THAT'LL Show 'Em! Columbia Says Students Won't Face Evictions, Lockdowns Over Protests

Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on April 29, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

'No one is above the law.'

Remember that? Remember how the Left screamed that each time Trump was indicted on some new charge? Or how they applaud at the centuries of collective jail time the January 6 protesters have gotten? And the pro-life protesters who face decades behind bars.

The college students who have disrupted campus life, defaced buildings, and called for the murder of Jews and Israel supporters are begging for amnesty. They know they did wrong, but it seems they'll get away with it.

Which is why this stuff doesn't stop. And will only get worse.

Columbia has said students will not face evictions or lockdowns despite weeks of unrest on campus.

More from The New York Post:

Anti-Israel protesters are singing and celebrating as Columbia University squashed rumors of looming campus lockdowns and mass evictions over the ongoing “tent city” demonstration.

The school administration, which has been slammed for repeatedly bowing to protesters, said that negotiations with the students are moving forward despite the Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine group claiming that the university was threatening to lay down the hammer.

“We want to be clear: There is no truth to claims of an impending lockdown or evictions on campus,” the administration said in a statement Saturday night.

So expect the next round of protests, BLM/Antifa riots, and more to be even worse.

Totally fair.

'Restorative justice' and all that.

And nothing will happen to them, either.

They want more of this.

There are federal laws prohibiting the behavior they're engaging in, and yet no one seems interested in enforcing those laws.

Nope.

They don't want it to end. The unrest gives them power.

But we don't have a competent federal government.

Totally 'silenced.'

And they have no idea that's the reality.

Eventually, someone will come along who won't tolerate this, and then they're in for a rude awakening.

And we get to pay off their student loans.

Isn't life grand?

Winter will come. They won't stay outside in the bitter cold.

And chaos will keep winning so long as the government rewards it.

Shafik will not go.

We can't imagine any parent willingly sending their child to Columbia or any other school who allows this.

