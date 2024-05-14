Just How DUMB Are Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping, Knuckle-Dragging Trump Haters?! This Du...
Republicans Unite to Witness Democrat Witch Hunt Against Trump Go Down In Flames
The HOT First Portrait of King Charles Released IGNITES Twitter with Hilariously Sick...
Rep. Dan Goldman Met With Michael Cohen 'a Number of Times' to Prep...
Mayor Eric Adams Suggests Migrants Fill Empty Lifeguard Positions Because They're Good Swi...
Elon Musk Shares Simple AND Hilarious Meme About Mainstream Media
Protestors Learn the Hard Way That Hunger Strikes Leave You…Hungry
OOPSIES! Kamala Harris Just Handed the Trump Campaign a Perfect, POWERFUL Post on...
Biden's Lie About Trump, Taxes, and Special Interests Fools Absolutely NO ONE
WHOA: Nellie Bowles' New Book Blows Lid OFF The New York Times Exposing...
Cope AND Seethe! Robert Costa All SORTS of Butt-Hurt After Speaker Johnson Voices...
Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK...
Jerry Seinfeld to Duke Graduates: Let's Talk About This 'Privilege' Everyone Hates So...
And BOOM: Mollie Hemingway's Post Tearing Media a NEW One Belongs in the...

Mississippi Becomes Latest State to Give Biden's Title IX Rewrite the Boot

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on May 14, 2024
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Last week, we told you how Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the Biden administration to go pound sand, signing an executive order blocking implementation of the insane, anti-woman Title IX rewrite.

Advertisement

Mississippi has joined the fight to defend women and girls by passing the SAFER Act. Watch:

Good.

There are currently fifteen states suing the Biden administration over Title IX.

All he needs to do is restore Title IX to its original purpose.

Yes. Be like Mississippi.

Recommended

Rep. Dan Goldman Met With Michael Cohen 'a Number of Times' to Prep Him for Trial
Brett T.
Advertisement

There was that stupid meme going around about the woman choosing to be in the woods with a bear instead of a man recently.

Same people who choose the bear would be okay with Biden's Title IX rewrite.

Because we're a post-logic society.

Slowly crawling our way back to sanity.

Riley Gaines has done a lot of good for women and girls.

Problems for who? The trans activists mad they can't be in women's spaces?

Good. They deserve problems.

Advertisement

We need normal.

Tony Evers in Wisconsin vetoed similar legislation.

It makes sense when you realize the Democratic Party hates women.

Obvious to everyone except the Left.

Tags: GENDER IDENTITY MISSISSIPPI PRIVACY SAFE SPACE SAFETY TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Dan Goldman Met With Michael Cohen 'a Number of Times' to Prep Him for Trial
Brett T.
The HOT First Portrait of King Charles Released IGNITES Twitter with Hilariously Sick Burns
justmindy
Just How DUMB Are Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping, Knuckle-Dragging Trump Haters?! This Dumb --->
Sam J.
WHOA: Nellie Bowles' New Book Blows Lid OFF The New York Times Exposing Rampant Misinformation and RACISM
Sam J.
Elon Musk Shares Simple AND Hilarious Meme About Mainstream Media
justmindy
Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK ... No, Seriously (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Dan Goldman Met With Michael Cohen 'a Number of Times' to Prep Him for Trial Brett T.
Advertisement