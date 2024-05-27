CLOWN SHOW: Watch Mayor Pete Blame Climate Change for Airplane Turbulence With a Straight Face

Few people in the Biden administration are as incompetent and bad at their jobs in the way Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is. When he's not claiming bridges are racist or getting humiliated about spending $7 billion on seven EV chargers and the fact nobody wants EVs, he gets on television and says airplane turbulence is up because of climate change.

Advertisement

Clown. Show.

WATCH:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg blames climate change for turbulence on planes 🤡pic.twitter.com/euBJoAFN8F — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 26, 2024

Geez.

More from The New York Post:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg faulted climate change for the increase in severe turbulence on commercial airline flights while citing estimates that it has shot up by double digits over recent decades. Buttigieg, 42, contended that top officials will need to “reevaluate” protocols for handling those severe weather events in the future and that the US will need to bolster its domestic infrastructure. “The reality is, the effects of climate change are already upon us in terms of our transportation,” Buttigieg told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Sure, Jan. Whatever you say.

So Boeing can just blame Climate change when their planes fall out of the sky — jmoney (@JMoney18C) May 26, 2024

That's probably the plan. Mayor Pete will blame climate change instead of doing his job.

I blame climate change for him getting the job as transportation secretary — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) May 26, 2024

Same.

Turbulence?



I think you means flatulence and that is all coming out of DC. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 26, 2024

Flatulence and hot air.

Tons of it.

Or, maybe turbulence is just unpredictable.



No clear trend to these incidents. pic.twitter.com/FVELum84cv — Richard Pierce (@PierceOnPoint) May 26, 2024

Oh, look at that.

Mayor Pete doesn't know what he's talking about.

Shocker.

“Climate change ate my homework, Miss Crabtree.”



“I put the check in the mail…I guess it got lost due to climate change.” 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Trumpelstiltskin (@Abomination1349) May 26, 2024

Blame climate change for everything.

Does Pete have any original thoughts that actually result in him doing his job? — Eliza Johnson (@elizjohns13) May 26, 2024

No, he does not.

I was once on a plane and it dropped 30 feet and immediately I thought “climate change is going to kill me.” 🤡🌎 — Jimmy Digs Freedom 🇺🇸 (@MorisetteJimmy) May 26, 2024

Heh.

We can't, either.

I stubbed my toe this morning.

F**king climate change. https://t.co/ip35fH13GR — Raymond (@TheWoodofHolly) May 26, 2024

Advertisement

Eat bugs and it'll all go away.

Or maybe it's the airlines sticking us in low tiered flights at 15,000 ft to save fuel and money instead of traveling all the way up to 35,000 ft where the air is calmer https://t.co/HBQWHX6CfS — Strong Coffee (@boldercoffee) May 26, 2024

This seems more likely.

Not this time, at least.

Ahahahahahahaha they just lie and lie and lie. https://t.co/hw1qQSfFLE — DirtNap Jone$ (@BLACKSIXACTUAL) May 26, 2024

And they expect us to believe them.

Don't believe them.