WATCH: Rutgers Town Hall Descends Into Chaos As Jewish Students Beg Police to Protect Them

Rutgers is another institution of 'higher education' that has absolutely covered itself in glory in the wake of the Hamas terror attacks in Israel back on 10/7/23. We told you how they threatened a Jewish student with expulsion for doxxing, after that student reported antisemitic posts from fellow students.

Given the Left loves when Americans report each other to the government (we told you how Washington state is offering cash rewards to citizens who report 'hate speech' and 'bias'), you'd think they wouldn't threaten to expel a student for reporting blatant hate speech. Yet they did.

So last night, Rutgers held a town hall for students. It descended into absolute anarchy, with the president fleeing with police and Jewish students left to beg police for protection from a mob screaming for their genocide.

Watch:

Tonight at @RutgersU the President held a town hall with students. It devolved into anarchy, and he fled with half the police present. Jewish students who came to ask about how the admin would keep them safe on campus were left to beg the remaining police to escort them out. pic.twitter.com/nCBeqxiWCi — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 5, 2024

Just incredible and terrifying.

As you can hear, students are chanting genocidal slogans calling for intifada and the destruction of the Jewish state. Jewish students were left among this crowd unprotected. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 5, 2024

Will the students shouting genocidal slogans face any repercussions?

We all know that answer.

Back when I was at @RutgersU, we had what we called the "RU Screw" - when the admin would screw you over unrelentingly and unapologetically. In 2024, the RU Screw has worsened, and now means leaving Jewish kids alone in a room full of people screaming for their genocide. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 5, 2024

The RU Screw is still going strong, apparently.

About a month and a half ago, my niece received her acceptance letter from @RutgersU.



With her parents standing by, she ceremoniously dumped it into the garbage. — Yehuda Krohn (@YehudaKrohn) April 5, 2024

The smart choice.

I swear jewish students need foldable batons and self defence classes before. This is where we are going. — Breaking News Jack. (@jackmeridan) April 5, 2024

Schools will pull a Daniel Penny on them. As we mentioned above, merely reporting antisemitic posts warrants possible expulsion. What do you think they'll do to students who actually fight back?

This infuriates me. There is no place for this despicable behavior in the US. — Geddy's Uncle (@red_barchetta2) April 5, 2024

And yet it's flourishing on college campuses. Which speaks volumes about what's going on in those institutions.

I’m increasingly terrified of sending my kids to university in the near-ish future. Bar drastic and lasting changes in academia it’s not an environment I want my children in and certainly not one I want to have the dubious pleasure of paying obscene amounts of money for. https://t.co/NC0WLrUeFm — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) April 5, 2024

Every parent -- Jewish or otherwise -- has to be feeling the same way.

As this writer said yesterday, Harvard could offer her college-bound son a free ride and we'd turn it down. Precisely for these reasons.

“We don’t want two states!”

“Long live the Intifada!”

Rutgers, New Jersey, USA.

They could not be any clearer: They reject a peaceful resolution. They want Israel annihilated & celebrate the intifada, which is physical violence and murder against Jews. Wake the f*** up. https://t.co/RdtPUiiazs — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 5, 2024

And this is why Israel should not agree to any ceasefire until Hamas is annihilated.

Israel should never let up, ever. Level Gaza if they have to.



And know that Democrats would love to bring Hamas-style terrorism here, and monsters like the people in these videos will happily do it when urged. They're just not there...yet. https://t.co/J5VDS9I7wV — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 5, 2024

Yet is the operative word here.

Rutgers deserves to be grilled on the Hill over Title VI violations. https://t.co/WP2waQ8ytV — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) April 5, 2024

Yep.

This cannot be acceptable. These mobs need to be punished. https://t.co/sDrmYtmnbD — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) April 5, 2024

They will not be.

“We don’t want 2 states, we want '48!” (refers to ALL of Israel, est. in 1948)



“Long live the Intifada!”(refers to uprisings using suicide bomb vests)



"Resistance is justified when people are occupied." (refers to rape, kidnapping & murders of Oct 7th)



Education at @RutgersU https://t.co/FcNiG64y5l — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 5, 2024

Education at Rutgers, for the bargain price of $39,000 a year.

Remember -- the Left has argued for years that words are violence. That 'misgendering' or 'deadnaming' someone is tantamount to homicide, and that we have to have limits on speech to stop 'hate.'

Unless they do it.

Then their speech is protected, necessary. No matter how vile.

