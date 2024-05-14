Mississippi Becomes Latest State to Give Biden's Title IX Rewrite the Boot

Last week, we told you how Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the Biden administration to go pound sand, signing an executive order blocking implementation of the insane, anti-woman Title IX rewrite.

Mississippi has joined the fight to defend women and girls by passing the SAFER Act. Watch:

The Mississippi State Legislature just passed the SAFER Act designed to protect females and provides protections for private spaces such as bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, and other living spaces.



It also defines people as either only male or female.



A slap in the face… pic.twitter.com/XnK12hzDC5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 12, 2024

Good.

There are currently fifteen states suing the Biden administration over Title IX.

This is great news for women in Mississippi and a great example for other states to follow.



When President Trump is in office he needs to make this a federal law immediately.



Women need to be given their privacy and respect back. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 13, 2024

All he needs to do is restore Title IX to its original purpose.

Other states:



Be like Mississippi when it comes to protecting women — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 12, 2024

Yes. Be like Mississippi.

👏 No men in women's spaces. It should be common knowledge, but we have to make it into law. What a time to be alive... — Gideon 6ix✍️ (@Gideon_6ix) May 12, 2024

There was that stupid meme going around about the woman choosing to be in the woods with a bear instead of a man recently.

Same people who choose the bear would be okay with Biden's Title IX rewrite.

Because we're a post-logic society.

Progress back towards sanity! We need more of this! — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 12, 2024

Slowly crawling our way back to sanity.

Sanity is returning one state at a time. Excited for this to get on Gov @tatereeves desk! https://t.co/7z3L98cq2F pic.twitter.com/n7tjXE27DM — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 13, 2024

Riley Gaines has done a lot of good for women and girls.

“The way the bill is written will cause problems” she says?! Female spaces have existed for a long time w/o there being any problems. The problems came when mediocre failed men started invading those spaces you krumm eyed looking heifer. https://t.co/spI61A6lSd pic.twitter.com/ITHftjOImr — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) May 12, 2024

Problems for who? The trans activists mad they can't be in women's spaces?

Good. They deserve problems.

Mississippi legislature passed the SAFER Act which defines genders as male & female & provides protection for women's private spaces such as bathrooms, locker rooms, & other living spaces.



All states should pass the same kind of protection. It's time to go back to normal. https://t.co/tCZslmOU8n — ƤƖҲƖЄ (@Pixie1z) May 13, 2024

We need normal.

Arizona’s attempt to do the same was met with a governor’s veto—Governor Katie Hobbs, a woman. Make that make sense. https://t.co/0cL6yaMRzt — Nicole Cantelme (@NicoleCantelme) May 13, 2024

Tony Evers in Wisconsin vetoed similar legislation.

It makes sense when you realize the Democratic Party hates women.

It’s incredible to me that this is even remotely controversial.



OBVIOUSLY girls and women deserve their own private spaces https://t.co/HSWWZxmqrB — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) May 12, 2024

Obvious to everyone except the Left.