Rolling Stone: RFK Jr. Says His Top Priority Is Ensuring Joe Biden Loses...
Here's the Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Trying to Shut Down X and Elon...
Amnesty International Memorializes Death of Jailed 'Palestinian Writer', Leaves Out a Few...
CIA Contractor Boasts About How the FBI 'Can Put Anyone in Jail' With...
Some California Reparations Bills Are Facing Opposition and Possible Legal Challenges
Overturning Roe Was the Easy Part: Pro-Life Debate Gets MUCH Tougher in a...
NPR Veteran Says They Lost Their Way After Trump’s Election
Whoops: Secular Pro-Life Points Out Indiana Court May Have Accidentally Legalized Homicide
Only Democrats Can Be This Stupid: Sheila Jackson Lee Says the Moon Is...
Keep Pushing, You're Winning: Riley Gains Takes Victory Lap After NAIA Vote
President Joe Biden Repeats One of His Favorite Amtrak Stories
It's a Cult: Climate Defiance's Thread on the Eclipse Is Boatload of Cringe
Off the Reservation: Liz Warren Believes Israel's War Will Be Legally Considered a...
Sunny Hostin: Solar Eclipse, Earthquakes, and Cicadas Are All Caused by Climate Change

Mayor of Dearborn Assures Us the Community Stands for Peace After Video Goes Viral

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on April 09, 2024
Twitter

We're assuming the person speaking in this video is a legal immigrant, probably from Iran, meaning he willingly came to live in the most rotten country on earth. "Genocide Joe" Biden is really hoping for his vote. This editor was told in some inane corporate DEI seminar that America is not a melting pot — it's a salad, where each ingredient stays separate but they all come together to make a delicious meal. We much preferred the melting pot, when people came to America to be Americans and assimilate with the culture.

Advertisement

James Woods posted this viral video of a man speaking in Dearborn, Michigan and leading a chant of "Death to America."

The mayor of Dearborn, Abdullah H. Hammoud, is aware of the video and assures us that Dearborn is a city of proud Americans who stand for peace and justice.

Dearborn is a city of proud Americans; the hateful rhetoric heard on Friday does not reflect the opinion of the members of this community.

The Dearborn community stands for peace and justice for all people. We are proud to call this city and this country home.

Recommended

Here's the Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Trying to Shut Down X and Elon Musk
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This is the Dearborn community, and they don't appear to be proud Americans at all. They appear to have converted an American city into a small Muslim state. Proud Americans don't chant, "Death to America."

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ISLAM ISRAEL MICHIGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Trying to Shut Down X and Elon Musk
Brett T.
CIA Contractor Boasts About How the FBI 'Can Put Anyone in Jail' With a 'Nudge'
Brett T.
Rolling Stone: RFK Jr. Says His Top Priority Is Ensuring Joe Biden Loses in October
Brett T.
NPR Veteran Says They Lost Their Way After Trump’s Election
Brett T.
Whoops: Secular Pro-Life Points Out Indiana Court May Have Accidentally Legalized Homicide
Amy Curtis
Only Democrats Can Be This Stupid: Sheila Jackson Lee Says the Moon Is 'Mostly Gases' (Watch)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Trying to Shut Down X and Elon Musk Brett T.
Advertisement