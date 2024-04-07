The LGBTQ Case Against Free Speech - LGBTQNation Mocks Idea of Rightwing 'Free...
'Why is That, Exactly?' Mario Nawfal Demands Voter ID Laws Target Black Voters in the South

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:45 PM on April 07, 2024
Twitchy

Oh look, another election season, another series of hysterical headlines claiming Republicans are conspiring to prevent black people from voting. This time from heavily influential, self-proclaimed, 'no bias,' Mario Nawfal to his million-plus followers.

Yawn.

'Echoes of historical suppression,' he warns in hushed whispers. Although, Americans should be reminded of what the Democrats did to Americans to prevent them from legally voting over racism in the past, this just isn't it.

The whole point is that there are no adult citizens who don’t have proper ID anymore.  This isn’t the 1930’s.  You can’t access social security, medicare, medicaid, welfare, or food stamps without ID.  You also can’t buy alcohol, tobacco, or drive, or get on a plane, without ID.  It’s racist to think that these laws target blacks. 

These laws are designed to prevent non-citizens, dead people, and people not registered in the jurisdiction from voting.  None of those classes of people are legally eligible to vote, so there is no infringement of rights involved.

Exactly, for example on May 7th, 2025, the new Real ID will be implemented where everyone will need a federally compliant ID in order to fly domestically and access certain federal buildings. Is that also 'targeting' black people in the South?

This really is the argument they're making. Somehow, only black Americans are incapable of obtaining ID to the point that requiring ID will reduce their voting impact. That is racist.

It's also an obvious political tactic. Whenever a Democrat wins, the media boast of record black turnout

It isn't complicated and it certainly isn't malicious. A person has to register to vote now, and you can only vote in a designated location based on your residency. ID just verifies you are who you say you are.

So, a person can do all of that, but isn't able to obtain a basic ID?

The only reason to oppose ID for voting is you want fraud. There is no other logical explanation. The Democrats just love to rile up hatred for Republicans by accusing them of racism and the race-obsessed left is more than happy to help.

But it really is time to stop insulting black Americans like this.

***

