As Bird Flu Panic Ramps Up, Here's a Reminder of What the CDC 'Accidentally' Did During COVID

Yesterday, we told you about Dr. Eric Burnett, who was mad people might choose freedom (he put that word in scare quotes) over panic about the latest virus, bird flu.

The big takeaway from that article was this: the reason people are going to resist any sort of lockdowns, masking, or other mandates related to public health is because -- for four years now -- the so-called 'experts' have lied and mislead the public on COVID.

They are the ones who did the damage to their reputations and the concept of public health. The fact people don't trust them anymore is not our fault, but theirs.

Case in point: the CDC. They're now admitting a 'coding logic error' inflated the number of children who died from COVID.

Forgive us if we don't believe this was an error.

CDC revised its data in March 2022 to reduce pediatric deaths from COVID-19 by nearly 24%



Full article from 2022 https://t.co/kUxjYTFmYt — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 8, 2024

From that article:

The CDC said the number was revised March 15 due to a “coding logic error,” according to a footnote on the agency’s COVID Data Tracker. Pediatric death counts were not the only ones to be lowered — total deaths were reduced by roughly 70,000. “An adjustment was made to COVID Data Tracker’s mortality data on March 14 involving the removal of 72,277 — including 416 pediatric deaths — deaths previously reported across 26 states because CDC’s algorithm was accidentally counting deaths that were not COVID-19-related,” Jasmine Reed, a spokesperson for the CDC, told the Washington Examiner. “Working with near real-time data in an emergency is critical to guide decision-making, but may also mean we often have incomplete information when data are first reported.”

And while the original article is from 2022, it's important to remember this as they ramp up the fear surrounding the bird flu. They're already saying the bird flu will be one hundred times worse than COVID. Which means, logically, they'll demand lockdowns and masking and mandates one hundred times more stringent than COVID.

Not. Happening.

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2024

It's absolutely cause for alarm.

Just another oopsie! All going one direction. Oops! — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) April 7, 2024

Always in one direction. Like jobs numbers.

Funny how the mistakes always happen in favour of the narrative. — C O M F Y F Я E И (@RealComfyfren) April 7, 2024

Funny.

Oops. Oh well. We just made a mistake affecting millions of innocent kids. It happens. No one will be held accountable. Government employees just doing what they do … which is embarrass themselves & hurt others — Military Recruiting Crisis (@Mil_Rec_Crisis) April 8, 2024

This is the data they used to justify masking and virtual learning for children.

There were no accidents.



Everything the CDC did and said was always political and "teh science" took a back seat.



This was deliberate. https://t.co/115zE1gouD — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) April 8, 2024

Yep.

And we can't forget it, because they're going to try to do this again.

Only question is when.

And what's horrifying about this: Child fatalities were RIDICULOUSLY low... even AFTER they were inflated.



They couldn't even lie enough for it to make a meaningful difference.



But oh they tried. https://t.co/sNqFLSb2rQ — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) April 8, 2024

They tried so hard.

They'll just shrug and demand more taxpayer dollars.

I will NEVER trust a word the CDC says again.



What a completely corrupt organization.



They should be disbanded. https://t.co/eW4fpEwmOd — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) April 8, 2024

Lots of people feel this way, and it's all the CDC's fault.

A lot of children in abusive situations were forced to stay home. Kindergartners forced to do their first year online. The damage done to them over this is unforgivable. https://t.co/toDlGys1AF — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) April 8, 2024

Absolutely unforgivable, but no one will ever be held accountable.

The incompetence excuse rears its ugly head again. When will we build accountability into government?! https://t.co/6Mp0ajL1Kc — a Johnson for the news (@newsjohnson) April 8, 2024

Never. Never, ever will government be held accountable for anything.

Either by accident or on purpose… why trust them moving forward? https://t.co/ze0l7DO6Sz — The_Real_T_Paine (@RealTPaine1) April 8, 2024

This is just one of the many ways the CDC mishandled COVID. Whether intentional or accidental, the trust is gone.

***

