CNN Correspondent Asks How a Traffic Stop Ended With a Dead 26-Year-Old Black Man

Routine traffic stops are racist. Last month, Tennessee State Sen. London Lamar said she feels "like a slave sometimes" in the state Capitol building, and declared it a form of slavery that Republicans hold a supermajority. Sen. Charlane Oliver called for riots. What had them so upset? The Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill that would prohibit local governments from banning routine traffic stops. The "Jim Crow" bill was introduced by State Sen. Brent Taylor and voted on by "all his Confederates." The bill was in response to the Memphis City Council ordering police to no longer pull over motorists for routine traffic violations, like having an expired registration or when a brake light was out.

CNN on Tuesday reported on a traffic stop over a seatbelt that ended up with a black man shot and killed by police.

Community Notes was quick to clear that one up:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

It was because Dexter Reed fired first, shooting a police officer in the arm.

So the cops stopped Dexter Reed for not wearing a seatbelt, and he shot at them.

The Washington Post headline? "Police fire 96 shots in 41 seconds, killing Black man during traffic stop."

When someone starts shooting at you, you shoot back as many times as it takes to put down the threat. That's the lede of this story? The cops shot 96 times?

They'll try to add this guy to the pantheon of Black Lives Matter victims, but we don't think it's going to stick in this particular situation. He's not going to get the martyr treatment, aside from the media.

***

Tags: CNN POLICE SHOOTING

