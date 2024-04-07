'Why is That, Exactly?' Mario Nawfal Demands Voter ID Laws Target Black Voters in the South

Oh look, another election season, another series of hysterical headlines claiming Republicans are conspiring to prevent black people from voting. This time from heavily influential, self-proclaimed, 'no bias,' Mario Nawfal to his million-plus followers.

🚨 🇺🇸NEW VOTING LAWS TARGET BLACK TURNOUT IN THE SOUTH



Southern states roll out stringent voter ID and absentee ballot laws, stirring echoes of historical suppression.



These measures, set to influence the 2024 elections, are sparking controversy over their impact on democracy… pic.twitter.com/PBuFKLd5NM — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 7, 2024

Yawn.

'Echoes of historical suppression,' he warns in hushed whispers. Although, Americans should be reminded of what the Democrats did to Americans to prevent them from legally voting over racism in the past, this just isn't it.

Black guy from Florida here and I can say with absolute certainty that strict voter ID laws do not target nor harm folks who look like me.



The only people who are harmed by strict voter ID laws are illegal aliens who shouldn’t be involved in our politics to begin with. — Javon A. Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonAPrice) April 7, 2024

The whole point is that there are no adult citizens who don’t have proper ID anymore. This isn’t the 1930’s. You can’t access social security, medicare, medicaid, welfare, or food stamps without ID. You also can’t buy alcohol, tobacco, or drive, or get on a plane, without ID.… pic.twitter.com/fxfFmaMKHz — Zen Master Troy (@ZenMasterTroy) April 7, 2024

The whole point is that there are no adult citizens who don’t have proper ID anymore. This isn’t the 1930’s. You can’t access social security, medicare, medicaid, welfare, or food stamps without ID. You also can’t buy alcohol, tobacco, or drive, or get on a plane, without ID. It’s racist to think that these laws target blacks.

These laws are designed to prevent non-citizens, dead people, and people not registered in the jurisdiction from voting. None of those classes of people are legally eligible to vote, so there is no infringement of rights involved.

Exactly, for example on May 7th, 2025, the new Real ID will be implemented where everyone will need a federally compliant ID in order to fly domestically and access certain federal buildings. Is that also 'targeting' black people in the South?

No they don’t, unless you’re a racist who thinks black people aren’t smart enough to get an ID.



They target stopping voter fraud. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) April 7, 2024

This really is the argument they're making. Somehow, only black Americans are incapable of obtaining ID to the point that requiring ID will reduce their voting impact. That is racist.

It's racist to think that a certain race isn't smart enough to get an ID. Democrats will say it's racist because they want illegal immigrants to vote and mass mail in ballots without verification. — TheÐogeGlory (@GloryDoge) April 7, 2024

It's also an obvious political tactic. Whenever a Democrat wins, the media boast of record black turnout.

Every state and municipality should require ID to vote in every single election https://t.co/P9aaoZmSGw — Phil Labonte, Talent Terrorist (@philthatremains) April 7, 2024

It isn't complicated and it certainly isn't malicious. A person has to register to vote now, and you can only vote in a designated location based on your residency. ID just verifies you are who you say you are.

So, a person can do all of that, but isn't able to obtain a basic ID?

These racists really think thank black people are too stupid to obtain IDs https://t.co/HM5zGyKHHt — Marc Lobliner - IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) April 7, 2024

The level of racism to think blacks aren’t smart to get an ID to vote is unreal. Democrats are true racists. https://t.co/7BLMQV4YG2 — Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) April 7, 2024

See when the leftist does it it’s called benign racism, They are racist for the good of everyone else

Instance, it’s because Black people are too stupid to go get an ID to vote just like we don’t know how to use the Internet … https://t.co/9ExSllfsVi — Kevin Apollo #Ironshogun #TheDadTitan #Colosseum (@WarDogApollo) April 7, 2024

The only reason to oppose ID for voting is you want fraud. There is no other logical explanation. The Democrats just love to rile up hatred for Republicans by accusing them of racism and the race-obsessed left is more than happy to help.

But it really is time to stop insulting black Americans like this.

