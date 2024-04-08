CBS News: Hyper-sexual 'Zombie Cicadas' With STDs - Yes This is a Thing...
Dirtbags in Dearborn: Protesters Shout 'Death to America! Death to Israel' at Al-Quds Day Rally

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  2:00 AM on April 08, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Spurred on by the rhetoric of speaker Tarek Bazzi, some protesters at Dearborn's International Al-Quds Day rally broke into chants of 'Death to America!' and 'Death to Israel!'

According to Bazzi, 'Imam Khomeini, who declared the International Al-Quds Day, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shouts upon the head of America'.

Bazzi is not wrong about the origin of the day.

Al-Quds Day was created in 1979 by Ruhollah Khomeini to support the Palestinians against 'the usurper Israel' and to promote the 'liberation' of Jerusalem. The Arabic name for Jerusalem is 'al-Quds' and the day is a direct response to Israel's 'Jerusalem Day', which began in 1968.

Maybe someone needs to explain to American GenZers on campuses across the country wearing keffiyeh scarves what the 'liberation' of Jerusalem means.

The FBI needs to maintain its focus on soccer moms at school board meetings and grandmas who walked around the Capitol for ten minutes.

Sounds like a plan. If you're here as a non-citizen, we'd be happy to send you to the Islamic paradise of your choice.

Understand though that many of these people are American citizens.

Most of us here aren't lawyers, but the restrictions on our First Amendment rights to free speech are minimal, as they should be. As there is no immediate or imminent call to violence here, it's likely those chanting 'Death to America' as U.S. citizens, and Bazzi's goading are protected speech.

We'd be happy to fund Mr. Bazzi's plane ticket to Gaza to help out the Palestinian cause.

This isn't the first time we've heard from Tarek Bazzi.

Not even a week after the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, Bazzi said:

We’re not here to condemn the killing of innocent civilians on both sides. We’re not here to chant empty slogans, because when we say ‘Free Palestine,’ and when we say ‘From the river to the sea,’ we understand what that means … The only hope that Palestine has is its armed resistance … If you’re pro-Palestine, then you’re pro-armed resistance.

We guarantee you Bazzi's understanding of that statement doesn't agree with the lie Rashida Tlaib told when questioned about it.

In May of 2021, Bazzi explained:

'From the river to the sea' means the absolute annihilation of the zionist regime. … If you're speaking out against Israel's existence - notice Israel's existence - You can't stand with Palestine unless you're against Israel in its entirety.

There you go, Rashida Tlaib, and every clueless campus critter siding with Hamas who thinks they're just protesting for Palestinian peace. You're siding with people who want to wipe every last Jew off the face of the earth. If October 7 didn't convince you of that, we don't know what else will.

Now, just like Khomeini in 1979, some are admitting that America is in the crosshairs as well.

Chanting 'Death to America!' and 'Death to Israel!' at Al-Quds Day celebrations is certainly not new. It's just something we don't hear very often in America.

The Biden administration is being led by the nose by rainbow-haired progressives who are either too stupid to realize they've sided with American-hating jihadists, or they're comfortable with it.

Nailed it.

According to Bazzi:

The most that they can do is to kill us, and that's martyrdom in the way of Allah.

Not exactly the guy you want to be your neighbor, eh people of Michigan?

***

