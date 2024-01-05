Jewish Rutgers Student Reports Antisemitic Posts, Now Faces Expulsion for 'Doxxing'

Yoel Ackerman, a first year law student at Rutgers, says Rutgers is punishing him for reporting antisemitic posts made or shared by fellow students. to the Jewish Law School Association.

Rutgers says Ackerman 'doxxed' the students, and accused him of defamation and and disorderly conduct.

Breaking: Jewish student sues Rutgers University for discrimination and retaliation for speaking out against campus antisemitism.



5 days after the October 7th massacres, another Rutgers law student circulated a video which contained statements denying the October 7 atrocities… pic.twitter.com/jmo0CUgtVE — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 4, 2024

The post continues:

the October 7 atrocities committed against Jewish people while spreading vile antisemitic rhetoric. Shockingly, Rutgers Law School brought charges against the Jewish student for speaking out in response to this hate. Rutgers also employs a number of professors who have posted content on social media which is offensive to Jewish people (pictured). Rutgers’ tolerance for antisemitism exists across its campuses, a culture which has it now prosecuting a student for objecting to antisemitic propaganda. Rutgers’ transgressions have recently caused the U.S. Department of Education to open an investigation over alleged antisemitism at Rutgers.

For starters, reporting what someone else publicly posts -- including their name -- is not doxxing.

Rutgers law student faces expulsion after ‘doxxing’ Hamas supporters: suit https://t.co/3w7AGYicoA pic.twitter.com/SGMV860HUT — New York Post (@nypost) January 5, 2024

The New York Post also reports:

The two students accused Ackerman of “doxing” them – which means exposing personal information about a person — and defaming them by referring to them as “Hamas supporters” because of the inflammatory video they shared that questioned the atrocities of Oct. 7, the lawsuit says. Ackerman said he sent the video to the JLSA to “protect fellow Jewish students and community” from what he believed was “harassment, intimidation, bullying and discriminatory conduct aimed at Jewish law students,” the suit says. Before he forwarded the anti-Israel video to the JLSA, he also objected to it in the group chat. The student who shared then asked “why you got so triggered by a post clearing up propaganda though,” even as he and his family and friends were still reeling from the attack on the Jewish state, according to the lawsuit.

Rutgers, unsurprisingly, has an entire department devoted to DEI. As we said above -- they would not tolerate hateful posts directed towards any other group, and would never punish a student who reported those posts.

Except when the victim and reporter is Jewish.

All he did was name them and post photos, from what I read. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/x2g5L9F7Ei — John The Main Guy - Am Yisrael Chai (@JohnTheMainGuy1) January 5, 2024

Things the accused publicly shared. If you put your name and image on social media, and someone reports you, that is not doxxing.

Thanks for posting. Rutgers is joining the list of universities that will need to change. DEI indoctrination has proven to be quite antisemitic. DEI has failed. The “ inclusion “ was always designed to exclude many, especially Jews. No more DEI — rob berg (@robberg15) January 4, 2024

DEI absolutely paved the way for the intolerance and antisemitism we're seeing on campus and in society at large these days. End it.

As an RU alum I have spoken out several times about the way Jewish students are being treated on campus and how unsafe they feel. It’s an embarrassment. RU isn’t getting a cent of support from me, financially or otherwise, until they do better. A LOT better. — Juli Mandel Sloves (@jmsloves) January 4, 2024

This is the way.

Good! This will only stop when there are legal and financial consequences for their antisemitism… https://t.co/sg1WteLjN3 — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 4, 2024

That's the only way it stops.

Wow. The antisemitism of the images are so blatant. https://t.co/LP4YLFjkUK — Lou the Lutheran (@loudluthrn) January 4, 2024

It is. And no other imagery stereotyping another group would be tolerated by Rutgers.

Bet on that.

Finally. Sue the madafakas until everyone of those antisemitics are fired.



Then replace them with normal people. https://t.co/ZXLYKGQPxp — What For? (@WhatFor95) January 5, 2024

That's the only way.

It’s the only way to snap the Universities back to reality. https://t.co/rvhNfpL2zU — The Doomer Boomer (@liberal_elder) January 4, 2024

There needs to be a major house cleaning at universities.

We hope these lawsuits, and the related publicity, are the first step in bringing them back to reality, for sure.

***

