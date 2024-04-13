Bill Maher: 'I Always Liked America, and Thought Death to It Was Bad'

'Reverse Robin Hood': Here are 'the Biggest Winners' in Biden's Student Loan Vote-Buying...
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on April 13, 2024
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher is more right than wrong these days. And if you'd have told us that would happen 20 years ago, we'd have laughed at you.

Watch as Bill takes on the 'death to America' crowd, who chanted that lovely slogan at the Al-Quds Day rally in Dearborn, Michigan. The mayor of Dearborn has assured us the community stands for peace (we don't believe you), and Rashida Tlaib (who won't condemn the rape of Israeli women by Hamas) flipped out when asked about the chants.

Watch Maher on this:

He's correct.

Although he doesn't call out Tlaib directly, at least in this clip, the sentiment is there. Especially since this is her district and she won't condemn the chants.

Probably a wise move.

And that the Left can be reasoned with on this.

Happening more frequently these days.

Maher has always been critical of religion but yes, he gets it.

A big problem.

Long overdue.

And necessary from someone on the Left, like Maher.

He said all that needs to be said.

Yes, he is.

Maher knows it ticks them off when he criticizes Islam, he even said as much.

He made is point beautifully.

And this is something Maher recognizes, and it's 100% true. All the Democrats had to do is not be crazy, and they couldn't do it.

Not in DC or Dearborn.

