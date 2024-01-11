Throw Them in Jail: Twitter Offers Suggestions to Gov. Kathy Hochul Declaring 'War' on Shoplifting

Back in November, we reported how New York stores have lost $4.4 billion due to organized shoplifting. That's a serious chunk of change. And maybe New York's governor is realizing allowing shoplifting to continue without consequences is a bad idea.

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares war against shoplifters in 2024 State of the State address: ‘The chaos must stop!’ https://t.co/h4MxZfC8XB pic.twitter.com/1aBra0ghHt — New York Post (@nypost) January 9, 2024

The New York Post provides more details:

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared war against shoplifting on Tuesday, saying retail thievery in New York has spiraled out of control — with many products in stores under lock and key. Hochul unveiled a multi-pronged plan to tackle the shoplifting scourge, including boosting penalties for offenders who assault retail workers. “I say, ‘No More!’ The chaos must stop!,” she said during her 2024 State of the State address delivered in Albany. The governor’s plan would create a new category of crime to prosecute those who sell stolen goods online and set up a new “smash and grab unit” in the New York State Police Department to prosecute theft rings. Hochul also vowed to provide dedicated funding to district attorneys to prosecute property crime, primarily retail theft.

Wonder how bad the poll numbers are to get Hochul to say this.

Her party ended cash bail so it's catch and release with a future court date for them to miss. pic.twitter.com/2Sot2pHBQG — A 6 Pack of Sam Adams (@37smadAmaS) January 9, 2024

Gee, we never could have guessed that cashless bail was a bad idea.

Wink, wink.

Just put up "Shoplifting Free Zone" signs. Problem solved. 😂 — Alex.eth 🛡️🦇🔊 (@AlexanderFisher) January 9, 2024

That'll work.

So, war against democratic policies. Didn't see that one coming — Ol' Blue (@Oldebluedog) January 9, 2024

If you want to address crime, you need to undo the Democrat policies that encourage and tolerate crime.

Only bcuz all the stores and shops are going to board up and leave; and take the money out of her (NYC’s) pockets. It’s the only time they will enforce the laws. — Angi (@Angel716Angi) January 10, 2024

What's the lost tax revenue on $4.4 billion? Probably a lot.

Imagine if there were laws preventing shoplifting - then people who didn’t follow the laws faced consequences. Yes, I’m available for interviews. I hope no one steals my idea. https://t.co/JMGUtOaKyD — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 9, 2024

And imagine if you enforced those laws consistently.

What a concept.

Here’s whatcha do. You prosecute them, and once convicted throw them in jail. https://t.co/kW5myFB1vD — Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) January 9, 2024

A bold idea, but it just might work.

I have a wild idea: throw shoplifters in jail and see what happens. https://t.co/9c8oVvplij — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) January 9, 2024

We bet crime goes down. Just a hunch.

She and others of her ilk created this problem with their support of idiocy like "restorative justice." https://t.co/1HeuWROeaV — William Keane (@largebill68) January 10, 2024

The inevitable outcome of 'restorative justice' was always chaos.

They decriminalized crime and now they can’t handle the consequences lmao. https://t.co/9b2gjZinFf — SierraWhiskey (@SierraWhiskey9) January 10, 2024

They were warned, too.

Put a few of them in jail for a long time and / or allow and encourage owners to shoot them. See what happens. https://t.co/wAmwW9rWIt — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) January 10, 2024

Things would change quickly.

But New York, under Alvin Bragg, reduced 52% of felonies to misdemeanors. But they do charge innocent citizens who fight back.

Why is crime out of control? Total mystery.

And what's this? Back in November, Hochul rejected the idea of a shoplifting crime task force:

Politics 101:



Create a problem ✅



Create solution to the problem ✅



Talk about all the problems you solved ✅



Wash. Rinse. Repeat. https://t.co/iVtwoskcxb pic.twitter.com/kR2xcKh6Qr — 💀Joe💀 (@xplant) January 9, 2024

So now she wants to be the hero who fixes the problem she helped create.

You don't despise politicians enough.

They're gonna implement laws levying fines against stores that have shoplifting incidents, aren't they? https://t.co/9h0aUo2EKz — EnthusiasticallyBored (@Verbish75) January 9, 2024

Would not surprise us. Anything except holding criminals accountable.

I love election year! It’s the only time politicians actually give a crap about what’s happening in America. https://t.co/WVIsezJpSS — The Other Kim (@TheKimthDegree) January 10, 2024

You've got to question the timing, especially as two months ago, this wasn't a priority for Hochul.

It's a problem that is causing declining neighborhoods, increased prices, limited supplies. But we doubt anything that comes forward from this 'war' on shoplifting will last past the election, or be effective enough to turn the tide. Because Democrats really don't care about anything beyond their own power.

***

