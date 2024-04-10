'Someone Is Gonna Have Hell to Pay': DeSantis Signs Law Targeting Retail Theft, Porch Pirates

Latest WH Attempt to Explain How Biden's Saving Us Money Gets BURIED in...
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on April 10, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Retail theft is a major problem. In New York City, retail theft has cost $4.4 billion in 2022, and Gov. Hochul declared 'war' on shoplifting. In Boston, several Walgreens drug stores closed due to rampant theft. Throwing criminals in jail and penalizing theft doesn't seem to be an option in a lot of blue cities and blue states, apparently, though.

But in Florida -- the glorious Sunshine State -- Gov. DeSantis just signed legislation toughening criminal penalties for retail theft and porch piracy.

Watch:

Just like squatting, DeSantis addressed an issue that is causing massive havoc elsewhere.

More from Florida's Voice:

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Tuesday combatting porch piracy and retail thief in the state.

The new law would make it so any package stolen that is valued between $40 and $750 is a third degree felony. It also makes it a second degree felony if the property stolen is taken from more than 20 homes.

Additionally, the legislation establishes a first degree misdemeanor if the property stolen is valued at less than $40.

Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, sponsored the bill, HB 549. Sen. Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, carried the Senate version.

DeSantis emphasized during a press conference that Florida is a law and order state that proudly punishes crime, particularly retail theft.

Good for the governor and the people of Florida.

Would've been nice.

Shocking, we know.

Pretty much.

We're sure someone thinks it is.

And he is Monet.

Compare and contrast.

Yes, it is.

Very sad, indeed.

We know where we'd rather live, how about you?

So much winning.

