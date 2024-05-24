They Despise You: NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Goes on CNN to Call Trump's Bronx Rally Attendees 'Clowns'

It's been painfully evident for a while the Left despises you. The media, the Democratic Party, this administration: if you're not in lockstep with them, you're the enemy.

Usually politicians have more tact than to say what they really think out loud, though. But from Barack Obama and his 'bitter clingers' comments to Hillary Clinton and her basket of 'deplorables', they're pretty darned open about what they really think about you, the voters.

But you should vote for them. Because they care about you.

Sure, Jan.

Watch Gov. Kathy Hochul go on CNN and call the Bronx residents who attended Trump's recent rally 'clowns':

DISGRACE: As Trump holds historic Bronx rally, the Governor is on CNN calling the residents who are attending 'clowns' pic.twitter.com/SQij0WPNoa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 23, 2024

Wow.

Imagine any Republican politician saying something like this. Heck, the media has its collective panties in a wad over a years-old story about flags at Justice Samuel Alito's home. They'd lose their minds if a Republican called Bronx residents 'clowns' and it would be headline news for a month.

Hochul does it and Jake Tapper is silent.

By the way, Kathy, Biden's lead in NY is shrinking. Rapidly. Calling citizens 'clowns' will surely reverse that trend.

Yeah, really.

That's who she's calling a clown.

"To a place like the Bronx"



What wrong with da Bronx, Kathy? — MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) May 23, 2024

Excellent question.

Wow, imagine Abbott, DeSantis, or Youngkin saying that about Democrat voters at a rally. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 23, 2024

As we said -- it would be headline news for a month, and the media would scream about how mean and racist it was.

Ask her how many people in the Bronx own a computer? — Crypto Punkard (@cryptopunkard) May 23, 2024

She thinks they don't know what a computer is, let alone that they own one.

From deplorable to clowns. This will haunt them as Trump is ready increased his popularity in New York by quite a bit. In the last poll it showed Trump was behind Biden by 9 points compared to 30 points in 2020 in New York. — Veneer of Vanity (@crypticveneer) May 23, 2024

And there's a lot of time between now and November for that lead to shrink further.

Disdain for your constituents seems to be a common trait for NY politicians. — Richard 🇺🇸 (@Richard79139714) May 23, 2024

Most politicians, really.

"Clowns?" The party of inclusion? https://t.co/4SkzaW61R3 — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) May 24, 2024

Only if you agree with them on everything.

When the facts are on your side, argue the facts. When the law is on your side, argue the law. When neither is on your side, call the other side names. https://t.co/Nm5MTd3Gkm — Renna (@RennaW) May 24, 2024

Bingo.

There's no real political threat to Hochul, but this kind of thing hurts Democrats nationwide. You just don't attack voters. https://t.co/UP7ZhsmxV8 — Gruntled (@NeverTr74704466) May 24, 2024

We invite her to keep talking.

Joe Biden is NOT delivering for average Americans. That’s the whole point, nitwit. https://t.co/a5aJHaDkhC — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) May 24, 2024

But he's delivering for folks like Hochul, and that's all that matters.

She calls NYorkers clowns. She says black children don’t know what a computer is, and got kicked out of funeral of a cop. Tells you everything you need to know https://t.co/MkkTjffbPn — Dan (@MaldoIsKing) May 24, 2024

She's doing great, otherwise.

Hey, residents of the Bronx, the @GovKathyHochul just called you clowns. This is what the elected officials think of you.



Elections have consequences! https://t.co/TIlftswHOl — NyMetsFan (@FS08983678) May 24, 2024

So does saying stupid things, like calling your constituents 'clowns' on CNN.