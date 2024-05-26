BITTER: Hillary Clinton Refuses to Accept Responsibility for 2016 Loss, Now Blaming WOMEN
This is Fine: Watch U.S. Fleet Forces Commander Warn Non-Citizens Are Trying to Infiltrate Military Bases

Amy Curtis  |  12:40 PM on May 26, 2024
Sarah D.

Gee, we're sure glad the Biden administration is playing politics with border security instead of actually securing the border and enforcing immigration laws. Most are young, healthy men who are NOT from Mexico.

It's not immigration, it's an invasion. And the Biden administration doesn't care.

These 'non-citizens' are now trying to gain access to our military basis, several times per week.

What could possibly go wrong?

Two Jordanians tried to get into Quantico. Illegal immigrants from Chechnya were caught outside a special forces officer's home with a camera and a telephoto lens; one of them was shot. White House Press Secretary KJP had no comment on that one.

Chocolate chip is his favorite.

It is a lot.

No other country would tolerate this.

Far too many.

And this will end badly.

Yes they are.

Very terrifying.

We agree.

We hope not, but we wouldn't be surprised.

It's going to be disastrous.

And if it doesn't, it should.

It sure seems like a matter of when, not if, but the Biden administration doesn't seem to care.

Exactly: vote them all out.

Yes. Destroying the republic is their goal.

That's a lot, and one of these times they might just succeed.

