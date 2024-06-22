Head of LGBTQ of Maryland Busted Over Texts With 14-Year-Old

VIP: Kermit Versus Kamala Could Give Us a Vice Presidential Debate Worth Watching
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 22, 2024
Twitchy Meme

Alex Rosen's X handle is @iFightForKids and he says in his bio, "Pedophiles hate me." It seems that Rosen just confronted Michael Knaapen, leader of the LGTBQ Dems of Maryland, over some inappropriate texts with a "14-year-old boy."

It's reportedly this guy:


This is the sort of thing California State Senator Scott Weiner advocates for in legislation; apparently, man/boy relationships are a big part of the gay hookup community.

In case those get cut off, we can give you the gist:

Show me that p***y, baby. I know you're not a shy little virgin. You're a slut for older men with hairy c**ks.

Want daddy to show you his fat hairy d**k? Hungry, little guy?

I'd love to f**k you today, boy. Can we make that happen?

He calls himself Daddy and the kid "little guy" and "little buddy."

… you have to be a cop or a real kid for it to be a charge 

⁃ He admitted to previously possessing CP but did not have any in his possession currently

⁃We are still going to turn all of this over to the cops, but calling them to the scene would have done nothing.

We just had a post yesterday about a member of Even McMullin's campaign being busted for soliciting sex from a teen boy.

He's the pride of Pride Month.

Oh, and here's a bonus video of a pedophile getting busted. Note how the AWFL steps in to make sure the black man is OK:

***

