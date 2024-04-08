'Divorced From Reality': Pete Buttigieg Explains Why Economy Is Better, Streets Safer Under Biden

Dawn Staley RUNS AWAAAY When Called Out by Riley Gaines for Supporting Men...
Doug P.  |  10:15 AM on April 08, 2024
Screenshotted meme

Are there any more hard-hitting interviews in political media than when an MSNBC host who is a staffer for President Biden interviews current members of his administration? That perfectly encapsulates the current state of "journalism." 

Advertisement

Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki's chat with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on MSDNC should have to be reported as a donation to the Biden campaign.

The goal was obviously to try and make things sound like they're going so much better under Biden than they were with Trump in office. For example, Buttigieg said crime in DC is better. Why? Because he can walk his dog to the Capitol now when he couldn't when Trump left. Of course Buttigieg didn't mention that when he didn't have a Cabinet post he did not have a security detail: 

Constant lying is their only hope.

Does Buttigieg walk his dog the same way he rides his bike?

Pete just hoped nobody was paying attention.

Let's move on to "Divorced From Reality, Part II"...

Buttigieg was tasked with trying to explain how the economy is better under Biden than Trump, and this was the best he could come up with:

The Biden campaign's strategy on the economy is a very simple one: Hope everybody's really stupid.

Being disingenuous is what they do, 24/7.

Advertisement

Heck, they consider that to be "journalism" these days. Somebody like Ronna McDaniel can't come along and spoil the sanctity of all their objectivity.

***

