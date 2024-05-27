CLOWN SHOW: Watch Mayor Pete Blame Climate Change for Airplane Turbulence With a Straight Face

Joe Biden Turns to Terry McAauliffe, Hillary Clinton in Hopes of Bolstering Flagging...
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on May 27, 2024
Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

Few people in the Biden administration are as incompetent and bad at their jobs in the way Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is. When he's not claiming bridges are racist or getting humiliated about spending $7 billion on seven EV chargers and the fact nobody wants EVs, he gets on television and says airplane turbulence is up because of climate change.

Advertisement

Clown. Show.

WATCH:

Geez.

More from The New York Post:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg faulted climate change for the increase in severe turbulence on commercial airline flights while citing estimates that it has shot up by double digits over recent decades.

Buttigieg, 42, contended that top officials will need to “reevaluate” protocols for handling those severe weather events in the future and that the US will need to bolster its domestic infrastructure.

“The reality is, the effects of climate change are already upon us in terms of our transportation,” Buttigieg told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Sure, Jan. Whatever you say.

That's probably the plan. Mayor Pete will blame climate change instead of doing his job.

Same.

Flatulence and hot air.

Tons of it.

Oh, look at that.

Mayor Pete doesn't know what he's talking about.

Shocker.

Blame climate change for everything.

No, he does not.

Heh.

We can't, either.

Eat bugs and it'll all go away.

This seems more likely.

Not this time, at least.

And they expect us to believe them.

Don't believe them.

