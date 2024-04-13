BREAKING: Multiple Injured, Dead Following Attack at Sydney's Bondi Junction Shopping Cent...
WATCH: Multiple Barges Break Loose, Float Down Ohio River

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 AM on April 13, 2024
AngieArtist

This is wild.

Multiple barges appear to have broken loose and are floating down the Ohio River, prompting officials to shut down bridges in Pittsburgh

The post continues:

Currently, numerous law enforcement agencies, along with other authorities, are on high alert as approximately twenty-six barges have broken loose and are headed down the Ohio River. Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement has shut down multiple bridges, including the McKees Rocks Bridge in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and halted all traffic due to this incident. So far, twenty-three barges were loaded and three were empty, with six barges having jammed up against the Emsworth Dam Reports of Extensive Damage has been reported at Peggys Marina. Authorities are asking everyone in the area to please avoid this area until further notice.

Given what happened to the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, shutting down the bridges is a wise, necessary move.

Yikes.

More from Pittsburgh Public Safety:

They write:

At 11:25 p.m., Pittsburgh Fire, EMS, and Police were dispatched for reports of barges breaking loose and floating uncontrolled down the Ohio River. 

In total, 26 barges broke loose; 23 were loaded and three were empty. Those that were loaded had dry cargo such as coal, and no hazardous materials on board. There have been no reports of people injured, but Peggy's Marina sustained extensive damage. 

Eleven of the barges have been located and pinned against the river bank by Brunot Island and currently being held by a tugboat. Fourteen continued down the river and six have gone over the Emsworth Dam. 

The barges are owned or operated by Campbell Transportation Company located on the left descending bank of the Ohio River, just downstream from the West End Bridge.

The West End Bridge was closed in both directions and rail traffic was shut down on the rail bridge to Brunot Island. Both will be reopened when it is determined that it is safe to do so.

The Coast Guard, Pennsylvania State Police, and various law enforcement, EMS agencies, and fire departments in neighboring jurisdictions have been notified.

At this time, any further questions should be directed to Campbell Transportation Company or the Coast Guard as this emergency has moved out of the jurisdiction of Pittsburgh Public Safety.

We're grateful no one was hurt.

Yes. We all saw what happened in Baltimore.

We're curious as to how dozens of barges all break loose, for sure.

There's no evidence this was intentional.

Will we get answers and will anyone be held accountable?

He's too busy gaslighting Americans on the economy and crime to pay attention to this.

Seems a reasonable explanation, and possibly the most likely one.

