Two Illegal Aliens From Chechnya Found Near North Carolina Military Base

This is at least the second time we've heard of something happening weeks after it actually happened. As we reported on May 16, Karine Jean-Pierre had no answers for the press when Fox News' Peter Doocy asked if we witnessed a failed terrorist attack on May 3, when two Jordanian nationals posed as Amazon delivery drivers and tried to get into the Quantico Marine Corps Base. The driver hit the gas when hit with an order to halt after things got suspicious. The local reporter who broke the story says that one of the two individuals in the truck was a Jordanian foreign national who “recently crossed the southern border into the U.S.” and also that one of people in the truck was on the U.S. terrorist watch list.

Now we're just hearing about two Chechnyan nationals who were caught outside of a special forces officer's home with a camera and a telephoto lens. One of the two was shot. He was identified as Ramzan Daraev of Chicago. That's quite a ways from North Carolina where this took place.

New details on shooting in Carthage, North Carolina that involves an elite SF Army Colonel and two Chechens who were in the country illegally. Special Ops have reported increasing foreign surveillance of them and their families raising concerns about vulnerabilities.… — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) May 25, 2024

Jennifer Griffin reports:

A mysterious shooting in North Carolina north of Fort Liberty, formerly Fort Bragg, not far from where some of America’s most elite U.S. Special Operations forces live and train is under investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Division as well as local police. The shooting in Carthage, North Carolina occurred May 3 at 8:15 p.m. following a phone call about a suspected trespasser near a Special Forces soldier's property. Two Chechen men who spoke broken English were found near the soldier's home. The family alleges the suspected intruder, 35-year-old Ramzan Daraev of Chicago was taking photos of their children. When confronted near a power line in a wooded part of the property, an altercation ensued and Daraev was shot several times at close range. A second man, Dzhankutov Adsalan, was in a vehicle some distance from the incident and was questioned by authorities and then released. The Moore County Sheriff's office is leading the investigation.

"A second man was questioned by authorities and released."

Bombshell: Illegal aliens from Chechnya were found outside of a special forces officers home near a North Carolina military base with a telephoto lens on their camera.



What were the illegal alien from a Russian republic doing in America?



—Surveilling American soldiers?… pic.twitter.com/ABKAppYWSn — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 25, 2024

They were gathering intel for what exactly we don't know, but it wasn't part of assimilating to our country; they're only here for one reason terroism; it's a matter of when not if. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) May 25, 2024

Yet the FBI remains strangely disinterested in the whole matter. Wonder why? — R T (@RDog861) May 25, 2024

Anyone else find it strange that a former “ice salesman” from a foreign country is able to setup an entire utilities contracting company? — B. Moore (@rwmoore001) May 25, 2024

Isn’t the bigger story here “Utilities One”, A foreign registered company incorporated in 2023 by a Moldovian to provide “infrastructure solutions”? Maybe a shell company 🤔 — Sojourner ✝️ (@wimatshiza1) May 25, 2024

Considering that the Chechnya is an area that gives Russia trouble, I wouldn't trust them for anything. I'd turn them over to Putin. — DalGal75 (@DalGal1957) May 25, 2024

Who ordered the targeted recon that is the question. — 45Nobelium (@45Nobelium) May 25, 2024

Biden’s open border is treason — Eric Sanchez (@Eric_L_Sanchez) May 25, 2024

Utilities One sounds like a Front Company for Russian spies or terrorists. Pretending to be Utility workers while scoping out targets is one of the oldest tricks in the book & is a common tactic. This is what you get with open borders. Who is coming into US with what purpose? — Military Analysis, Strategy & GeoPolictics (@CostaLefty65147) May 25, 2024

This incident should be one of the biggest stories right now. According to this video, breaches of our military bases are occurring 2 - 3 times per week and it's being hidden. — Alexandra IFBAP (@Alexandra282072) May 25, 2024

Sounds similar to the time foreign nationals were training on flight simulators but didn't want training on take-offs & landings. We all know how that turned out. — John Morrow (@JohnMorrow17) May 25, 2024

Carthage is a tiny little town, and this is alarming AF. But who is honestly surprised? Importing votes is far more important to Dems than national security. — Kara 🇺🇸 (@kara776IHN) May 25, 2024

So the CEO/ founder of Utilities One started off by "selling ice in Alaska"? Mmhmm — Gentle (@GentleRN23) May 25, 2024

So we seem to have a problem with illegal foreign nationals and our military bases. How many of these news stories haven't we heard about yet?

