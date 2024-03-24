'The Lady Doth Protest Too Much, Methinks': Telegraph Writer's HOT Take on Shakespeare Gets Skewered

This is so exhausting. Incapable of creating new entertainment of their own, and perpetually offended by everything that's ever existed, the Left is tireless in their efforts to destroy the works of the past.

Advertisement

Shakespeare is a favorite target, because he's white, male, and dead. Whether they're saying Shakespeare was really a black woman (no), or that he was maybe gay (also no), they're certain he was white and, therefore, a tool of white supremacy.

"Shakespeare made theatre too ‘white, male and cisgender’, tax-payer funded study finds"



The project has received £800,000 from the UKRI (funded by the taxpayer)



My piece for @Telegraph https://t.co/Ykjg7W2505 — Charlotte Gill (@CharlotteCGill) March 23, 2024

Gill writes:

The “disproportionate representation” of William Shakespeare in the theatre has propagated “white, able-bodied, heterosexual, cisgender male narratives”, according to researchers in an £800,000 taxpayer-funded project. The claim has prompted critics to accuse the Arts and Humanities Research Council, which has funded the study by academics at the University of Roehampton, of promoting “cultural clickbait”. The project, devoted to “centring marginalised communities in the contemporary performance of early modern plays”, is due to be completed in two years’ time. The researchers want to challenge the “normative trend” in “classical theatre” arising from “the disproportionate representation of William Shakespeare in scholarship and performance”.

What a load of trash.

They spent £800k on this.

Shakespeare came from a time and place where people were white and heterosexual, and a male-dominated culture. He didn't create that, he reflected it in his plays.

Which are far superior to the 'inclusive' claptrap the Left forces down our throats.

'Marginalized communities' were not a thing in Shakespeare's time.

Translation: You hate that Shakespeare accomplished more than you ever have and will be remembered for centuries after you’ve been forgotten.



Get a grip. — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) March 24, 2024

Pretty much.

The country wasn’t exactly heaving with blacks was it 🙄 — Eleanor (@eleanorzjames) March 23, 2024

Or gays.

Shakespeare also didn’t write about planes or computers either. No idea why he’s lauded as one of the greatest and most influential writers the world has ever known. Complete fraud if you ask me. — Joel (@JNJD42) March 23, 2024

This is sarcasm, FYI.

Taxpayer funded. Hilarious. Did any of those purple haired polyamourous wombats ever write a play in the 14th Century. It's beyond parody. #DontVoteToryOrLabour — Artus Mayhem (@ArtusMayhem) March 23, 2024

Beyond parody.

Much like the rest of C17th England then. And all it cost was £800k of our money to find out. How do I go about withholding my taxes? Serious question. I refuse to fund this idiocy whilst struggling to pay increased living costs and with no pension in sight. https://t.co/D7uTJjE2BB — BathDesigner (@BathJoanna) March 24, 2024

Advertisement

There's a very good reason public funds for the arts rarely sponsor a production of 'Hamlet'; there's a market demand for Shakespeare, one that doesn't exist for 'inclusive' theater performances.

I would happily prove for free that people who can't grasp that the past was different aren't fit to be allowed to undertake any sort of historical study. https://t.co/IrmJl4FjD6 — Shambolic Neutral 🦦😩 (@BradfemlyWalsh) March 24, 2024

Your terms are acceptable.

Vast amounts of taxpayer funds are used to promote bizarre, woke projects whilst many people are unable to pay for power, fuel and food. Absolutely disgraceful. https://t.co/2dmsw7EACI — James Nash (@jsr_nash) March 23, 2024

Disgraceful is an understatement.

This stuff needs to be defunded & actively banned from receiving any form of funding in the future.

Stop wasting taxpayers' money on annoying communist dickheads to tell us that we're all racist & that our culture is racist must be destroyed. https://t.co/EO9Do8wNDk — Mark Mantis (@TheGhostSleepi1) March 23, 2024

It's exhausting, isn't it?

This kind of ideology and "research" needs to have every single public penny prevented from going to it, before being purged from every corner of the nation.



It is a disgusting disease. https://t.co/hcRfkGfmlO — Clothesline (@Wardrobe55) March 23, 2024

Advertisement

It is a disease, infesting everything it touches.

Oh God, I can't do with their stupidity.

Because of course a man who died in 1616 should have taken into consideration how society look now, 400 years later.

He will always be the greatest playwright there ever was, no matter how they try to butcher his works. https://t.co/ipSARyvNrZ — Neo (@Fluppfluppflupo) March 23, 2024

Yes, he will be.

And they'll be forever angry about that.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!