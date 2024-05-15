Here We Go Again: Barge Strikes Bridge in Galveston, Collapses Rail Line and Cutting Off Small Island

Where is Mayor Pete? A little over a month after a barge hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing a deadly collapse, another barge has hit the Pelican Island Causeway in Galveston, TX. This time, it collapsed a rail line and cut off access to a small island.
BREAKING: Barge strikes bridge in Galveston, Texas, partially collapsing rail line and closing the only road to a small island - AP pic.twitter.com/0vLlWRyqEK— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 15, 2024
Yikes.
Ironically we never use to hear of barges hitting bridges... 🤔🤔— Financial prepper (@Financialpreppr) May 15, 2024
No, we didn't.
Here we go again...!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 15, 2024
Yep. Back in mid-April, several barges broke loose and floated down the Ohio River, too.
Ok, wtf— Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) May 15, 2024
Our question exactly.
May 15, 2024
+1000 for the 'Tropic Thunder' reference.
Again. Nothing to see here. Only one of the largest shipping ports in the world.— 𝕊𝕔𝕠𝕥𝕥 𝕄. 🇺🇸 (@RandomHeroWX) May 15, 2024
It's fine. Totally fine.
Biden Administration pic.twitter.com/Z9M4DL7Bhp— Dean Dorame🇺🇸✝️♋️ (@DorameDeano) May 15, 2024
What a fantastic graphic.
Once is an accident— 𝕋ℝ𝕆𝕐 𝕠𝕗 𝕏 (@TroyRubert) May 15, 2024
Twice is a coincidence
Three times is enemy action.
Yup.
Starting to think that the failed Mayor of a college town was not the right person for the job. Maybe its just me though— Bronconation (@Bronconation_80) May 15, 2024
Recommended
We kinda think so too.
Again? https://t.co/fVh2bFC48U— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 15, 2024
Yes, again.
This is gonna just be a new thing that happens huh https://t.co/IOYtscOCVp— Cody (@AltHistCody) May 15, 2024
The new normal. Or something.
Are we still supposed to pretend this is a normal thing that happens all the time? https://t.co/IrnggWJut5— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 15, 2024
Apparently.
Maybe it was one of those racist bridges they are always talking about. https://t.co/LqvMMGqMQe— Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) May 15, 2024
Perhaps. Gotta watch out for those racist bridges.
Our infrastructure is under attack. https://t.co/6bvhXepxgJ— DR. ETIQUETTE 🤦♂️ (@DrEtiquette) May 15, 2024
Sure feels that way.
🚨 #BREAKING: A barge has hit the Pelican Island bridge in Galveston, TX causing a partial collapse— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 15, 2024
Chemicals from the barge are now flowing into the water pic.twitter.com/cOtgm7vjpR
Oh, goody.
BREAKING: A barge has hit a bridge in Galveston, Texas, local officials say, causing an oil spill and closing the only roadway connected to Pelican Island. There are no reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/5jpoAmk66o— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 15, 2024
We're glad there are no injuries.
My team and I are closely monitoring the bridge accident in Galveston.— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 15, 2024
Please heed the warnings of your local officials for updates on road closures.https://t.co/bsjIw3XbsD
Solid advice.
Our Department is in contact with TxDOT and the city of Galveston regarding today’s barge collision into a bridge on the Galveston Channel in TX. Though it's not a bridge on the National Highway System, we have staff on-site and USDOT stands ready to assist in any way.— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) May 15, 2024
Well, at least there was a post about it.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member