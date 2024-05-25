Rumble in the Bronx: Borough Residents at Trump Rally Tell AOC to Stay Away

Biden Reminded West Point Grads Putin Didn't Invade Ukraine Until After He Took...
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on May 25, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

After New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the Bronx residents who attended Trump's rally 'clowns', and AOC tried to scare them about gas prices (as if we don't remember gas was less expensive under Trump), the residents of the borough have a message for AOC:

Ouch.

More from Fox News:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came under fire by New Yorkers attending former President Trump's South Bronx rally after the "Squad" member criticized the event as "trick" that would be attended by many "out-of-towners."

But "Jesse Watters Primetime" spotlighted a number of attendees, all self-proclaimed locals, who rejected AOC’s agenda and said nothing has changed since she was elected. 

"You need to tell her that she needs to stay out of the Bronx because look at all the people around. Everybody’s here for Trump," one unidentified man said.

The tide has turned in New York, if the polls are to be believed. Biden's won the state by 23 points in 2020; that lead is now down to NINE.

Yep. And her power.

The times, they are a-changin'.

She can go back to tending bar any time now.

There has to be some level of panic over this.

Not a single thing.

This is the only way to solve our problems. Vote them out.

