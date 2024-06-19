After Her COVID Policy Hurt Countless Black Children, Randi Weingarten's Juneteenth Post Gets EPIC Ratio

Hoo boy.

We thought the Just Stop Oil loons were lacking in the self-awareness department, but teacher's union presidnet Randi Weingarten apparently has negative self-awareness. Her COVID policies -- from masking to lockdowns -- harmed COUNTLESS black and Hispanic children (harmed all children), so for her to post about Juneteenth is the height of hypocrisy.

How dare she.

She even locked down replies after getting ratioed into orbit by the facts.

But wait, there's more:

And another one:

Corey absolutely wrecked her:

The hits keep coming.

Just brutal.

Thank you, Corey.

And this is just the cherry on top:

"Dozens of Black pastors ask Shapiro to embrace school choice" pic.twitter.com/2xMAulszc9 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 19, 2024

Corey is probably why she locked down replies, honestly. And it's fantastic.

This would be a good day to apologize to black families for all the harm you caused them. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 19, 2024

That'll never happen.

You have done more harm to the black community than any woman in American history, with the exception of Margret Sanger https://t.co/M7X7NEe5k5 — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) June 19, 2024

Perfect way to describe her.

Because of your meddling with the CDC covid restrictions for kids, low income black kids in the Head Start program had to mask longer than any other student. — Jean (@queens_parents) June 19, 2024

But happy Juneteenth!

You harmed black children.



You harmed black families.



You harmed black communities. — Hear Me Roar (@FreyaIsBack) June 19, 2024

Yes, she did. And she'll retire with a fat union pension and never face consequences.

Which is why we love to see her get ratioed.

Juneteenth is a celebration of Black independence.



It’s past time you let families choose the education that best suits their children. https://t.co/us9I3JuPdk — Marc LeBlond (@mleblond1) June 19, 2024

This is epic.

Happy Juneteenth from the woman trying to force underprivileged kids to stay in bad schools and perpetuate the cycle of poverty! https://t.co/BTXgi5IcRr — nick “lindy”quist (@nick_lindquist) June 19, 2024

Keep calling her out.

55 comments got in before she locked them 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/5zK51BJefJ pic.twitter.com/gUiSaFWQq7 — Semenproducingindividual (@Semenproducer) June 19, 2024

Corey broke her. And kept it up in the quote tweets:

Closing replies like you closed the schools. https://t.co/uPpCcrze0J pic.twitter.com/XQt89UgRAw — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 19, 2024

Hahahahaha.

Today we celebrate Black Freedom by making sure black families are forced to keep their children in public schools where they’ll learn about the true meaning of Juneteenth. https://t.co/X0qlyqv1qC — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 19, 2024

Weingarten is committed to keeping black kids in failed schools because it makes her a very rich lady.

Happy Juneteenth! #Neverforget how much @rweingarten and her minions harmed black students, black families and black communities by unnecessary and prolonged school closures.



Her replies are open so be sure to tell her! https://t.co/1Wp6k6PMKw — Hear Me Roar (@FreyaIsBack) June 19, 2024

Replies are no longer open, because she couldn't stand the heat.

And we are so here for it.