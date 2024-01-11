Michigan Parents Sue School District, Claim They Altered Documents to Hide Daughter's Tran...
Throw Them in Jail: Twitter Offers Suggestions to Gov. Kathy Hochul Declaring 'War' on Shoplifting

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 11, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Back in November, we reported how New York stores have lost $4.4 billion due to organized shoplifting. That's a serious chunk of change. And maybe New York's governor is realizing allowing shoplifting to continue without consequences is a bad idea.

The New York Post provides more details:

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared war against shoplifting on Tuesday, saying retail thievery in New York has spiraled out of control — with many products in stores under lock and key.

Hochul unveiled a multi-pronged plan to tackle the shoplifting scourge, including boosting penalties for offenders who assault retail workers.

“I say, ‘No More!’ The chaos must stop!,” she said during her 2024 State of the State address delivered in Albany.

The governor’s plan would create a new category of crime to prosecute those who sell stolen goods online and set up a new “smash and grab unit” in the New York State Police Department to prosecute theft rings.

Hochul also vowed to provide dedicated funding to district attorneys to prosecute property crime, primarily retail theft.

Wonder how bad the poll numbers are to get Hochul to say this.

Gee, we never could have guessed that cashless bail was a bad idea.

Wink, wink.

That'll work.

If you want to address crime, you need to undo the Democrat policies that encourage and tolerate crime.

What's the lost tax revenue on $4.4 billion? Probably a lot.

And imagine if you enforced those laws consistently.

What a concept.

A bold idea, but it just might work.

We bet crime goes down. Just a hunch.

The inevitable outcome of 'restorative justice' was always chaos.

They were warned, too.

Things would change quickly.

But New York, under Alvin Bragg, reduced 52% of felonies to misdemeanors. But they do charge innocent citizens who fight back.

Why is crime out of control? Total mystery.

And what's this? Back in November, Hochul rejected the idea of a shoplifting crime task force:

So now she wants to be the hero who fixes the problem she helped create.

You don't despise politicians enough.

Would not surprise us. Anything except holding criminals accountable.

You've got to question the timing, especially as two months ago, this wasn't a priority for Hochul.

It's a problem that is causing declining neighborhoods, increased prices, limited supplies. But we doubt anything that comes forward from this 'war' on shoplifting will last past the election, or be effective enough to turn the tide. Because Democrats really don't care about anything beyond their own power.

***

