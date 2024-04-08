'Divorced From Reality': Pete Buttigieg Explains Why Economy Is Better, Streets Safer Under Biden

Are there any more hard-hitting interviews in political media than when an MSNBC host who is a staffer for President Biden interviews current members of his administration? That perfectly encapsulates the current state of "journalism."

Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki's chat with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on MSDNC should have to be reported as a donation to the Biden campaign.

The goal was obviously to try and make things sound like they're going so much better under Biden than they were with Trump in office. For example, Buttigieg said crime in DC is better. Why? Because he can walk his dog to the Capitol now when he couldn't when Trump left. Of course Buttigieg didn't mention that when he didn't have a Cabinet post he did not have a security detail:

BUTTIGIEG (who has a constant security detail): "I can safely walk my dog to the Capitol today in a way that you couldn't do when we all got here!"



Last year, D.C. had its deadliest year in 20+ years and saw the largest violent crime spike of any major U.S. city. pic.twitter.com/Jreo3W1Hsj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2024

Constant lying is their only hope.

The extent of lies from Biden Inc. is record-setting. — LessGovMoreFun (@LessGovMoreFun) April 8, 2024

Does Buttigieg walk his dog the same way he rides his bike?

Didn't he fake ride his bike to work? — William Smith (@EmailWmSmith) April 7, 2024

He can safely walk his dog in DC? Would that be like him riding his bike from his home to a meeting at the White House? We know he lies and gets caught doing it. pic.twitter.com/mTGCHjgvtj — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) April 7, 2024

Pete just hoped nobody was paying attention.

To use Pete Buttigieg's own words, "the simple reality" is that he has a heavily armed security detail. https://t.co/ILZBZWtiYa — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 8, 2024

Let's move on to "Divorced From Reality, Part II"...

Buttigieg was tasked with trying to explain how the economy is better under Biden than Trump, and this was the best he could come up with:

Secy @PeteButtigieg explains why the Biden economy is better than the Trump economy: “Four years ago you couldn’t buy toilet paper” pic.twitter.com/8h9Uta3jVg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 8, 2024

The Biden campaign's strategy on the economy is a very simple one: Hope everybody's really stupid.

The toilet paper shortages were due to the lockdowns and were extremely short term. Booty Judge as usual is being disingenuous. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 8, 2024

Being disingenuous is what they do, 24/7.

Omg at least the poors and peasants can buy toilet paper at 20% higher cost now... — BettyMaverick (@BettyMaverick) April 8, 2024

“We hope you’re stupid enough to believe this instead of reality because you’re so plugged into mainstream media.” - the regime. https://t.co/IIF3mvOE3M — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) April 8, 2024

He's being interviewed by the former press secretary for the administration he is in and no reporter will find anything wrong with it. https://t.co/ENz18HWfxL — KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) April 8, 2024

Heck, they consider that to be "journalism" these days. Somebody like Ronna McDaniel can't come along and spoil the sanctity of all their objectivity.

***

