Here We Go Again: Barge Strikes Bridge in Galveston, Collapses Rail Line and Cutting Off Small Island

Where is Mayor Pete? A little over a month after a barge hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing a deadly collapse, another barge has hit the Pelican Island Causeway in Galveston, TX. This time, it collapsed a rail line and cut off access to a small island.

BREAKING: Barge strikes bridge in Galveston, Texas, partially collapsing rail line and closing the only road to a small island - AP pic.twitter.com/0vLlWRyqEK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 15, 2024

Yikes.

Ironically we never use to hear of barges hitting bridges... 🤔🤔 — Financial prepper (@Financialpreppr) May 15, 2024

No, we didn't.

Here we go again...! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 15, 2024

Yep. Back in mid-April, several barges broke loose and floated down the Ohio River, too.

Ok, wtf — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) May 15, 2024

Our question exactly.

+1000 for the 'Tropic Thunder' reference.

Again. Nothing to see here. Only one of the largest shipping ports in the world. — 𝕊𝕔𝕠𝕥𝕥 𝕄. 🇺🇸 (@RandomHeroWX) May 15, 2024

It's fine. Totally fine.

What a fantastic graphic.

Once is an accident

Twice is a coincidence

Three times is enemy action. — 𝕋ℝ𝕆𝕐 𝕠𝕗 𝕏 (@TroyRubert) May 15, 2024

Yup.

Starting to think that the failed Mayor of a college town was not the right person for the job. Maybe its just me though — Bronconation (@Bronconation_80) May 15, 2024

We kinda think so too.

Yes, again.

This is gonna just be a new thing that happens huh https://t.co/IOYtscOCVp — Cody (@AltHistCody) May 15, 2024

The new normal. Or something.

Are we still supposed to pretend this is a normal thing that happens all the time? https://t.co/IrnggWJut5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 15, 2024

Apparently.

Maybe it was one of those racist bridges they are always talking about. https://t.co/LqvMMGqMQe — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) May 15, 2024

Perhaps. Gotta watch out for those racist bridges.

Our infrastructure is under attack. https://t.co/6bvhXepxgJ — DR. ETIQUETTE 🤦‍♂️ (@DrEtiquette) May 15, 2024

Sure feels that way.

🚨 #BREAKING: A barge has hit the Pelican Island bridge in Galveston, TX causing a partial collapse



Chemicals from the barge are now flowing into the water pic.twitter.com/cOtgm7vjpR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 15, 2024

Oh, goody.

BREAKING: A barge has hit a bridge in Galveston, Texas, local officials say, causing an oil spill and closing the only roadway connected to Pelican Island. There are no reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/5jpoAmk66o — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 15, 2024

We're glad there are no injuries.

My team and I are closely monitoring the bridge accident in Galveston.



Please heed the warnings of your local officials for updates on road closures.https://t.co/bsjIw3XbsD — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 15, 2024

Solid advice.

Our Department is in contact with TxDOT and the city of Galveston regarding today’s barge collision into a bridge on the Galveston Channel in TX. Though it's not a bridge on the National Highway System, we have staff on-site and USDOT stands ready to assist in any way. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) May 15, 2024

Well, at least there was a post about it.