WATCH: Rutgers Town Hall Descends Into Chaos As Jewish Students Beg Police to Protect Them

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on April 05, 2024
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Rutgers is another institution of 'higher education' that has absolutely covered itself in glory in the wake of the Hamas terror attacks in Israel back on 10/7/23. We told you how they threatened a Jewish student with expulsion for doxxing, after that student reported antisemitic posts from fellow students.

Given the Left loves when Americans report each other to the government (we told you how Washington state is offering cash rewards to citizens who report 'hate speech' and 'bias'), you'd think they wouldn't threaten to expel a student for reporting blatant hate speech. Yet they did.

So last night, Rutgers held a town hall for students. It descended into absolute anarchy, with the president fleeing with police and Jewish students left to beg police for protection from a mob screaming for their genocide.

Watch:

Just incredible and terrifying.

Will the students shouting genocidal slogans face any repercussions?

We all know that answer.

The RU Screw is still going strong, apparently.

The smart choice.

Schools will pull a Daniel Penny on them. As we mentioned above, merely reporting antisemitic posts warrants possible expulsion. What do you think they'll do to students who actually fight back?

And yet it's flourishing on college campuses. Which speaks volumes about what's going on in those institutions.

Every parent -- Jewish or otherwise -- has to be feeling the same way.

As this writer said yesterday, Harvard could offer her college-bound son a free ride and we'd turn it down. Precisely for these reasons.

And this is why Israel should not agree to any ceasefire until Hamas is annihilated.

Yet is the operative word here.

Yep.

They will not be.

Education at Rutgers, for the bargain price of $39,000 a year.

Remember -- the Left has argued for years that words are violence. That 'misgendering' or 'deadnaming' someone is tantamount to homicide, and that we have to have limits on speech to stop 'hate.'

Unless they do it.

Then their speech is protected, necessary. No matter how vile.

***

Tags: ANTISEMITIC ANTISEMITISM COLLEGE HAMAS HATE SPEECH ISRAEL

