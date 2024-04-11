You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP DRAGGED for Chicago Police Shooting Tweet

Chicago police shot and killed Dexter Reed on March 21, and Twitchy has written about this story here and here. Bodycam footage showed Reed fired first, and wounded an officer, but the media are focused on the police response to one of their own is the same thing we've seen time and time again.

This tweet from AP is a prime example:

Deadly Chicago traffic stop where police fired 96 shots raises serious questions about use of force https://t.co/Pc8AhbewSH — The Associated Press (@AP) April 11, 2024

How is this not -- to use the Left's language -- stochastic terrorism? How is this not the AP intentionally framing this issue to fan the flames and create racial and political tensions?

The AP writes:

A deadly traffic stop where plainclothes Chicago police officers fired nearly 100 shots in under a minute has raised serious questions about the use of force and role of tactical officers in departments. As family and community members mourn 26-year-old Dexter Reed, a police oversight agency and Cook County prosecutors are investigating. Here’s a deeper look: Videos and documents released this week by the Chicago Office of Police Accountability paint a harrowing picture of what happened during the March 21 traffic stop. But about a week ago, the oversight agency’s leader expressed “grave concerns” about the officers’ actions in a letter to Police Superintendent Larry Snelling. Officers in an unmarked police car stopped Reed for not wearing a seatbelt, according to COPA. But things devolved quickly as he appeared to refuse officers’ commands and didn’t immediately leave the SUV, according to video.

Twitter/X users were quick to point out just what's wrong with this.

You forgot to add this alternative photo too. pic.twitter.com/Eg3o7YQewG — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) April 11, 2024

They always forget.

Outrageous!!! How dare the cops shoot back!! — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) April 11, 2024

And use deadly force.

But remember -- the media and the Left -- will also argue with a straight face that only police should have firearms.

Ouch.

He shot the police. They used the force necessary to deal with the threat. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) April 11, 2024

This fact also, always, seems to be lost on the media.

Shooting at the police is the best way to get shot by the police.



Standard knowledge. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) April 11, 2024

That's usually how it works.

Every day AP proves why “enemy of the people” rang true and stuck. — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) April 11, 2024

Yep.

It raises serious questions about how our news organizations lack basic standards and are more interested in promoting specific narratives than properly informing their audience.



As for their question: Shooting at police justifies them using lethal force. Question answered. https://t.co/X3yyU0NtKK — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 11, 2024

That's is the answer to the question.

They are so desperate for more riots in an election year that they are falsely framing a situation in which police were fired on first. https://t.co/xxP2mfbZgd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 11, 2024

Riot season is fast approaching, it seems.

If news organizations engage in blatant activism like this, intentionally pushing a narrative designed to incite anger and hatred, they should lose their gold checkmark.@JuliePace @lindayaX @elonmusk https://t.co/Y2cANfk6pX — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 11, 2024

This seems reasonable and fair.

Hold the media accountable.

Paragraph six.

What we need to know if what really got them to stop this guy. This crew probably looks up license plates prior to pulling people over and don’t want to admit it.



And the idiot almost surely had an illegal handgun. This was Chicago after all. Strict as Hell gun laws. https://t.co/vEAMhSKrS6 — Russell Michaels, Momotaros (@TGBED8v8) April 11, 2024

Yes. Why did he have a gun in Chicago?

Talked to a former police sergeant yesterday and he said he wouldn't recommend anyone becoming a cop. You are always one action away from having your life ruined -- even when the crook shoots at you first. https://t.co/EHk2fmYJ9T — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) April 11, 2024

Probably wise advice.

This is the worst sort of dangerous & divisive propaganda.

The media is disgusting.



HE SHOT AT THE POLICE.



Black. White. Asian. Doesn’t matter.



You do that, chances are you’re dead. https://t.co/hvhzbm7xxe — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) April 11, 2024

Yes. Chances are the police will shoot back.

It will be interesting to see what happens as this story plays out and if it gets more traction.