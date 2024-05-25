WaPo Passed on the Highly Controversial Alito Flag Incident at the Time
Two Illegal Aliens From Chechnya Found Near North Carolina Military Base

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on May 25, 2024
Sarah D.

This is at least the second time we've heard of something happening weeks after it actually happened. As we reported on May 16, Karine Jean-Pierre had no answers for the press when Fox News' Peter Doocy asked if we witnessed a failed terrorist attack on May 3, when two Jordanian nationals posed as Amazon delivery drivers and tried to get into the Quantico Marine Corps Base. The driver hit the gas when hit with an order to halt after things got suspicious. The local reporter who broke the story says that one of the two individuals in the truck was a Jordanian foreign national who “recently crossed the southern border into the U.S.” and also that one of people in the truck was on the U.S. terrorist watch list.

Now we're just hearing about two Chechnyan nationals who were caught outside of a special forces officer's home with a camera and a telephoto lens. One of the two was shot. He was identified as Ramzan Daraev of Chicago. That's quite a ways from North Carolina where this took place.

Jennifer Griffin reports:

A mysterious shooting in North Carolina north of Fort Liberty, formerly Fort Bragg, not far from where some of America’s most elite U.S. Special Operations forces live and train is under investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Division as well as local police. The shooting in Carthage, North Carolina occurred May 3 at 8:15 p.m. following a phone call about a suspected trespasser near a Special Forces soldier's property.

Two Chechen men who spoke broken English were found near the soldier's home. The family alleges the suspected intruder, 35-year-old Ramzan Daraev of Chicago was taking photos of their children. When confronted near a power line in a wooded part of the property, an altercation ensued and Daraev was shot several times at close range. A second man, Dzhankutov Adsalan, was in a vehicle some distance from the incident and was questioned by authorities and then released. The Moore County Sheriff's office is leading the investigation.

"A second man was questioned by authorities and released."

So we seem to have a problem with illegal foreign nationals and our military bases. How many of these news stories haven't we heard about yet?

***

