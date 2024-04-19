She'll Fit Right In! New Planet Fitness CEO Loves DEI, 'Unconscious Bias' Training
Everything Is Fine: FBI Warns Chinese Hackers Threaten U.S. Infrastructure
'Nixon Singularity': Bizarre Presidential Racism Chart Gets All the Mockery It Deserves
STEALTH ATTACK: While Europeans Sleep, Americans Flood Twitter With Things They Can't Unde...
What Did You Expect? Fast Food Prices SKYROCKET in California After New Minimum...
Speaker Johnson Under Fire, NPR Underwater, Trump Jury Under Investigation!
Elon Musk Says Accounts Caught 'Engagement Farming' Will Be Suspended, Users Have Question...
Karine Jean-Pierre Warns Peter Doocy It's Inappropriate to 'Make Jokes About' Biden's Cann...
Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump Trial Courthouse; Updated With Man's Identity...
Dumpster Fire in Waiting: Stephen Colbert to Broadcast The Late Show Live From...
Gen-Z Biden Shill Claiming He Left Trump Supporter Speechless Listing Biden's Accomplishme...
Since Dems Have Officially Deserted Women, Female WV Athletes Take Matters Into Their...
Here's What the Biden WH Is Touting As 'Campaign Rallies' (Beverage Warning)
YIKES: Leaked Video Shows Biden's 'Spontaneous' WaWa Visit Was Scripted DOWN to Cashier's...

Way to Go, Grandpa Joe! Biden's Cannibal Story Has Made Papua New Guinea Academics MAD

Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on April 19, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The other day, we told you about Biden lying -- again -- about his uncle Bosey getting eaten by cannibals after his plane was shot down during WWII. We also told you about the hilarious hashtag this lie inspired.

Advertisement

But not everyone is laughing. In fact, some academics in Papua New Guinea are offended:

More from The Daily Mail:

Outraged Papua New Guinea academics have slammed President Joe Biden for his 'unacceptable' suggestion that his uncle was eaten by cannibals in the country after his plane was shot down during World War II.

Biden implied on two occasions Wednesday that his maternal uncle 2nd Lieutenant Ambrose J. Finnegan had met a grisly end at the hands of cannibals after his plane was shot down by the enemy over New Guinea in 1944. 

But the White House and official defense records confirmed that Finnegan died when the military plane he was in experienced engine failure and crashed into the Pacific Ocean, not over land.

Historically, cannibalism has been reported Papua New Guinea, the Pacific nation that occupies the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, but local academics say Biden's categorization of the act is 'very offensive'.

Michael Kabuni, a political science lecturer at the University of Papua New Guinea, told The Guardian cannibalism was previously practiced by some communities in very specific contexts and that locals 'wouldn't just eat any white men that fell from the sky'.

Recommended

STEALTH ATTACK: While Europeans Sleep, Americans Flood Twitter With Things They Can't Understand
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This story is beautiful for a couple of reasons: first, remember how -- if we elected Biden -- the world would respect us again? Yeah, how's that going? Second, the racial angle of this is hilarious -- 'they wouldn't eat just any white men that fell from the sky' is a hair's breadth away from accusing Biden of racism.

We have to laugh.

See? We have to approach the 'sensitive topic' of cannibalism with 'respect and understanding', Grandpa Joe.

Good Lord.

Come collect your prize!

Wouldn't you?

Advertisement

We're not surprised, either.

Heh.

We actually laughed out loud at this.

Definitely us.

Not to mention the all important cannibal voting bloc.

What a time to be alive.

Yes it is.

Hey, at least the cannibals weren't mad at us then.

Advertisement

And we might get another four years of it.

Gird your loins.

Hang it in the Louvre, for sure.

It would lead every news broadcast for a month.

It really is.

Tags: BIDEN GAFFE LIAR LIE LIES PRESIDENT BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

STEALTH ATTACK: While Europeans Sleep, Americans Flood Twitter With Things They Can't Understand
Grateful Calvin
She'll Fit Right In! New Planet Fitness CEO Loves DEI, 'Unconscious Bias' Training
Amy Curtis
'Nixon Singularity': Bizarre Presidential Racism Chart Gets All the Mockery It Deserves
Amy Curtis
What Did You Expect? Fast Food Prices SKYROCKET in California After New Minimum Wage Law Takes Effect
Amy Curtis
Karine Jean-Pierre Warns Peter Doocy It's Inappropriate to 'Make Jokes About' Biden's Cannibal Lie
Doug P.
Gen-Z Biden Shill Claiming He Left Trump Supporter Speechless Listing Biden's Accomplishments BACKFIRES
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
STEALTH ATTACK: While Europeans Sleep, Americans Flood Twitter With Things They Can't Understand Grateful Calvin
Advertisement