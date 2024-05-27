CLOWN SHOW: Watch Mayor Pete Blame Climate Change for Airplane Turbulence With a Straight Face

Few people in the Biden administration are as incompetent and bad at their jobs in the way Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is. When he's not claiming bridges are racist or getting humiliated about spending $7 billion on seven EV chargers and the fact nobody wants EVs, he gets on television and says airplane turbulence is up because of climate change.
Clown. Show.
WATCH:
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg blames climate change for turbulence on planes 🤡pic.twitter.com/euBJoAFN8F— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 26, 2024
Geez.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg faulted climate change for the increase in severe turbulence on commercial airline flights while citing estimates that it has shot up by double digits over recent decades.
Buttigieg, 42, contended that top officials will need to “reevaluate” protocols for handling those severe weather events in the future and that the US will need to bolster its domestic infrastructure.
“The reality is, the effects of climate change are already upon us in terms of our transportation,” Buttigieg told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
Sure, Jan. Whatever you say.
So Boeing can just blame Climate change when their planes fall out of the sky— jmoney (@JMoney18C) May 26, 2024
That's probably the plan. Mayor Pete will blame climate change instead of doing his job.
I blame climate change for him getting the job as transportation secretary— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) May 26, 2024
Same.
Turbulence?— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 26, 2024
I think you means flatulence and that is all coming out of DC.
Flatulence and hot air.
Tons of it.
Or, maybe turbulence is just unpredictable.— Richard Pierce (@PierceOnPoint) May 26, 2024
No clear trend to these incidents. pic.twitter.com/FVELum84cv
Oh, look at that.
Mayor Pete doesn't know what he's talking about.
Shocker.
“Climate change ate my homework, Miss Crabtree.”— Trumpelstiltskin (@Abomination1349) May 26, 2024
“I put the check in the mail…I guess it got lost due to climate change.” 🤷🏻♂️
Blame climate change for everything.
Does Pete have any original thoughts that actually result in him doing his job?— Eliza Johnson (@elizjohns13) May 26, 2024
No, he does not.
I was once on a plane and it dropped 30 feet and immediately I thought “climate change is going to kill me.” 🤡🌎— Jimmy Digs Freedom 🇺🇸 (@MorisetteJimmy) May 26, 2024
Heh.
JFC— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️💫 (@mooshakins) May 26, 2024
I just can’t.. https://t.co/w2tQJsn6gN
We can't, either.
I stubbed my toe this morning.— Raymond (@TheWoodofHolly) May 26, 2024
F**king climate change. https://t.co/ip35fH13GR
Eat bugs and it'll all go away.
Or maybe it's the airlines sticking us in low tiered flights at 15,000 ft to save fuel and money instead of traveling all the way up to 35,000 ft where the air is calmer https://t.co/HBQWHX6CfS— Strong Coffee (@boldercoffee) May 26, 2024
This seems more likely.
So it’s not racism? https://t.co/efPn5w9DEd— Maggs (@aspen_lindsay) May 26, 2024
Not this time, at least.
Ahahahahahahaha they just lie and lie and lie. https://t.co/hw1qQSfFLE— DirtNap Jone$ (@BLACKSIXACTUAL) May 26, 2024
And they expect us to believe them.
Don't believe them.
