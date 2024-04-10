'Someone Is Gonna Have Hell to Pay': DeSantis Signs Law Targeting Retail Theft, Porch Pirates

Retail theft is a major problem. In New York City, retail theft has cost $4.4 billion in 2022, and Gov. Hochul declared 'war' on shoplifting. In Boston, several Walgreens drug stores closed due to rampant theft. Throwing criminals in jail and penalizing theft doesn't seem to be an option in a lot of blue cities and blue states, apparently, though.

But in Florida -- the glorious Sunshine State -- Gov. DeSantis just signed legislation toughening criminal penalties for retail theft and porch piracy.

Watch:

#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis signs legislation hiking criminal penalties for retail thieves and "porch pirates"



"We're not gonna put up with that [...] Your package is gonna be there, and if it's not, someone is gonna have hell to pay."



"We will raise penalties [...] They are… pic.twitter.com/pNBTf5W1m2 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 9, 2024

Just like squatting, DeSantis addressed an issue that is causing massive havoc elsewhere.

DeSantis signs law targeting package and retail thieveshttps://t.co/Q9vDout34C — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 9, 2024

More from Florida's Voice:

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Tuesday combatting porch piracy and retail thief in the state. The new law would make it so any package stolen that is valued between $40 and $750 is a third degree felony. It also makes it a second degree felony if the property stolen is taken from more than 20 homes. Additionally, the legislation establishes a first degree misdemeanor if the property stolen is valued at less than $40. Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, sponsored the bill, HB 549. Sen. Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, carried the Senate version. DeSantis emphasized during a press conference that Florida is a law and order state that proudly punishes crime, particularly retail theft.

Good for the governor and the people of Florida.

And to think... we could have had this kind of leadership for the entire nation. — Susan Rob (@SusanRob15) April 9, 2024

Would've been nice.

Making the penalties worse for doing a particular crime usually results in that crime being done less. I know many in the criminal Justice reform movement don't think so. Also, lowering the penalties usually results in the particular crime done more. Hard to believe. — Allen 🇺🇸 🇮🇱🤠 (@moviefan_2000) April 9, 2024

Shocking, we know.

These new laws are like showing dracula the cross to liberals. — Herrmann8er (@Herrmann8er) April 9, 2024

Pretty much.

Is this racist yet? — Lyle (@bacon_bagel_) April 9, 2024

We're sure someone thinks it is.

DeSantis has turned finding free political wins lying on the ground into an artform https://t.co/S2dQQ2JbP7 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 9, 2024

And he is Monet.

Meanwhile in California, @CAGov Newsom gave his cronies at @panerabread a sweetheart deal so they don't have to pay employees $20/hour, like every other fastfood joint in the state. The weather in Florida sucks and there's that whole Florida Man problem, but their Gov kicks ass. https://t.co/XM8l7qDDYd — Owen W. Brennan (@OwenBrennan) April 9, 2024

Compare and contrast.

In a country where the government is pro theft and violence, basic law and order is revolutionary. https://t.co/09tLlHHyra — Nick Dixon (@nickdixoncomic) April 9, 2024

Yes, it is.

More common sense laws coming to Florida. And really it is sad that we have to do these types of things but such as the world we currently live in. https://t.co/aRSJA414er — Matt Giese (@mattgiese) April 9, 2024

Very sad, indeed.

In #canada you can be arrested for sharing the porch footage of people STEALING your property off your property, in Blue States the criminals see no punishment. BUT under a Strong Republican Leader & Team like Florida - We See The Way! #Florida #porchpirates https://t.co/hWlieNVZsw — Sean Robinette (@A_SeanRobinette) April 9, 2024

We know where we'd rather live, how about you?

Winning. So much Winning. https://t.co/l06zgbvuXX — Florida Man V - Chappelle/Rogan 2024 (@FloridaManV) April 9, 2024

So much winning.

***

