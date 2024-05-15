Nina Turner EMBARRASSES Herself With Another Hot Take on What McDonald’s Workers Should...
Here We Go Again: Barge Strikes Bridge in Galveston, Collapses Rail Line and Cutting Off Small Island

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on May 15, 2024
AngieArtist

Where is Mayor Pete? A little over a month after a barge hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing a deadly collapse, another barge has hit the Pelican Island Causeway in Galveston, TX. This time, it collapsed a rail line and cut off access to a small island.

Advertisement

Yikes.

No, we didn't.

Yep. Back in mid-April, several barges broke loose and floated down the Ohio River, too.

Our question exactly.

+1000 for the 'Tropic Thunder' reference.

It's fine. Totally fine.

What a fantastic graphic.

Yup.

Advertisement

We kinda think so too.

Yes, again.

The new normal. Or something.

Apparently.

Perhaps. Gotta watch out for those racist bridges.

Sure feels that way.

Oh, goody.

Advertisement

We're glad there are no injuries.

Solid advice.

Well, at least there was a post about it.

