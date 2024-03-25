NBC News: 'Amid Book Bans,' Seven States Will Mandate LGBTQ-Inclusive Curricula

'Embellishment' Alert: Free Beacon Catches Biden in ANOTHER Big Lie
Brett T.  |  9:15 PM on March 25, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos

As Twitchy reported earlier, NBC News' Chuck Todd shamed his own network on "Meet the Press" for hiring former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel. Todd was suddenly worried about "credibility." Todd doubled down Monday evening, saying it was intentionally dishonest to frame this as a Democrat/Republican thing. It was about "honest journalists" like himself and his colleagues lending credibility to people like McDaniel. Never mind that they hired Jen Psaki while she was President Biden's press secretary and gave her her own show — she was always honest and credible in the White House briefing room.

Now the honest journalists at NBC News are reporting on book bans and "Don't Say Gay" laws. Removing sexually explicit books from the school library isn't banning them. And there was never such a thing as a "Don't Say Gay" law.

But this is NBC OUT, which doesn't have an agenda at all. Matt Lavietes, whose honest reporting we've covered before, reports that Washington State is joining six other states in mandating LGBTQ-inclusive curricula.

Lavietes reports:

The new law, Senate Bill 5462, mandates that the state’s school districts adopt curricula that is as “culturally and experientially diverse as possible,” including the histories of LGBTQ people, people of color and people with disabilities. Schools will be required to institute the inclusive curricula by the 2025-26 school year.

“The governor was happy to sign legislation that aims to ensure students of all races and identities feel safe and welcome at school,” Mike Faulk, a spokesperson for Inslee, said in an email Monday.

Kristie Bennett is a high school teacher in Sammamish, Washington, who is bisexual and leads her school’s gender-sexuality alliance organization. In an interview last week with NBC affiliate KGW of Portland, Oregon, Bennett echoed Faulk’s sentiment. 

“I’ve seen firsthand how important an inclusive curriculum can be and how life-changing it can be to help a student see themselves in the curriculum instead of some old dead white guys from the 1700s,” Bennett said.

Dead white guys, right? As Twitchy reported Sunday, the U.K. government spent £800,000 of taxpayer money to find that William Shakespeare's plays had a "disproportionate representation" of "white, able-bodied, heterosexual, cisgender male narratives."

“It’s considered too controversial to mention to kids that Thoreau was gay or Walt Whitman was gay,” Ken Shulman, the executive director of Seattle-based LGBTQ advocacy group Lambert House, told KGW. “Alan Turing — who invented the first computer, helped serve the Enigma code and win World War II — was gay.”

As a settlement that left Florida's Parental Rights in Education law completely intact proved, teachers could always mention to kids that Walt Whitman was gay. They apparently hadn't read the law they were protesting.

Over the last several years, Republican officials have sought to limit how sexual orientation and gender identity are taught in school through measures critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” laws; bans on books with queer storylines or characters; and disbandments of diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public universities.

Again, this is one of the honest journalists Todd is defending. Bans on books with queer storylines or characters? No, removal from the library of books with graphic illustrations of homosexual acts.

There was never a "Don't Say Gay" law to begin with but now there is more than one? Tell us more about how these laws ban teachers from saying "gay."

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
