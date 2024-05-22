Bill Melugin SHOCKINGLY Reports Border Crossers Are Mostly Young Healthy Men and Not From Mexico

Bill Melugin, basically the only person reporting the facts from the border, was at a border crossing early this morning. His findings were actually terrifying.

NEW: We encountered groups of men from the Middle East & Asia as they crossed illegally into Jacumba, CA at 2AM, including men from Iran, Pakistan, China, Turkey, India, & Bangladesh. There were no Mexicans in the groups. Several of the men are “special interest aliens”, meaning… pic.twitter.com/fovKurJ1C5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 22, 2024

There were no women from Mexico with tiny babies trying to escape poverty. There were no women with children running from abusers or gangs. These were all able bodied men from places far away, places that BY LAW should invite additional scrutiny, but they were walking right in.

This is Joe Biden's border. He owns it. https://t.co/9Vpz7befgq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 22, 2024

While it is Biden's border and his responsibility, it's clear he is just fine with this situation. When are other politicians going to step in and stop this?

Having what is essentially an open border comes with obvious national security risks and potentially disastrous consequences.



It’s not acceptable and the refusal to address it is a dereliction of duty from the federal government. https://t.co/ddFdcIVH94 — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 22, 2024

It should rise to impeachment levels, honestly.

And virtually all will be released straight into your cities. https://t.co/GKC4CTcI0t — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 22, 2024

Probably all of them will.

This a choice by radical progressive Democrats… and any GOP unwilling to force their hand. https://t.co/YCXAZg5oXf — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 22, 2024

This! This is the infuriating part.

The Biden Administration has actively stopped states from enforcing border security and refuses to enforce the border itself, choosing to instead welcome the illegals.



The result is hordes of unknown, military age males from the Middle East flooding across the border. https://t.co/n4ZBDKzsAC — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 22, 2024

There's simply no altruistic, even naively altruistic, explanation for the Biden Administration actively refusing to allow the border to be secured as hordes of military age males from the Middle East flood across the border.



None.



The implications of that are horrendous. — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 22, 2024

They're not women and children fleeing violence in Mexico.



They're military age males traveling alone from the Middle East and Asia, with no vetting or process, flooding into American cities to do whatever they want. — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 22, 2024

There was a time you could ascribe the left's refusal to enforce the border as some bleeding heart altruism, however misguided. When we were talking about, say, families from Central America or mothers bringing children.



We're beyond that now. Well beyond that.



We're now… — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 22, 2024

When the president is actively pursuing a policy that indisputably compromises the national security of the United States, resulting in consequences that even he pretends to agree are bad, the implications of that are horrendous. — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 22, 2024

Trump should just put this in a campaign ad and run it non-stop until November. https://t.co/n4ZBDKzsAC — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 22, 2024

Trump really should. In addition to being a political ad, maybe it would wake up some very sleepy Americans who seem unaware our border is virtually open.