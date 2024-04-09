Mayor of Dearborn Assures Us the Community Stands for Peace After Video Goes Viral

We're assuming the person speaking in this video is a legal immigrant, probably from Iran, meaning he willingly came to live in the most rotten country on earth. "Genocide Joe" Biden is really hoping for his vote. This editor was told in some inane corporate DEI seminar that America is not a melting pot — it's a salad, where each ingredient stays separate but they all come together to make a delicious meal. We much preferred the melting pot, when people came to America to be Americans and assimilate with the culture.

Advertisement

James Woods posted this viral video of a man speaking in Dearborn, Michigan and leading a chant of "Death to America."

Here is an activist leading Muslims in a chant pledging "Death to America." I am not making it up, as it's right here on video. I thought it was in Iran, but I was wrong.



It's in Dearborn, Michigan, in the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/3k81lp8Mfa — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 8, 2024

The mayor of Dearborn, Abdullah H. Hammoud, is aware of the video and assures us that Dearborn is a city of proud Americans who stand for peace and justice.

Over the weekend, video emerged of a rally in Dearborn where some attendees were chanting statements that were unacceptable and contrary to the heart of this city. We reject all inflammatory and violent statements made at the gathering.



Dearborn is a city of proud Americans; the… — Abdullah H. Hammoud (@AHammoudMI) April 8, 2024

Dearborn is a city of proud Americans; the hateful rhetoric heard on Friday does not reflect the opinion of the members of this community. The Dearborn community stands for peace and justice for all people. We are proud to call this city and this country home.

You’re upset they admitted it. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) April 9, 2024

You're just upset they said the quiet part out loud. — Shane Hensinger 🇺🇸🌐🇺🇦 (@CaliforniaFirst) April 8, 2024

Your history and your city's constant explicit hatred for America/Western society, support for terrorism, and calls for violence against those who don't conform to your radical and immoralistic views says otherwise.



Dearborn is the jihad center of America. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) April 8, 2024

They chanted what they really think. Sorry but we don't want them in America. — Dick Ball (@dickballxy) April 8, 2024

Your rampant reposts of Hamas propaganda that fill your page are what fuels the hateful rhetoric you pretend to oppose. We see you, and we don’t want you or your constituents in America. You don’t belong here. — 𝕏𝕔hi𝘭𝘭iຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) April 9, 2024

Now you're just lying. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) April 9, 2024

A city of proud Americans that seems to hate many of their fellow Americans, based on their rhetoric at an Iranian Jew-hate rally. — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) April 9, 2024

Then who's opinion do those chants reflect? Who was chanting? — Nemo 🇮🇱🇺🇸(🇫🇷) (@theoremipsum) April 9, 2024

Advertisement

We don't believe you. We've been watching for too long, and the evidence of your lies is incontrovertible.



Every terrorist loving foreigner should be deported. — torquemada (@torquemada70421) April 9, 2024

Dearborn is a glorified Hezbollah outpost. It’s an open secret. — Freethinking Jewess (@freejewess) April 9, 2024

Were you there? Did you attend, Abdullah? You know exactly what Quds Day is, how it was founded & by whom and its purpose, if you were there you need to step down, today. Why is this “community member” who you don’t have the guts to name the director of a school for children? — Rima Isam Anabtawi (@rimaanabtawi) April 9, 2024

Don't forget to condemn Islamaphobia. — Alan Tennenberg MD MPH (@alantennenberg) April 9, 2024

America first and only, Abdullah — Just American (@JustAmerican_) April 9, 2024

Yeah, no. We don’t believe you. Take an L on this. You deserve everything that happens — ThatPersonThere (@mainpersonhere) April 9, 2024

I beg to differ. There are more people that think like this than you give credit for and it’s the very reason we are in this situation. For years politicians have tried to appease the Muslim people by calling it a religion of peace, something we know not to be true. — Ricky (@Ricky_G31) April 9, 2024

Advertisement

This is the Dearborn community, and they don't appear to be proud Americans at all. They appear to have converted an American city into a small Muslim state. Proud Americans don't chant, "Death to America."

***