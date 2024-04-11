You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP DRAGGED for Chicago Police Shooting Tweet

Best Economy Ever, Jack! NYT Reports Inflation 'Unexpectedly' Rose Sharply in March
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 11, 2024
Journalism meme

Chicago police shot and killed Dexter Reed on March 21, and Twitchy has written about this story here and here. Bodycam footage showed Reed fired first, and wounded an officer, but the media are focused on the police response to one of their own is the same thing we've seen time and time again.

This tweet from AP is a prime example:

How is this not -- to use the Left's language -- stochastic terrorism? How is this not the AP intentionally framing this issue to fan the flames and create racial and political tensions?

The AP writes:

A deadly traffic stop where plainclothes Chicago police officers fired nearly 100 shots in under a minute has raised serious questions about the use of force and role of tactical officers in departments.

As family and community members mourn 26-year-old Dexter Reed, a police oversight agency and Cook County prosecutors are investigating.

Here’s a deeper look:

Videos and documents released this week by the Chicago Office of Police Accountability paint a harrowing picture of what happened during the March 21 traffic stop.

But about a week ago, the oversight agency’s leader expressed “grave concerns” about the officers’ actions in a letter to Police Superintendent Larry Snelling.

Officers in an unmarked police car stopped Reed for not wearing a seatbelt, according to COPA. But things devolved quickly as he appeared to refuse officers’ commands and didn’t immediately leave the SUV, according to video.

Twitter/X users were quick to point out just what's wrong with this.

They always forget.

And use deadly force.

But remember -- the media and the Left -- will also argue with a straight face that only police should have firearms.

Ouch.

This fact also, always, seems to be lost on the media.

That's usually how it works.

Yep.

That's is the answer to the question.

Riot season is fast approaching, it seems.

This seems reasonable and fair.

Hold the media accountable.

Paragraph six.

Yes. Why did he have a gun in Chicago?

Probably wise advice.

Yes. Chances are the police will shoot back.

It will be interesting to see what happens as this story plays out and if it gets more traction.

