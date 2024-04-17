Expecto Patronum: J.K. Rowling Defends Women From Humza Yousaf's Sexist 'Misogyny Law'

Women are lucky -- lucky -- to have J.K. Rowling on our side. Like, we've drunk a gallon of Felix Felicis lucky.

Not only did she single handedly neuter Scotland's insane 'hate speech' law, she's repeatedly taken on the mobs of trans activists with wit and grace.

Advertisement

She's taking on Humza Yousaf, Scotland's First Minister, again, over his insane legislation that seems to really, really despise biological women.

Here's Rowling's thread:

Once again, @HumzaYousaf makes his absolute contempt for women and their rights clear. Women were excluded from his nonsensical hate crime law, now he introduces a 'misogyny law' designed to also protect men. 1/2https://t.co/ThZV1boNWm — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2024

Trans-identified men have sent violent threats to women but the likes of Beth Douglas (attached) now receive double protection from Yousaf: for his so-called gender identity, and for also being, in the eyes of the Scottish government, a woman. 2/2https://t.co/98yBu7UXmD — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2024

Mic. Dropped.

More from the BBC:

Humza Yousaf insisted that "anyone affected" by misogyny would be covered, whatever their biological sex. He also insisted the Scottish government would not spend an "inordinate" amount of time deciding whether to follow the recommendations of the recent Cass Review into gender care. The Scottish government wants to introduce a bill to tackle misogyny before the end of the current parliamentary term in 2026, following a review carried out by the human rights lawyer Baroness Helena Kennedy KC. Women were not included in the recent Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 that was introduced on 1 April - a decision that Mr Yousaf said had followed discussions with a number of women's groups. When asked whether fresh legislation would cover transgender women, Mr Yousaf said that it would, as whoever was directing misogynistic abuse would be unaware if a woman was trans or not.

This is insanity.

And good for Rowling for calling it out.

Please consider buying Scotland, the way Elon bought Twitter 🙏 — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) April 16, 2024

We like this idea.

My idea is that issue of gender-based laws can be complex and sensitive. What specifically about the "misogyny law" is causing concern? — Hafiz Ansar Hussain (@ansaralmona) April 16, 2024

That it protects men who pretend they're women.

That's the problem.

WHERE ARE THE FEMINISTS???



Why are the not fighting this??? — Common Sense Custodian (@Wall_St_Custo) April 16, 2024

They're standing with the men.

He’s clearly not listening to Scottish Women.

Get him out. — Lanee (@OakTreeLaneN) April 16, 2024

Get him out now.

Starting to think this whole "protecting trans women" messaging is code for putting actual women in extreme danger. — AMAC (@AMACforAmerica) April 16, 2024

It certainly is. It's saying that men who think they're women can access our safe spaces, our privacy, and usurp our rights and we can't say anything about it under criminal penalty.

For years the Left loved to scream about smashing the patriarchy.

Now they're codifying the actual patriarchy into law.

Surely he is trolling women now? How on earth havent Scottish women stopped this? — Clara🐈🐈‍⬛🦕 (@flavell5) April 16, 2024

Advertisement

Excellent question.

Only women can stop this.

Well, some cultures despise women and are men centered.



If you elect misogynists, Westen values are not going to hold for long — Marigold (@Marafsol1) April 16, 2024

A fair point.

Humza Yousaf doesn't really see transgender-identifying biological males as real women. He simply hates women. The law is designed to stifle, suppress, and to keep real women in line. https://t.co/C7hUVlnv69 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 16, 2024

Exactly.

It really is beyond parody at this point.

Men (Transwomen) being included in a misogyny law is the final slap in the face in Humza's sorry hate speech saga. #GetHumzaOut #ResignHumzaYousaf #TransWomenAreConMen https://t.co/UdlVzNqB3C — Megan Burns ✨️ (@BritishMegann) April 16, 2024

It really is a slap in the face.

Men will get to pick’n’mix which law they use, just like they pick’n’mix which category to use in sport. Women, as always, suffer. https://t.co/BuVK5OwvIa — Mara Yamauchi (@mara_yamauchi) April 16, 2024

And we're expected to be grateful for the suffering.

The current Scottish government's commitment to codifying the rules of misogyny into law has been frightening to watch.



2nd rule of misogyny: Women saying no to men is a hate crime.

8th rule of misogyny: Men are whatever men say they are and women are whatever men say they are. https://t.co/PNVlKzbqNE — The Bewilderness ( Rose Grant) 🕸️ Femisaurus (@tehbewilderness) April 16, 2024

Advertisement

Nailed it.

Prediction: Humza Yousaf will also be the most-reported person in Scotland under this proposed anti-misogyny law, should it pass. https://t.co/duSulaRfie — Natasha Chart 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@chartconsultllc) April 16, 2024

You'd think he'd have learned after the last time.

Apparently not.