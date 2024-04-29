THAT'LL Show 'Em! Columbia Says Students Won't Face Evictions, Lockdowns Over Protests

'No one is above the law.'

Remember that? Remember how the Left screamed that each time Trump was indicted on some new charge? Or how they applaud at the centuries of collective jail time the January 6 protesters have gotten? And the pro-life protesters who face decades behind bars.

Advertisement

The college students who have disrupted campus life, defaced buildings, and called for the murder of Jews and Israel supporters are begging for amnesty. They know they did wrong, but it seems they'll get away with it.

Which is why this stuff doesn't stop. And will only get worse.

Columbia has said students will not face evictions or lockdowns despite weeks of unrest on campus.

Columbia students celebrate as school officials promise no lockdown or evictions over anti-Israeli protests https://t.co/Z64IM8XDnu pic.twitter.com/ilTsPyFaHq — New York Post (@nypost) April 28, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Anti-Israel protesters are singing and celebrating as Columbia University squashed rumors of looming campus lockdowns and mass evictions over the ongoing “tent city” demonstration. The school administration, which has been slammed for repeatedly bowing to protesters, said that negotiations with the students are moving forward despite the Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine group claiming that the university was threatening to lay down the hammer. “We want to be clear: There is no truth to claims of an impending lockdown or evictions on campus,” the administration said in a statement Saturday night.

So expect the next round of protests, BLM/Antifa riots, and more to be even worse.

ln other words, "students" have free reign to do as they please and the Columbia Administration will impose ZERO consequences... yeah, that's sounds fair. — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) April 28, 2024

Totally fair.

'Restorative justice' and all that.

I guess the Columbia administration is ready for the next obvious step. These bastards are going to find a Jew walking alone, beat him if not to death, then near to death, and the Columbian administration wonder why and how that happened — Loren (@SDCLoren) April 28, 2024

And nothing will happen to them, either.

OF COURSE NOT… No consequences for their actions… What a deterrent !!! — Kenny (@Kennykwh1120) April 28, 2024

They want more of this.

What about trespassing and disorderly conduct? What about intimidation of Jewish students and faculty? I guess none of that counts as punishable offenses because of the "by any means necessary" mentality of the leftists who dominate these campuses. — Fried Eggs on Rice (@div_thought) April 28, 2024

There are federal laws prohibiting the behavior they're engaging in, and yet no one seems interested in enforcing those laws.

This is never going to end now — Ernesto Ronin (@Ronin1021) April 28, 2024

Nope.

They don't want it to end. The unrest gives them power.

Advertisement

Shame on @columbia. They have completely, utterly failed.



A competent federal govt would invoke Title VI. https://t.co/IvfMXulOsi — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 28, 2024

But we don't have a competent federal government.

These are the same ppl who complain they're being "silenced" https://t.co/dJ6ZFvzUVp — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 28, 2024

Totally 'silenced.'

My favorite thing is how these people of actual privilege pretend they're revolutionaries sticking it to those in power. They're only able to do what they're doing because those in power agree with them. https://t.co/pGqLiGms6l — Full Professor BT (@back_ttys) April 29, 2024

And they have no idea that's the reality.

Eventually, someone will come along who won't tolerate this, and then they're in for a rude awakening.

The students are in charge at @Columbia and the people in charge are acting like scared children. https://t.co/J1Z3ILz040 — @Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) April 28, 2024

And we get to pay off their student loans.

Isn't life grand?

Columbia just guaranteed an endless tent city in the middle of its campus. They may as well have water and electricity installed out there. https://t.co/0so5mstmTf — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) April 28, 2024

Advertisement

Winter will come. They won't stay outside in the bitter cold.

The student protesters wave Palestinian flags as well as desecrated Israeli flags. Meanwhile, the Columbia administration is waving the white flag. The school is in full retreat. Chaos wins again! https://t.co/wfc9Go0hn2 — Jerry Moore (@JerryAtricScryb) April 28, 2024

And chaos will keep winning so long as the government rewards it.

Shafik is not going to do anything.

Shafik needs to go. https://t.co/OF5gpO0o5v — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) April 29, 2024

Shafik will not go.

Will the cosplay, spray painting and antisemitic chants be part of the @Columbia University College tour now?

Idiots. https://t.co/rBCqfrAFON — Al (@AlBeachGuy) April 29, 2024

We can't imagine any parent willingly sending their child to Columbia or any other school who allows this.