WATCH: Multiple Barges Break Loose, Float Down Ohio River

Multiple barges appear to have broken loose and are floating down the Ohio River, prompting officials to shut down bridges in Pittsburgh

🚨#BREAKING: Law enforcement are on high alert as over two dozen barges break loose heading down the Ohio River and shutting down multiple bridges



📌#Pittsburgh | #PA



Currently, numerous law enforcement agencies, along with other authorities, are on high alert as approximately… pic.twitter.com/QzxiMdch4L — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 13, 2024

Currently, numerous law enforcement agencies, along with other authorities, are on high alert as approximately twenty-six barges have broken loose and are headed down the Ohio River. Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement has shut down multiple bridges, including the McKees Rocks Bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and halted all traffic due to this incident. So far, twenty-three barges were loaded and three were empty, with six barges having jammed up against the Emsworth Dam Reports of Extensive Damage has been reported at Peggys Marina. Authorities are asking everyone in the area to please avoid this area until further notice.

Given what happened to the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, shutting down the bridges is a wise, necessary move.

🚨#UPDATE: Photos show some barges are already jammed up against the Emsworth Dam pic.twitter.com/pwyUX66UkU — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 13, 2024

🚨#UPDATE: Footage shows approximately 6-7 barges jammed up against the Emsworth Dam, with more expected on the way. Multiple bridges have been shut down, causing traffic disruptions. Additionally, more barges are on the loose after breaking free crews are watching the situation… pic.twitter.com/k2aBOcfUYi — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 13, 2024

Pittsburgh Fire, EMS, and Police were dispatched overnight for reports of barges breaking loose and floating uncontrolled down the Ohio River.

In total, 26 barges broke loose; 23 were loaded and three were empty.

More info here: https://t.co/Te29ahfJPN pic.twitter.com/iYl03sFkp1 — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 13, 2024

At 11:25 p.m., Pittsburgh Fire, EMS, and Police were dispatched for reports of barges breaking loose and floating uncontrolled down the Ohio River. In total, 26 barges broke loose; 23 were loaded and three were empty. Those that were loaded had dry cargo such as coal, and no hazardous materials on board. There have been no reports of people injured, but Peggy's Marina sustained extensive damage. Eleven of the barges have been located and pinned against the river bank by Brunot Island and currently being held by a tugboat. Fourteen continued down the river and six have gone over the Emsworth Dam. The barges are owned or operated by Campbell Transportation Company located on the left descending bank of the Ohio River, just downstream from the West End Bridge. The West End Bridge was closed in both directions and rail traffic was shut down on the rail bridge to Brunot Island. Both will be reopened when it is determined that it is safe to do so. The Coast Guard, Pennsylvania State Police, and various law enforcement, EMS agencies, and fire departments in neighboring jurisdictions have been notified. At this time, any further questions should be directed to Campbell Transportation Company or the Coast Guard as this emergency has moved out of the jurisdiction of Pittsburgh Public Safety.

We're grateful no one was hurt.

They could potentially damage bridges if they have enough momentum — gbode interiors (@interiorsplug) April 13, 2024

Yes. We all saw what happened in Baltimore.

So... we calling this a pattern, yet? https://t.co/HUbfuHXjDE — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) April 13, 2024

We're curious as to how dozens of barges all break loose, for sure.

There's no evidence this was intentional.

I swear I’ve never heard of so many bridge accidents until this year, how do you lose 26… not 1, not 2, not 10, TWENTY SIX barges. somebody better be held accountable. https://t.co/x4CX7Q0tpN — END OCCUPATION ari 🇵🇷🇵🇸🇨🇩🇸🇩 (@jewlari) April 13, 2024

Will we get answers and will anyone be held accountable?

Where is Transportation Secretary Buttigieg ?



26 barges just happened to “break loose” heading down the Ohio river, shutting down bridges. https://t.co/juHoIM0zCB — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) April 13, 2024

He's too busy gaslighting Americans on the economy and crime to pay attention to this.

As I said.. barges break loose regularly in Pittsburgh..there was massive flooding along the rivers over the past few days which likely caused these barges to break free. The water has been high & flowing fast ‼️ https://t.co/tkT68BHdFH — 🅱️Black Majority State Migration Contraband🅱️ (@GryKngBlakState) April 13, 2024

Seems a reasonable explanation, and possibly the most likely one.