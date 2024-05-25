Rumble in the Bronx: Borough Residents at Trump Rally Tell AOC to Stay Away

After New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the Bronx residents who attended Trump's rally 'clowns', and AOC tried to scare them about gas prices (as if we don't remember gas was less expensive under Trump), the residents of the borough have a message for AOC:

AOC blasted by New Yorkers at Trump rally: 'She needs to stay out of the Bronx' https://t.co/DU5HHhvAen — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 25, 2024

Ouch.

More from Fox News:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came under fire by New Yorkers attending former President Trump's South Bronx rally after the "Squad" member criticized the event as "trick" that would be attended by many "out-of-towners." But "Jesse Watters Primetime" spotlighted a number of attendees, all self-proclaimed locals, who rejected AOC’s agenda and said nothing has changed since she was elected. "You need to tell her that she needs to stay out of the Bronx because look at all the people around. Everybody’s here for Trump," one unidentified man said.

The tide has turned in New York, if the polls are to be believed. Biden's won the state by 23 points in 2020; that lead is now down to NINE.

Part of the problem is she cares more about herself than she does her district — commonsense (@commonsense258) May 25, 2024

Yep. And her power.

She won by a landslide a couple years ago. https://t.co/03QZb0F5cL — Southwest RN 🌊🇺🇸 (@Mom2Redheads) May 25, 2024

The times, they are a-changin'.

AOC has done her very best to stay out of NYC! But stop sending her to congress , we don’t want her either! — David Hazen (@DavidHa61233543) May 25, 2024

She can go back to tending bar any time now.

You can bet AOC is throwing one of her tantrums

over this bit of truth as well.. 🇺🇸✝️🇺🇸



But "Jesse Watters Primetime" spotlighted a number of attendees, all self-proclaimed locals, who rejected AOC’s agenda and said nothing has changed since she was elected.🇺🇸✝️🇺🇸



"You need to… https://t.co/UTo0bBRGcH pic.twitter.com/CdE6JePpwt — Darin Gulley (@darin_gulley) May 25, 2024

There has to be some level of panic over this.

What are AOCs accomplishments

Nobody knows https://t.co/OwKH34TFaM — Tom (@Tom737318829194) May 25, 2024

Not a single thing.

Then vote her out!



It’s an easy fix….. https://t.co/YFC6U8RAyD — Doc (@45WasOnMyBack) May 25, 2024

This is the only way to solve our problems. Vote them out.