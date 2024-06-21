ProPublica Is BIG MAD at Greg Abbott for Campaigning (and Winning) Against Anti-School Choice Republicans

The Award for Best Comedic Response to Protest Punks Goes to Jake Tapper's...
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on June 21, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

School choice is a winning issue electorally. Public schools are hotbeds of woke insanity, terrible educational standards (for example, the literacy rate in Baltimore public schools is 10%), beholden to insane unions, and full of harmful policies that hurt the communities they supposedly 'serve'. Giving families -- especially low income families -- the freedom to take educational dollars to better schools is common sense.

Which is why the Democrats oppose it.

They write:

As proponents of private school vouchers racked up win after win across the country in recent years, the largest Republican-led state in the nation remained stubbornly outside their grasp — until now.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott succeeded in persuading primary voters to remove from office members of his party who had defied him by voting against legislation that would allow the use of state money to pay for private school tuition.

Abbott’s success campaigning against fellow Republicans during the primary election sent a clear message that disloyalty would not be tolerated even for those who supported other priorities he outlined. If the pro-voucher candidates who Abbott supported in their primaries win in the November general election, as many are expected to, the governor argues he has the votes to finally pass legislation.

Greg Abbott -- as governor -- has a right and a duty to campaign against any politicians who oppose the agenda of the party. School choice is part of the Texas GOP's agenda.

Corey has been a tireless advocate of school choice and wasted no time taking a much-deserved victory lap on this.

And the people voted to oust those Republicans who opposed school choice. We thought the Left loved democracy.

Quite an impressive list.

Excellent question.

We all know the answer, too.

Yes, it is.

This is the correct headline.

A common sense position.

A huge win.

All they've got is prejudice.

And that Christian conservatives -- who the Left smears as racists -- actually care about poor and minority children getting a better education.

Nailed it.

Universal choice is the ideal goal.

