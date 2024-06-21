ProPublica Is BIG MAD at Greg Abbott for Campaigning (and Winning) Against Anti-School Choice Republicans

School choice is a winning issue electorally. Public schools are hotbeds of woke insanity, terrible educational standards (for example, the literacy rate in Baltimore public schools is 10%), beholden to insane unions, and full of harmful policies that hurt the communities they supposedly 'serve'. Giving families -- especially low income families -- the freedom to take educational dollars to better schools is common sense.

Which is why the Democrats oppose it.

New: Greg Abbott has campaigned against members of his own party who do not support voucher programs. This fall, he may finally get the votes needed to pass a bill -- a win for the Christian conservative donors who have spent decades lobbying for it. https://t.co/6q37HI1l2o — ProPublica (@propublica) June 21, 2024

They write:

As proponents of private school vouchers racked up win after win across the country in recent years, the largest Republican-led state in the nation remained stubbornly outside their grasp — until now. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott succeeded in persuading primary voters to remove from office members of his party who had defied him by voting against legislation that would allow the use of state money to pay for private school tuition. Abbott’s success campaigning against fellow Republicans during the primary election sent a clear message that disloyalty would not be tolerated even for those who supported other priorities he outlined. If the pro-voucher candidates who Abbott supported in their primaries win in the November general election, as many are expected to, the governor argues he has the votes to finally pass legislation.

Greg Abbott -- as governor -- has a right and a duty to campaign against any politicians who oppose the agenda of the party. School choice is part of the Texas GOP's agenda.

A political earthquake just rocked Texas.



21 "Republicans" voted against school choice last year.



14 of them are gone.



Incumbents usually win 95% of the time.



We now have the votes for school choice in Texas for the first time in history.



Winning. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 21, 2024

Corey has been a tireless advocate of school choice and wasted no time taking a much-deserved victory lap on this.

"Most Texas voters want voucher-like programs that allow state funding to be used to send children to private schools, according to a new poll from The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler." pic.twitter.com/T2lfAplCjd — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 21, 2024

And the people voted to oust those Republicans who opposed school choice. We thought the Left loved democracy.

Quite an impressive list.

Why is it only Christian conservatives that don’t want minority children stuck in failing schools? is it a progressive for kids to be stuck in failing schools? — commonsense (@commonsense258) June 21, 2024

Excellent question.

We all know the answer, too.

It’s a win for ALL children in Texas. — Jason Bedrick 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) June 21, 2024

Yes, it is.

“New: Greg Abbott has campaigned against right leaning Democrats who ran as Republicans and have been preventing the will of the people of Texas.”



Fixed it for you dopes. You’re welcome. — rigo man (@rigoman14) June 21, 2024

This is the correct headline.

Why do you hate kids so much?



Every kid deserves to be educated. Not every kid can get that in public school. Those kids aren’t all rich. That’s the issue. — Stacy (@StacyLynn624) June 21, 2024

A common sense position.

No, this will be a win for the thousands of parents, students, educators, policymakers, activists, pastors, and volunteers who worked tirelessly to make it happen. #txlege https://t.co/RlMq9RnQjQ — Brian Phillips (@RealBPhil) June 21, 2024

A huge win.

It's prejudice to say Christians are the only ones that want this.



Actually I'll bet you the majority of Hindus support vouchers. https://t.co/prXCC1uddS — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 21, 2024

All they've got is prejudice.

This doesn't prove that vouchers are evil, it proves that Christian Conservatives were right.



Again. https://t.co/jz0LKE7QtJ — Observant JC (@JcObservant) June 21, 2024

And that Christian conservatives -- who the Left smears as racists -- actually care about poor and minority children getting a better education.

You’re a completely dishonest, partisan hack who actually hates poor kids and families if you fight to keep the status quo. https://t.co/H4Mwu9piAR — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) June 21, 2024

Nailed it.

Cry more. But the win will come when ALL Texas families get to choose to free themselves front the clutches of government schools… with UNIVERSAL choice… not watered down partial choice. https://t.co/1HqpcjHKc1 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 21, 2024

Universal choice is the ideal goal.