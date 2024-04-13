Bill Maher: 'I Always Liked America, and Thought Death to It Was Bad'

Bill Maher is more right than wrong these days. And if you'd have told us that would happen 20 years ago, we'd have laughed at you.

Watch as Bill takes on the 'death to America' crowd, who chanted that lovely slogan at the Al-Quds Day rally in Dearborn, Michigan. The mayor of Dearborn has assured us the community stands for peace (we don't believe you), and Rashida Tlaib (who won't condemn the rape of Israeli women by Hamas) flipped out when asked about the chants.

Advertisement

Watch Maher on this:

Bill Maher calls out Rashida Tlaib and Muslims in Dearborn, Michigan who chanted Death to America.



Wait for the ending.pic.twitter.com/FsdW87Rvpf — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 13, 2024

He's correct.

Although he doesn't call out Tlaib directly, at least in this clip, the sentiment is there. Especially since this is her district and she won't condemn the chants.

Yep, Americans need to rise up and make it impossible for people like that to hold positions of power in this country. — Baumer (@baumusc) April 13, 2024

Probably a wise move.

But his blind spot is thinking that Biden will stand up to this. — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) April 13, 2024

And that the Left can be reasoned with on this.

Every once in a while I can agree with old Bill. — StayOverThere79 (@Stay0verThere79) April 13, 2024

Happening more frequently these days.

Even Bill gets it. — @worriednana (@worriednan63733) April 13, 2024

Maher has always been critical of religion but yes, he gets it.

Anyone has the right to say anything in this country.



It lets you know in “which people stand.”



That being said, there are consequences for this. If you are attempting to ethnically cleanse the system, then we gotta problem. https://t.co/l7T3PODBfo — AmberWhiskeySunshine (@Amberleefraz) April 13, 2024

A big problem.

A reaction against the crazy left is way overdue.👇 https://t.co/Mzx1Wvx29q — Johnny Andersson (@johnnyandhel) April 13, 2024

Long overdue.

And necessary from someone on the Left, like Maher.

He said all that needs to be said.

Yes, he is.

Bill Maher Shocks Democrats and Calls Out Islamists Chanting ‘Death to America’



“When you start chanting ‘Death to America’ in America ... sorry, got to talk about this again ... I always liked America and thought death to it was bad.” pic.twitter.com/dLT4xZh7RY — Vigilant News (@VigilantNews) April 13, 2024

Maher knows it ticks them off when he criticizes Islam, he even said as much.

Bill Maher: "Now can I talk about American propaganda? There was a rally in Dearborn Michigan. It's a large Muslim population. Chants of 'Death to America' I feel like we've passed something here."

"When you start chanting 'Death to America' in America?"

Even for liberal Bill,… pic.twitter.com/fzFA8a7XCG — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 13, 2024

Advertisement

He made is point beautifully.

He's old school liberal. Simply accepting and not forcing. If Dems were like that today I'd vote for them. But what's been happening in the past 8 years, and especially in the past 6 months is absolutely crazy. — CommonSense (@CommSenseATX) April 13, 2024

And this is something Maher recognizes, and it's 100% true. All the Democrats had to do is not be crazy, and they couldn't do it.

Not in DC or Dearborn.