Way to Go, Grandpa Joe! Biden's Cannibal Story Has Made Papua New Guinea Academics MAD

The other day, we told you about Biden lying -- again -- about his uncle Bosey getting eaten by cannibals after his plane was shot down during WWII. We also told you about the hilarious hashtag this lie inspired.

But not everyone is laughing. In fact, some academics in Papua New Guinea are offended:

'They wouldn't just eat any white men that fell from the sky': Outraged Papua New Guinea academics lash out at Biden's 'unacceptable' suggestion that cannibals ate his WW2 pilot uncle https://t.co/vNFYeegi9X pic.twitter.com/UzSemZcxSR — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 19, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

Outraged Papua New Guinea academics have slammed President Joe Biden for his 'unacceptable' suggestion that his uncle was eaten by cannibals in the country after his plane was shot down during World War II. Biden implied on two occasions Wednesday that his maternal uncle 2nd Lieutenant Ambrose J. Finnegan had met a grisly end at the hands of cannibals after his plane was shot down by the enemy over New Guinea in 1944. But the White House and official defense records confirmed that Finnegan died when the military plane he was in experienced engine failure and crashed into the Pacific Ocean, not over land. Historically, cannibalism has been reported Papua New Guinea, the Pacific nation that occupies the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, but local academics say Biden's categorization of the act is 'very offensive'. Michael Kabuni, a political science lecturer at the University of Papua New Guinea, told The Guardian cannibalism was previously practiced by some communities in very specific contexts and that locals 'wouldn't just eat any white men that fell from the sky'.

This story is beautiful for a couple of reasons: first, remember how -- if we elected Biden -- the world would respect us again? Yeah, how's that going? Second, the racial angle of this is hilarious -- 'they wouldn't eat just any white men that fell from the sky' is a hair's breadth away from accusing Biden of racism.

We have to laugh.

It is important to approach sensitive topics with respect and understanding. Making light of cannibalism, a practice that holds cultural significance for some communities, is not appropriate. It is crucial to engage in meaningful dialogue and education to promote understanding… — داستان | Dastan (@TopDastan) April 19, 2024

See? We have to approach the 'sensitive topic' of cannibalism with 'respect and understanding', Grandpa Joe.

Good Lord.

BINGO!!



Damn, I thought the square on my 2024 Bingo card that read: "Racist Joe Biden pisses off Papua New Guinea Academics by lying about Pacific Islanders eating his uncle" was never going to land. — Spooky Joe (@jmotivator) April 19, 2024

Come collect your prize!

Even cannibals would choose to starve to before having a Biden over for dinner. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) April 19, 2024

Wouldn't you?

Was waiting for that pic.twitter.com/rKTMQoGDZm — Circleofinsight (@DrCpersona) April 19, 2024

We're not surprised, either.

Heh.

"You needn't eat the leg, Thompson. There's still plenty of good meat. Look at that arm." pic.twitter.com/sMa8Tdwqk3 — B.J. Martino ± (@bjmartino) April 19, 2024

We actually laughed out loud at this.

Who else woke up and couldn't believe this is what we're talking about today? 🤣 — TracyRose1990 (@1990TracyRose) April 19, 2024

Definitely us.

Oh great, now he's lost the Cannibal Academics community https://t.co/fvSFcL6PeY — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 19, 2024

Not to mention the all important cannibal voting bloc.

I can’t believe this is a thing actually happening https://t.co/EZ8PSExVD8 — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 19, 2024

What a time to be alive.

This is a real headline in the year of our Lord, 2024 https://t.co/q2UvPtJpXo — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 19, 2024

Yes it is.

Remember when people spent months talking about Trump tweeting covefe?



Ah...simpler, more innocent times. https://t.co/UeyKfX8O7V — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 19, 2024

Hey, at least the cannibals weren't mad at us then.

All of this, over what some powerless dementia patient says https://t.co/xyJ4SxNOXr — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) April 19, 2024

And we might get another four years of it.

Gird your loins.

This story has provided some hall-of-fame level quotes. https://t.co/eH6CnjU6qI — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) April 19, 2024

Hang it in the Louvre, for sure.

Accidentally letting his deep seeded racism show again so he could spin a good yarn



Image how many times the left would call Trump a racist if he told the exact same story https://t.co/kBKpxV8Zaw — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 19, 2024

It would lead every news broadcast for a month.

Lol this is my favorite news cycle https://t.co/XcPNGAFQwB — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) April 19, 2024

It really is.