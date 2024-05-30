Healing the Soul of the Nation: Biden Says Trump Wouldn’t Pardon J6 Protesters If They Were Black

Biden -- who ran to restore norms and decency, turn down the temperature, and heal the soul of the nation -- is one of the most divisive presidents this country has ever seen. He certainly likes to foment racial tensions, and to make the most baseless accusations against his political opponents.

The 'Trump is a racist' narrative is getting old and tiresome.

Especially from the party that says blacks don't know what computers are, can't get IDs to vote, and claims blacks who don't vote for the Democratic party nominee 'ain't black'.

The bragging about locking away the January 6 protesters for 800-plus years is a stain on this administration -- especially after a summer of 'mostly peaceful' protests that burned major cities to the ground.

So for Biden to get up and say Trump -- who has promised pardons for the January 6 protesters -- wouldn't do the same if they were black is so incredibly racist.

Biden: "What do you think [Trump] would have done if black Americans had stormed the Capitol? I don't think he'd be talking about pardons. This is the same guy who wanted to tear gas you as you peacefully protested George Floyd's murder." pic.twitter.com/iEhHfnLF7D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 29, 2024

Guess this is what 'healing the soul of the nation' looks like, huh?

We remember the George Floyd protests -- they weren't peaceful.

Biden literally secured record sentences for black J6 defendants. https://t.co/xY3OgIXsiQ — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) May 29, 2024

Oh, look. Facts.

'Mostly peaceful', we guess.

"as you peacefully protested George Floyd's murder"https://t.co/ndmbya0D9r — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) May 29, 2024

More facts.

"Peacefully Protested" George Floyd's murder.



To the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars in property damage and 40+ murders.



Every time @JoeBiden speaks, he lies.https://t.co/F4JSgDzi0D — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) May 29, 2024

Always lies.

55 years in a government job, and Blacks remain no more than a talking point. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) May 29, 2024

Yep.

We had people storm the capital in 2017 during the women's march, in 2020 during BLM riots, and in 2023 supporting Palestine. No one even called it anything but a protest. — Ignatius J Reilly (@Ign_J_Reilly) May 29, 2024

And in Wisconsin in 2011.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

He and Obama are the most divisive presidents I think we’ve ever had. Still won’t help him. — Shoegal0128 (@shoegal0128) May 29, 2024

Very divisive. And intentionally so.

Nobody takes anything Biden says seriously anymore. Sorry, this will fall on deaf ears. People want to know how their lives will not suffer like the last 3 yrs — howy (@howy333) May 29, 2024

Biden is a hair's breadth away from pulling out the 'put y'all back in chains' line from 2012.

That won't help him.

Biden isn’t just lying, he’s lying to stoke racial division.



He’s just evil. It’s not more complicated. https://t.co/o5jufLltTj — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 30, 2024

No, it's not any more complicated than that.

If you've ever wondered why the racial divide in this country never gets better, it's because of politicians that openly and knowingly lie. Joe Biden has done it his entire career. https://t.co/Gmx4bFregN — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) May 30, 2024

For decades.

The audience doesn't know what Joe Biden did to make sure his kids didn't go to school with black kids. https://t.co/4cZLiTcJVH — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 30, 2024

No, they don't. But we remember.

This is the real Joe Biden. He was never going to change - the unusual nature of the 2020 campaign gave him and the press the ability to hide his true nature. https://t.co/EoADXktg67 — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) May 30, 2024

They can't hide it now. Not after this and the Morehouse commencement speech.

CZ Disgusting but not close to being over yet. If you were born after 1998, you might not realize there was a time this racist BS was largely unheard of. Since Obama and Biden, it's as bad as it was since the late 60s, not surprisingly, since it's perpetually 1968 for the Left. https://t.co/qUBLMVV8Eb — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 30, 2024

Perpetually 1968.

“They’re gonna put y’all back in chains” guy is back at it https://t.co/ez2B2keaTh — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) May 30, 2024

Yep.

It's the only card he's got to play. Well, that and abortion.

