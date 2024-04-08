Dirtbags in Dearborn: Protesters Shout 'Death to America! Death to Israel' at Al-Quds Day Rally

Spurred on by the rhetoric of speaker Tarek Bazzi, some protesters at Dearborn's International Al-Quds Day rally broke into chants of 'Death to America!' and 'Death to Israel!'

According to Bazzi, 'Imam Khomeini, who declared the International Al-Quds Day, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shouts upon the head of America'.

At International Al-Quds Day Rally in Dearborn, Michigan Protesters Chant “Death to America!”; Speakers at the Rally: America Is One of the “Rottenest Countries” on Earth; Israel Is ISIS, Nazis, a Cancer pic.twitter.com/B6hMlaKfi5 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 7, 2024

Bazzi is not wrong about the origin of the day.

For those who don’t know, Al-Quds Day was started by Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979. https://t.co/E7rBtfGuzz — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) April 7, 2024

Al-Quds Day was created in 1979 by Ruhollah Khomeini to support the Palestinians against 'the usurper Israel' and to promote the 'liberation' of Jerusalem. The Arabic name for Jerusalem is 'al-Quds' and the day is a direct response to Israel's 'Jerusalem Day', which began in 1968.

Maybe someone needs to explain to American GenZers on campuses across the country wearing keffiyeh scarves what the 'liberation' of Jerusalem means.

Does the FBI consider these people, living among us, to be "domestic extremists"? — DougMD (@Doug__MD) April 7, 2024

The FBI needs to maintain its focus on soccer moms at school board meetings and grandmas who walked around the Capitol for ten minutes.

Should be immediate deportation for any immigrant who comes here and chants "death to America." Get the hell out of our country if that's how you feel. https://t.co/zggMsjIrLO — The Honorable Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 7, 2024

Sounds like a plan. If you're here as a non-citizen, we'd be happy to send you to the Islamic paradise of your choice.

Understand though that many of these people are American citizens.

Most of us here aren't lawyers, but the restrictions on our First Amendment rights to free speech are minimal, as they should be. As there is no immediate or imminent call to violence here, it's likely those chanting 'Death to America' as U.S. citizens, and Bazzi's goading are protected speech.

I think I would be amenable to my tax dollars providing exit for these people that hate America so much. https://t.co/DYtawVNtVO — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) April 7, 2024

We'd be happy to fund Mr. Bazzi's plane ticket to Gaza to help out the Palestinian cause.

Remember when liberals lost their minds over this WSJ opinion headline? Well, today in Dearborn: https://t.co/6sxNZAtK3M pic.twitter.com/sa9kMxOZB7 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 8, 2024

This isn't the first time we've heard from Tarek Bazzi.

Not even a week after the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, Bazzi said:

We’re not here to condemn the killing of innocent civilians on both sides. We’re not here to chant empty slogans, because when we say ‘Free Palestine,’ and when we say ‘From the river to the sea,’ we understand what that means … The only hope that Palestine has is its armed resistance … If you’re pro-Palestine, then you’re pro-armed resistance.

We guarantee you Bazzi's understanding of that statement doesn't agree with the lie Rashida Tlaib told when questioned about it.

From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

In May of 2021, Bazzi explained:

'From the river to the sea' means the absolute annihilation of the zionist regime. … If you're speaking out against Israel's existence - notice Israel's existence - You can't stand with Palestine unless you're against Israel in its entirety.

There you go, Rashida Tlaib, and every clueless campus critter siding with Hamas who thinks they're just protesting for Palestinian peace. You're siding with people who want to wipe every last Jew off the face of the earth. If October 7 didn't convince you of that, we don't know what else will.

Now, just like Khomeini in 1979, some are admitting that America is in the crosshairs as well.

Chanting 'Death to America!' and 'Death to Israel!' at Al-Quds Day celebrations is certainly not new. It's just something we don't hear very often in America.

Dearborn Michigan: Full throated J*w hatred on display. https://t.co/sjGAqmnNZo — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) April 7, 2024

These are literally the people Joe Biden is trying to appeal to with his attacks on Israel.



This is the group of fringe voters he's selling out Israel in order to keep appeased in November. https://t.co/3JK6B4GsSg — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 7, 2024

The Biden administration is being led by the nose by rainbow-haired progressives who are either too stupid to realize they've sided with American-hating jihadists, or they're comfortable with it.

Eh, he doesn't sound all that different from an American progressive academic or blue city attorney general.



Natural allies with today's Democratic party. https://t.co/SVLcwkqjWu — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) April 7, 2024

Nailed it.

Here is an activist leading Muslims in a chant pledging "Death to America." I am not making it up, as it's right here on video. I thought it was in Iran, but I was wrong.



It's in Dearborn, Michigan, in the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/3k81lp8Mfa — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 8, 2024

According to Bazzi:

The most that they can do is to kill us, and that's martyrdom in the way of Allah.

Not exactly the guy you want to be your neighbor, eh people of Michigan?

***

