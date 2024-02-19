Amy Winehouse Statue in London Had Star of David Necklace Covered With Pro-Palestine...
Border Crisis: Illegal Immigrants Pour Across California Border, Including Afghani on Terror Watch List

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 19, 2024
Sarah D.

Back in December, we wrote about how DHS is warned border patrol agents to watch for IEDs and terrorists at the border. The White House and Democrats insist on tying border funding to Ukraine funding, insist the border is more secure than ever before and Biden 'stopped the flow' (when they're not blaming Republicans for the border crisis).

So Bill Melugin was at the border in Jacumba, CA and this is what he saw:

Never saw any Border Patrol, while illegal immigrants flood the border.

This would never happen in any other country.

And look who else crossed the border in that area:

A terrorist.

On a watchlist.

Thank goodness they arrested him.

How many more haven't been caught?

Even one is too many.

That's an understatement.

Exactly.

We also have to show our ID at the airport.

It's possible this is that guy. We wrote about him here.

Where is the rest of the media on this?

No, we wouldn't.

And it's gotten people killed already. It will, sadly, cost more lives down the road.

We get the government we deserve.

***

