Expecto Patronum: J.K. Rowling Defends Women From Humza Yousaf's Sexist 'Misogyny Law'

Women are lucky -- lucky -- to have J.K. Rowling on our side. Like, we've drunk a gallon of Felix Felicis lucky.
Not only did she single handedly neuter Scotland's insane 'hate speech' law, she's repeatedly taken on the mobs of trans activists with wit and grace.
She's taking on Humza Yousaf, Scotland's First Minister, again, over his insane legislation that seems to really, really despise biological women.
Here's Rowling's thread:
Once again, @HumzaYousaf makes his absolute contempt for women and their rights clear. Women were excluded from his nonsensical hate crime law, now he introduces a 'misogyny law' designed to also protect men. 1/2https://t.co/ThZV1boNWm— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2024
Trans-identified men have sent violent threats to women but the likes of Beth Douglas (attached) now receive double protection from Yousaf: for his so-called gender identity, and for also being, in the eyes of the Scottish government, a woman. 2/2https://t.co/98yBu7UXmD— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2024
Link didn't work. Try this one. https://t.co/I9zr2EiKOi— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2024
Mic. Dropped.
Humza Yousaf insisted that "anyone affected" by misogyny would be covered, whatever their biological sex.
He also insisted the Scottish government would not spend an "inordinate" amount of time deciding whether to follow the recommendations of the recent Cass Review into gender care.
The Scottish government wants to introduce a bill to tackle misogyny before the end of the current parliamentary term in 2026, following a review carried out by the human rights lawyer Baroness Helena Kennedy KC.
Women were not included in the recent Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 that was introduced on 1 April - a decision that Mr Yousaf said had followed discussions with a number of women's groups.
When asked whether fresh legislation would cover transgender women, Mr Yousaf said that it would, as whoever was directing misogynistic abuse would be unaware if a woman was trans or not.
Recommended
This is insanity.
And good for Rowling for calling it out.
Please consider buying Scotland, the way Elon bought Twitter 🙏— George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) April 16, 2024
We like this idea.
My idea is that issue of gender-based laws can be complex and sensitive. What specifically about the "misogyny law" is causing concern?— Hafiz Ansar Hussain (@ansaralmona) April 16, 2024
That it protects men who pretend they're women.
That's the problem.
WHERE ARE THE FEMINISTS???— Common Sense Custodian (@Wall_St_Custo) April 16, 2024
Why are the not fighting this???
They're standing with the men.
He’s clearly not listening to Scottish Women.— Lanee (@OakTreeLaneN) April 16, 2024
Get him out.
Get him out now.
Starting to think this whole "protecting trans women" messaging is code for putting actual women in extreme danger.— AMAC (@AMACforAmerica) April 16, 2024
It certainly is. It's saying that men who think they're women can access our safe spaces, our privacy, and usurp our rights and we can't say anything about it under criminal penalty.
For years the Left loved to scream about smashing the patriarchy.
Now they're codifying the actual patriarchy into law.
Surely he is trolling women now? How on earth havent Scottish women stopped this?— Clara🐈🐈⬛🦕 (@flavell5) April 16, 2024
Excellent question.
Only women can stop this.
Well, some cultures despise women and are men centered.— Marigold (@Marafsol1) April 16, 2024
If you elect misogynists, Westen values are not going to hold for long
A fair point.
Humza Yousaf doesn't really see transgender-identifying biological males as real women. He simply hates women. The law is designed to stifle, suppress, and to keep real women in line. https://t.co/C7hUVlnv69— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 16, 2024
Exactly.
It really is beyond parody at this point.— Megan Burns ✨️ (@BritishMegann) April 16, 2024
Men (Transwomen) being included in a misogyny law is the final slap in the face in Humza's sorry hate speech saga. #GetHumzaOut #ResignHumzaYousaf #TransWomenAreConMen https://t.co/UdlVzNqB3C
It really is a slap in the face.
Men will get to pick’n’mix which law they use, just like they pick’n’mix which category to use in sport. Women, as always, suffer. https://t.co/BuVK5OwvIa— Mara Yamauchi (@mara_yamauchi) April 16, 2024
And we're expected to be grateful for the suffering.
The current Scottish government's commitment to codifying the rules of misogyny into law has been frightening to watch.— The Bewilderness ( Rose Grant) 🕸️ Femisaurus (@tehbewilderness) April 16, 2024
2nd rule of misogyny: Women saying no to men is a hate crime.
8th rule of misogyny: Men are whatever men say they are and women are whatever men say they are. https://t.co/PNVlKzbqNE
Nailed it.
Prediction: Humza Yousaf will also be the most-reported person in Scotland under this proposed anti-misogyny law, should it pass. https://t.co/duSulaRfie— Natasha Chart 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@chartconsultllc) April 16, 2024
You'd think he'd have learned after the last time.
Apparently not.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member