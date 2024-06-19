Rep. James Clyburn Assures Dems That Biden's 'Quiet Constituency' Will Show Up in...
'Expect a Prison Sentence': Climate Goons Vandalize Stonehenge; May FINALLY Face Consequen...
Greg Gutfeld Rattles Off a List of 'Cheap Fakes' the Media Either Ignored...
POTUS Account Reminds Us We're All to Blame for Biden's Border Disaster
Ratio Alert! CBS News Examines 'Simpler Version of Deepfakes' (i.e. Actual Videos of...
The Democrats Cringe-Worthy Kamala Harris 'Pride' Post Gets The Treatment It Deserves
Is That a Promise? Rachel Maddow and Joy Behar Worry About The View...
Second Whistleblower Exposes Texas Children's Hospital ... and Guess Who Came A-Knocking?
LIVE! 2024 Primary Election Results for Virginia, Oklahoma, and Georgia from Twitchy
Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma Keeps Playing Footsie With Biden on Immigration and...
THEY'RE NOT YOUR KIDS! Corey DeAngelis Obliterates Call for Federal Regulation of Homescho...
AOC Claims Billionaires and Their Evil Groups are Out to Get Squad Members,...
Oh Honey, WHAT?! Mean Girl Claire McCaskill's Petty, Shallow Dig at Trump BACKFIRES...
Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Media's DENIAL About Biden's Condition As Only SHE...

After Her COVID Policy Hurt Countless Black Children, Randi Weingarten's Juneteenth Post Gets EPIC Ratio

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on June 19, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Hoo boy.

We thought the Just Stop Oil loons were lacking in the self-awareness department, but teacher's union presidnet Randi Weingarten apparently has negative self-awareness. Her COVID policies -- from masking to lockdowns -- harmed COUNTLESS black and Hispanic children (harmed all children), so for her to post about Juneteenth is the height of hypocrisy.

Advertisement

How dare she.

She even locked down replies after getting ratioed into orbit by the facts.

But wait, there's more:

And another one:

Corey absolutely wrecked her:

The hits keep coming.

Just brutal.

Thank you, Corey.

And this is just the cherry on top:

Corey is probably why she locked down replies, honestly. And it's fantastic.

Recommended

'Expect a Prison Sentence': Climate Goons Vandalize Stonehenge; May FINALLY Face Consequences
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That'll never happen.

Perfect way to describe her.

But happy Juneteenth!

Yes, she did. And she'll retire with a fat union pension and never face consequences.

Which is why we love to see her get ratioed.

This is epic.

Keep calling her out.

Corey broke her. And kept it up in the quote tweets:

Advertisement

Hahahahaha.

Weingarten is committed to keeping black kids in failed schools because it makes her a very rich lady.

Replies are no longer open, because she couldn't stand the heat.

And we are so here for it.

Tags: EDUCATION LOCKDOWN PUBLIC SCHOOL PUBLIC SCHOOLS RANDI WEINGARTEN SCHOOL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Expect a Prison Sentence': Climate Goons Vandalize Stonehenge; May FINALLY Face Consequences
Amy Curtis
Greg Gutfeld Rattles Off a List of 'Cheap Fakes' the Media Either Ignored or Helped Push
Doug P.
Rep. James Clyburn Assures Dems That Biden's 'Quiet Constituency' Will Show Up in November
Doug P.
Ratio Alert! CBS News Examines 'Simpler Version of Deepfakes' (i.e. Actual Videos of Biden)
Doug P.
Second Whistleblower Exposes Texas Children's Hospital ... and Guess Who Came A-Knocking?
Grateful Calvin
THEY'RE NOT YOUR KIDS! Corey DeAngelis Obliterates Call for Federal Regulation of Homeschooling
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Expect a Prison Sentence': Climate Goons Vandalize Stonehenge; May FINALLY Face Consequences Amy Curtis
Advertisement