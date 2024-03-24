'Isn't That Illegal?' Buzz Patterson Exposes CA Rep Eric Swalwell Apparently Breaking 'No...
Elder Abuse, Government-Style: Oakland City Officials Target 102-Year-Old Man

'The Lady Doth Protest Too Much, Methinks': Telegraph Writer's HOT Take on Shakespeare Gets Skewered

Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on March 24, 2024
AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz

This is so exhausting. Incapable of creating new entertainment of their own, and perpetually offended by everything that's ever existed, the Left is tireless in their efforts to destroy the works of the past.

Shakespeare is a favorite target, because he's white, male, and dead. Whether they're saying Shakespeare was really a black woman (no), or that he was maybe gay (also no), they're certain he was white and, therefore, a tool of white supremacy.

Gill writes:

The “disproportionate representation” of William Shakespeare in the theatre has propagated “white, able-bodied, heterosexual, cisgender male narratives”, according to researchers in an £800,000 taxpayer-funded project.

The claim has prompted critics to accuse the Arts and Humanities Research Council, which has funded the study by academics at the University of Roehampton, of promoting “cultural clickbait”.

The project, devoted to “centring marginalised communities in the contemporary performance of early modern plays”, is due to be completed in two years’ time.

The researchers want to challenge the “normative trend” in “classical theatre” arising from “the disproportionate representation of William Shakespeare in scholarship and performance”.

What a load of trash.

They spent £800k on this.

Shakespeare came from a time and place where people were white and heterosexual, and a male-dominated culture. He didn't create that, he reflected it in his plays.

Which are far superior to the 'inclusive' claptrap the Left forces down our throats.

'Marginalized communities' were not a thing in Shakespeare's time.

Pretty much.

Or gays.

This is sarcasm, FYI.

Beyond parody.

There's a very good reason public funds for the arts rarely sponsor a production of 'Hamlet'; there's a market demand for Shakespeare, one that doesn't exist for 'inclusive' theater performances.

Your terms are acceptable.

Disgraceful is an understatement.

It's exhausting, isn't it?

It is a disease, infesting everything it touches.

Yes, he will be.

And they'll be forever angry about that.

***

Tags: BRITAIN ENTERTAINMENT JOURNALISM JOURNALIST WHITE WHITE SUPREMACIST

