WRONG Side of History: Iran's Racist, Homophobic, and Violent Supreme Leader Praises Campu...
OUCH! Chief Justice Roberts Delivers a SCOTUS Smackdown to Shameless Dem Senators
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. Today Only!
Planned Parenthood's Post About a 'Man Receiving No Support for His Abortion' and...
And?! Biden BRAGGING About Standing With a Black Man on Memorial Day Does...
Supreme Court's 9-0 Ruling in Favor of NRA a Lock to Trigger Lefty...
N.Y. Post Hunter Biden Laptop Journo OWNS Jen Psaki Claiming Campaigns Don't Pay...
The Sexist Left Really Wants Alito to Rein His 'Hysterical Wife' In (Because...
Things Must Look BAD for Biden With Black Americans if Slate Is Digging...
Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on...
IG Probe Finds Biden's DHS Hasn't Been Monitoring These People (Sleep Well, America!)
Thread from BarkBox Subscriber About WHY They've Canceled After 'Pride Month Pups' Email...
Biden's Dept. Of Labor DRAGGED for Further Erasing Women to Appease Mentally Ill...
WH Press Office Tries to Turn Biden Angrily Mocking Reporter's Fair Question Into...

Healing the Soul of the Nation: Biden Says Trump Wouldn’t Pardon J6 Protesters If They Were Black

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on May 30, 2024
AP Photo/Joe Lamberti

Biden -- who ran to restore norms and decency, turn down the temperature, and heal the soul of the nation -- is one of the most divisive presidents this country has ever seen. He certainly likes to foment racial tensions, and to make the most baseless accusations against his political opponents.

Advertisement

The 'Trump is a racist' narrative is getting old and tiresome.

Especially from the party that says blacks don't know what computers are, can't get IDs to vote, and claims blacks who don't vote for the Democratic party nominee 'ain't black'.

The bragging about locking away the January 6 protesters for 800-plus years is a stain on this administration -- especially after a summer of 'mostly peaceful' protests that burned major cities to the ground.

So for Biden to get up and say Trump -- who has promised pardons for the January 6 protesters -- wouldn't do the same if they were black is so incredibly racist.

Guess this is what 'healing the soul of the nation' looks like, huh?

We remember the George Floyd protests -- they weren't peaceful.

Oh, look. Facts.

'Mostly peaceful', we guess.

More facts.

Recommended

OUCH! Chief Justice Roberts Delivers a SCOTUS Smackdown to Shameless Dem Senators
Doug P.
Advertisement

Always lies.

Yep.

And in Wisconsin in 2011.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Very divisive. And intentionally so.

Biden is a hair's breadth away from pulling out the 'put y'all back in chains' line from 2012.

That won't help him.

No, it's not any more complicated than that.

For decades.

No, they don't. But we remember.

Advertisement

They can't hide it now. Not after this and the Morehouse commencement speech.

Perpetually 1968.

Yep.

It's the only card he's got to play. Well, that and abortion.

***

Support Twitchy and our telling the truth about things the Left would rather we not tell the truth about by signing up for a Twitchy VIP Membership TODAY! And, when you use code USA60 you'll save 60%!

Tags: BLACK BLACK LIVES MATTER DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN PARDON PRESIDENT BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Chief Justice Roberts Delivers a SCOTUS Smackdown to Shameless Dem Senators
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on with Trump Jury
Sam J.
Planned Parenthood's Post About a 'Man Receiving No Support for His Abortion' and Pisses Everyone OFF
Sam J.
Supreme Court's 9-0 Ruling in Favor of NRA a Lock to Trigger Lefty Gun Grabbers
Doug P.
And?! Biden BRAGGING About Standing With a Black Man on Memorial Day Does NOT Go Well, At ALL (Watch)
Sam J.
N.Y. Post Hunter Biden Laptop Journo OWNS Jen Psaki Claiming Campaigns Don't Pay to Suppress Stories
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUCH! Chief Justice Roberts Delivers a SCOTUS Smackdown to Shameless Dem Senators Doug P.
Advertisement