womp womp!

Now on to the sweet, sweet mockery!

Is that your real name? Because it sounds like a p*rn parody name for Tyler Perry https://t.co/tcpWj7JK0f — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 23, 2024

LOL! "Medea Does Dallas"? Please pray for us.

Where's the luggage? — Wattus Maximus (@WattusMaximus) June 23, 2024

So we weren't the only ones to think that the Administration was filling their vacant Sam Brinton diversity quilt slot.

But will you continue being a Kirkland brand Freddie Mercury? https://t.co/C0kUpguVIM — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 23, 2024

LOL!

Spare us. — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) June 23, 2024

Short, sweet and to the point.

Supported a terrorist funded activist just a few years ago.



RESIGN. https://t.co/CFr2lDPUYG — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) June 23, 2024

An antisemite too? What a shock! An absolute shock! Sorry, "anti-Zionist".

So in summary:

New White House Associate Communications Director is now backpedaling on all his past posts.



Here are a few as a reminder:



- promoted gender ideology

- propagated Russia hoax

- referred to police as slave patrols

- called to abolish ICE

- called everyone and America racist



Are… https://t.co/EIoZYiIWpW pic.twitter.com/oIxu6lGuUD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2024

Yep. This is the modern left. But please remember that this November, you have a chance to make things less awful.

***

