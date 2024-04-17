Expecto Patronum: J.K. Rowling Defends Women From Humza Yousaf's Sexist 'Misogyny Law'

Dozens of NPR Staffers Sign Letter to CEO and Unwittingly Prove Uri Berliner's...
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on April 17, 2024
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

Women are lucky -- lucky -- to have J.K. Rowling on our side. Like, we've drunk a gallon of Felix Felicis lucky.

Not only did she single handedly neuter Scotland's insane 'hate speech' law, she's repeatedly taken on the mobs of trans activists with wit and grace.

Advertisement

She's taking on Humza Yousaf, Scotland's First Minister, againover his insane legislation that seems to really, really despise biological women.

Here's Rowling's thread:

Mic. Dropped.

More from the BBC:

Humza Yousaf insisted that "anyone affected" by misogyny would be covered, whatever their biological sex.

He also insisted the Scottish government would not spend an "inordinate" amount of time deciding whether to follow the recommendations of the recent Cass Review into gender care.

The Scottish government wants to introduce a bill to tackle misogyny before the end of the current parliamentary term in 2026, following a review carried out by the human rights lawyer Baroness Helena Kennedy KC.

Women were not included in the recent Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 that was introduced on 1 April - a decision that Mr Yousaf said had followed discussions with a number of women's groups.

When asked whether fresh legislation would cover transgender women, Mr Yousaf said that it would, as whoever was directing misogynistic abuse would be unaware if a woman was trans or not.

This is insanity.

And good for Rowling for calling it out.

We like this idea.

That it protects men who pretend they're women.

That's the problem.

They're standing with the men.

Get him out now.

It certainly is. It's saying that men who think they're women can access our safe spaces, our privacy, and usurp our rights and we can't say anything about it under criminal penalty.

For years the Left loved to scream about smashing the patriarchy.

Now they're codifying the actual patriarchy into law.

Advertisement

Excellent question.

Only women can stop this.

A fair point.

Exactly.

It really is a slap in the face.

And we're expected to be grateful for the suffering.

Advertisement

Nailed it.

You'd think he'd have learned after the last time.

Apparently not.

Tags: HATE SPEECH J.K. ROWLING MISOGYNY SCOTLAND TRANSGENDER WOMEN

