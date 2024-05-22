Bill Melugin SHOCKINGLY Reports Border Crossers Are Mostly Young Healthy Men and Not From Mexico

Pics and Videos of Biden's Campaign Stops are the Very Definition of 'Enthusiasm...
justmindy
justmindy  |  11:10 AM on May 22, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

Bill Melugin, basically the only person reporting the facts from the border, was at a border crossing early this morning. His findings were actually terrifying.

Advertisement

There were no women from Mexico with tiny babies trying to escape poverty. There were no women with children running from abusers or gangs. These were all able bodied men from places far away, places that BY LAW should invite additional scrutiny, but they were walking right in.

While it is Biden's border and his responsibility, it's clear he is just fine with this situation. When are other politicians going to step in and stop this?

It should rise to impeachment levels, honestly. 

Probably all of them will.

This! This is the infuriating part.

Trump really should. In addition to being a political ad, maybe it would wake up some very sleepy Americans who seem unaware our border is virtually open.

Tags: BIDEN BORDER OPEN BORDERS BORDER CONTROL BILL MELUGIN

