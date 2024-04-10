Axios Scoop: President Biden to Issue Executive Order Limiting Border Crossings

Louisiana House Passes Bill Allowing You to Drive Into and Kill Protesters
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on April 10, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden sat for an interview with Univision, in which he once again told the lie that he was a college professor who taught the Second Amendment at the University of Pennsylvania law school. While we wait for the fact-checkers to call him out on that one, Axios has a scoop! Biden is going to issue an executive order to limit border crossings.

Advertisement

Mike Allen, Hans Nichols, and Stef W. Kight report:

President Biden used an interview with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision that aired Tuesday to send a massive signal that he plans to issue an executive order to dramatically limit the number of asylum-seekers who can cross the southern border.

Axios is told that while it's not final, such an executive order is likely by the end of April.

Why it matters: We're told there's a fierce debate internally about the legality and politics of a Trump-like lockdown. But Biden, briefed on polls of rising voter anger, wants a dramatic step.

Zoom in: "We're examining whether or not I have that power," Biden told Univision's Enrique Acevedo in an interview taped last week that aired Tuesday night.

"Some are suggesting that I should just go ahead and try it," Biden said. "And if I get shut down by the court, I get shut down by the court."

So Biden, who keeps openly bragging about ignoring the Supreme Court's ruling on student loan cancellation, says if he gets shut down by the court, he gets shut down by the court.

Spoiler: Biden has had that power since Day 1 of his presidency … the day he reversed all of President Donald Trump's executive orders on the border. Having allowed the border to be overrun by 8 million illegals, he's repeatedly said his hands are tied because he needs Congress to grant him the authority to address the border crisis.

Advertisement

Twitchy scoop: Immigration is hurting Biden badly in the polls and the election is coming up.

Biden did advise immigrants to immediately "surge to the border" when he was elected president.

Xenophobic!

Advertisement

He couldn't do anything about our border unless Congress passed the Senate's "bipartisan" bill sending another $60 billion to Ukraine.

Advertisement

Since it's an election year, he can try to issue an executive order, only for it to be overturned by the courts, so at least he can say he tried while keeping the border wide open.

***

