Axios Scoop: President Biden to Issue Executive Order Limiting Border Crossings

President Joe Biden sat for an interview with Univision, in which he once again told the lie that he was a college professor who taught the Second Amendment at the University of Pennsylvania law school. While we wait for the fact-checkers to call him out on that one, Axios has a scoop! Biden is going to issue an executive order to limit border crossings.

🚨 SCOOP: Biden plans to soon issue an executive order to dramatically limit the number of asylum-seekers who can cross the southern border.



• He'd be taking a page from Trump, who leaned on Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. https://t.co/dpYvHOcmsY — Axios (@axios) April 10, 2024

Mike Allen, Hans Nichols, and Stef W. Kight report:

President Biden used an interview with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision that aired Tuesday to send a massive signal that he plans to issue an executive order to dramatically limit the number of asylum-seekers who can cross the southern border. Axios is told that while it's not final, such an executive order is likely by the end of April. Why it matters: We're told there's a fierce debate internally about the legality and politics of a Trump-like lockdown. But Biden, briefed on polls of rising voter anger, wants a dramatic step. … Zoom in: "We're examining whether or not I have that power," Biden told Univision's Enrique Acevedo in an interview taped last week that aired Tuesday night. "Some are suggesting that I should just go ahead and try it," Biden said. "And if I get shut down by the court, I get shut down by the court."

So Biden, who keeps openly bragging about ignoring the Supreme Court's ruling on student loan cancellation, says if he gets shut down by the court, he gets shut down by the court.

Spoiler: Biden has had that power since Day 1 of his presidency … the day he reversed all of President Donald Trump's executive orders on the border. Having allowed the border to be overrun by 8 million illegals, he's repeatedly said his hands are tied because he needs Congress to grant him the authority to address the border crisis.

Twitchy scoop: Immigration is hurting Biden badly in the polls and the election is coming up.

"It's getting close to the election, so I've got to temporarily stop the invasion" — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) April 10, 2024

No! We were told he was powerless to do anything without Congress! — Nick (@Nickster0188) April 10, 2024

This will be interpreted by migrants who have been waiting in Mexico for months that the border will be closed. Don’t be surprised if you see a mad rush to the border before it “closes”. — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) April 10, 2024

Biden did advise immigrants to immediately "surge to the border" when he was elected president.

Biden got rid of Trump's limit on open borders and now is reinstating a modified version of Trump's limits and claiming he solved the problem.



What a hypocrite. — The American Girl (@TheAmericanGrl) April 10, 2024

Saw that. You can bet they’re trying to figure out how to rename it to avoid any appearance of admitting Trump’s way works. — Denny Green (@DennyGr28530407) April 10, 2024

Funny how asylum seekers go from untouchable to “limited” in an election year.



What are those labels they give us when WE insist on asylum restrictions? — The OttO Show (@The0tt0Show) April 10, 2024

Xenophobic!

He finally realized the entire executive branch of the US Constitution is currently vested in him? — Stinson Norwood (@snorman1776) April 10, 2024

Wait a minute…what? He keeps telling us there was nothing he could do about it. Was he lying then or lying now? — Big Booty Breakfast Taco 🍊 🐊 🌮 (@katbritton08) April 10, 2024

Is anyone else seeing this obscene pre-election manipulation? — HI808 (@hi808sun) April 10, 2024

Only proves that it was all done on purpose, they even fly them in from other countries. If he does it, it will be temporary and they'll still go around it.... — WeThePeople (@ANik12911) April 10, 2024

I was assured that there was no problem at the border and I was told that doing these types of actions was racist. What changed? — sh0nuff (@sh0nuff85) April 10, 2024

I thought he needed Congress? Or is that not in today’s talking points? — Goat Woods (@Lamoille85) April 10, 2024

He couldn't do anything about our border unless Congress passed the Senate's "bipartisan" bill sending another $60 billion to Ukraine.

SCOOP lol. — JWF (@OriginalJWF) April 10, 2024

So he could have done it with an Executive Order all along but didn't? Kind of steps on his whole "the Republicans refused to stop this" crap that his dishonest media supporters have pushed. https://t.co/dLIjXAhfAG — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 10, 2024

Media, then: He can't do anything because of those rascally Republicans!



Media, soon: Look at this amazing thing Biden did by just waving his hand. He did didn't need the GOP's help at all. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 10, 2024

An EO isn’t even needed. He simply needs to direct Homeland Security to faithfully and consistently follow existing law. Safe third country is part of the Immigration and Nationality Act. — Steve Leitz (@SteveLeitz) April 10, 2024

Since it's an election year, he can try to issue an executive order, only for it to be overturned by the courts, so at least he can say he tried while keeping the border wide open.

***