This Is Fine: Afghan on Terror Watchlist Spent YEAR in US; Released by Immigration Judge on Bond

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on April 11, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

We've written about Biden's open southern border in the past. Illegal immigrants -- and with them Chinese nationals and foreign terrorists -- and Biden may get around to doing something about the border soon.

But tonight, breaking news from NBC (shocker, we know) about a member of Hezb-e-Islami, a terror group, and a member who has not only been in the U.S. for over a year:

More from NBC News:

An Afghan migrant on the terror watchlist spent nearly a year inside the U.S. after being apprehended and released by Border Patrol agents in 2023, U.S. officials tell NBC News. The Afghan national was arrested last month and then released again by an immigration judge who was not told he was a national security threat. 

Mohammad Kharwin, 48, is currently out on bond as he awaits an immigration hearing in Texas, scheduled for 2025. There are no restrictions on his movements inside the United States, U.S. officials said.

Kharwin was initially apprehended on March 10, 2023, near San Ysidro, California, after crossing the Mexico-U.S. border illegally.

Border agents suspected he was on the U.S. terrorist watchlist at the time of his apprehension because one piece of information matched an individual on the list. But the agents lacked corroborating information, which officials declined to describe, that would confirm Kharwin was the person they suspected, according to U.S. officials.

Tags: AFGHANISTAN BIDEN BORDER BORDER CRISIS ICE IMMIGRATION

