Border Crisis: Illegal Immigrants Pour Across California Border, Including Afghani on Terror Watch List

Back in December, we wrote about how DHS is warned border patrol agents to watch for IEDs and terrorists at the border. The White House and Democrats insist on tying border funding to Ukraine funding, insist the border is more secure than ever before and Biden 'stopped the flow' (when they're not blaming Republicans for the border crisis).

So Bill Melugin was at the border in Jacumba, CA and this is what he saw:

NEW: I am in the Jacumba, CA area tonight - an hour east of San Diego, where this group of illegal immigrants from around the world is camped out off I-8 w/ no Border Patrol in sight. People from China, Turkey, Ecuador etc planning to go all over US. Exchanges w/ them below. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/VMk2S2BExq — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 19, 2024

This group is from Turkey, wants to go New Jersey & Florida to work & for family reasons. pic.twitter.com/BaGpmRSHCn — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 19, 2024

Group from China, appears to want to go to New York. pic.twitter.com/vKLCHVXKJA — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 19, 2024

Another group from China - using translator app, she tells me she wants to go to Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ChSV9bJHk8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 19, 2024

This group is from Ecuador, one man tells me he wants to go to Chicago. pic.twitter.com/LGIOJaRe3p — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 19, 2024

Another group from China. My Spanish here is almost useless. Time to start learning the basics of Mandarin! pic.twitter.com/A2MuDqdaP9 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 19, 2024

Heading back to get some sleep, live shots early in the morning. Never saw any Border Patrol the couple hours I was out there. Not a single thing stopping any of those people from hitchhiking or getting picked up by someone off the interstate if they wanted to. Wild. The ones… pic.twitter.com/XRcDio3Ouv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 19, 2024

Never saw any Border Patrol, while illegal immigrants flood the border.

This would never happen in any other country.

And look who else crossed the border in that area:

.@BillMelugin_ is out where Border Patrol recently nabbed Arif Tanhah, a terror watchlisted individual from Afghanistan who’s categorized as a “known associate” of a terror org.https://t.co/TUWDnona5V https://t.co/Mb1GkMJTaX pic.twitter.com/DdgLGdO4ZQ — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 19, 2024

A terrorist.

On a watchlist.

Thank goodness they arrested him.

Afghan man on Terror Watchlist apprehended by U.S. border patrol after he entered the United States illegally via California.



Arif Tanhah, 30 was found to be a “positive match” on the terror watchlist and a “known associate” of an officially designated terrorist organization.… pic.twitter.com/ER8YjzBNga — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 19, 2024

How many more haven't been caught?

Imagine how many of his buddies are already here waiting for him. — Much Too Old to Feel this Damn Young (@PalominoOMG) February 19, 2024

Even one is too many.

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2024

That's an understatement.

The administration just does not care. Not as long as they can squeeze political advantage out of it. — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) February 19, 2024

Exactly.

Can you believe we have to take off our shoes in the fking airport while Biden just allows thousands of known terrorists to just wander in... https://t.co/FYIbMLCTqk — Much Too Old to Feel this Damn Young (@PalominoOMG) February 19, 2024

We also have to show our ID at the airport.

Remember the "soon you will know who I am" man? This him? Was he given a stern talking to, a nice check, and instructions to report to court in 7 years? Or is this one deported so he can come right back acrossed? https://t.co/Gzg83pmr3G — Haunted History Jaunts (@HJaunts) February 19, 2024

It's possible this is that guy. We wrote about him here.

Thread. Many thanks to Bill Melugin and Fox News for covering the hugely important border story with a depth and breadth that no other news organization can match. https://t.co/WCMuPrPmiF — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 19, 2024

Where is the rest of the media on this?

If not for Bill Melugin we wouldn’t know half of what is going on at the border. https://t.co/3pGr9t2QAu — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) February 19, 2024

No, we wouldn't.

Our federal government’s refusal to enforce border laws is an absolute travesty. https://t.co/eqXkI28vyK — Patrick Lawrence (@patrickhamblin) February 19, 2024

And it's gotten people killed already. It will, sadly, cost more lives down the road.

This is what the country decided to vote for and we absolutely deserve it. https://t.co/iURlVILl0z — MP (@MpPx111) February 19, 2024

We get the government we deserve.

***

