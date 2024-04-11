This Is Fine: Afghan on Terror Watchlist Spent YEAR in US; Released by Immigration Judge on Bond

We've written about Biden's open southern border in the past. Illegal immigrants -- and with them Chinese nationals and foreign terrorists -- and Biden may get around to doing something about the border soon.

But tonight, breaking news from NBC (shocker, we know) about a member of Hezb-e-Islami, a terror group, and a member who has not only been in the U.S. for over a year:

NEW: @NBCNews reporting an Afghan on the FBI terror watchlist has spent almost a year in the U.S. after he was caught & released by Border Patrol at the California border in March 2023. NBC reports the watchlist shows he is a member of Hezb-e-Islami, a U.S. designated terrorist… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 11, 2024

More from NBC News:

An Afghan migrant on the terror watchlist spent nearly a year inside the U.S. after being apprehended and released by Border Patrol agents in 2023, U.S. officials tell NBC News. The Afghan national was arrested last month and then released again by an immigration judge who was not told he was a national security threat. Mohammad Kharwin, 48, is currently out on bond as he awaits an immigration hearing in Texas, scheduled for 2025. There are no restrictions on his movements inside the United States, U.S. officials said. Kharwin was initially apprehended on March 10, 2023, near San Ysidro, California, after crossing the Mexico-U.S. border illegally. Border agents suspected he was on the U.S. terrorist watchlist at the time of his apprehension because one piece of information matched an individual on the list. But the agents lacked corroborating information, which officials declined to describe, that would confirm Kharwin was the person they suspected, according to U.S. officials.

Wow.

Just. Wow.

Name the federal immigration judge. — Marilyn Kelley (@MarilynkKelley) April 11, 2024

We'd love to know.

If something happens on his watch, we'll never forgive him.

Why are we letting members of a U. S. designated terror group run free in the country? — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) April 11, 2024

Excellent question.

We'll never get an answer.

‘Out on bond’ unbelievable — DSP (@DonnaPence5) April 11, 2024

Unbelievable and yet totally believable.

God our government is a mess. — Average American (@Elvis_went_home) April 11, 2024

It's a dumpster, on fire, floating down a river of raw sewage.

It's actually on purpose, at this point — reply guy (@fatally_yourz) April 11, 2024

Sure seems that way.

Remember: Democrats don't care about any of this, so long as they remain able to kill unborn children https://t.co/f5b09GLcqd — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) April 11, 2024

That's all they care about.

Biden opens the border to terrorists, they get caught, THEN LET OUT OF JAIL. https://t.co/KkkpIVwaic — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 11, 2024

Let. Out. Of. Jail.

They’re coming fellow citizens. In many cases, they’re already here. Be vigilant. It sounds trite but it’s true, “see something, say something.” Forewarned is forearmed. https://t.co/qXY7zomznw — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 11, 2024

Be alert and be prepared.

Biden’s border policies have gravely endangered our national security and are a threat to every American. https://t.co/uC8dUjKVG4 — Congressman Morgan Luttrell (@RepLuttrell) April 11, 2024

A grave threat.