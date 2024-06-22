Head of LGBTQ of Maryland Busted Over Texts With 14-Year-Old

Alex Rosen's X handle is @iFightForKids and he says in his bio, "Pedophiles hate me." It seems that Rosen just confronted Michael Knaapen, leader of the LGTBQ Dems of Maryland, over some inappropriate texts with a "14-year-old boy."

Advertisement

BREAKING: Pedo catcher Alex Rosen just busted the leader of the LGBTQ Democrats of Maryland, trying to meet with a 14-year-old



Allegedly, his name is Michael Knaapen, who is also a member of the Maryland Democratic Party Executive Committee

pic.twitter.com/Ilb489C65X — George (@BehizyTweets) June 22, 2024

Watch as leader of LGBTQ Democrats of Maryland, Michael Knaapen, is confronted after attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old boy.



"I like the fantasy"



Of course, the fantasy he's referring to is p3dophilia. There is no punishment severe enough.

pic.twitter.com/pGjd7QCTII — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 22, 2024

It's reportedly this guy:





This is the sort of thing California State Senator Scott Weiner advocates for in legislation; apparently, man/boy relationships are a big part of the gay hookup community.

These are some of the text messages between Michael Knaapen (Leader of LGBTQ Dems of Maryland) and a 14-year-old boy. pic.twitter.com/FoH308W844 — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) June 22, 2024

In case those get cut off, we can give you the gist:

Show me that p***y, baby. I know you're not a shy little virgin. You're a slut for older men with hairy c**ks. Want daddy to show you his fat hairy d**k? Hungry, little guy? I'd love to f**k you today, boy. Can we make that happen?

He calls himself Daddy and the kid "little guy" and "little buddy."

In regards to the lack of police involvement in this, please note:



⁃We tried to turn this in back in November, and they didn’t want to do anything with it



⁃Though he admitted to sending d pics, in Maryland the law states you have to be a cop or a real kid for it to be a… — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) June 22, 2024

… you have to be a cop or a real kid for it to be a charge ⁃ He admitted to previously possessing CP but did not have any in his possession currently ⁃We are still going to turn all of this over to the cops, but calling them to the scene would have done nothing.

Too bad the FBI is no longer a real law enforcement agency. He'd be prosecuted by now — Eliza Crispin (@rdb2110aolcom) June 22, 2024

Maryland loves predators — Charles (@SirCharlses) June 22, 2024

Wood chipper or guillotine for this MFer. — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) June 22, 2024

Arrest him immediately — Unconventional Patriot🇺🇸🦅🐊 (@jso_patriot) June 22, 2024

Why didn't they curb him on the spot? — Dr. James Mansfield, M.M.A. (@Jabjitsu) June 22, 2024

Hard for me to believe that a gay liberal would be a predator. This never happens! — Dr. Phillip Oliver-Holz (@ThePhillipHolz) June 22, 2024

We just had a post yesterday about a member of Even McMullin's campaign being busted for soliciting sex from a teen boy.

Advertisement

Vigilante justice needs a comeback. — 𝕊𝕔𝕠𝕥𝕥 𝕄. 🇺🇸 (@RandomHeroWX) June 22, 2024

“Minor attracted person” is the new term, they don’t like being called pedophiles cause it’s mean 😬 — Joey Brazil (@MrJoesphAnthony) June 22, 2024

The texted conversation is so gross. I can't repeat it here. — Damon Strong (@DamonStrong) June 22, 2024

"There is no punishment severe enough"



100% correct. — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) June 22, 2024

This guy needs prison. Then his fantasy can be fulfilled. — czechmate (@CzechMateAO) June 22, 2024

He's the pride of Pride Month.

Oh, and here's a bonus video of a pedophile getting busted. Note how the AWFL steps in to make sure the black man is OK:

Predator gets busted trying to meet a 14-year-old girl in Portland, Oregon.



As he’s getting interrogated, a woke woman walks over and says:



“I just wanted to make sure that the brown person was safe.”



This is not satire.pic.twitter.com/eC3UfztVLT — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 21, 2024

***