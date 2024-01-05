WATCH: The Moment a Fist Fight Turns Deadly in the Philadelphia Train System...
Jewish Rutgers Student Reports Antisemitic Posts, Now Faces Expulsion for 'Doxxing'

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 05, 2024
Yoel Ackerman, a first year law student at Rutgers, says Rutgers is punishing him for reporting antisemitic posts made or shared by fellow students. to the Jewish Law School Association.

Rutgers says Ackerman 'doxxed' the students, and accused him of defamation and and disorderly conduct.

The post continues:

the October 7 atrocities committed against Jewish people while spreading vile antisemitic rhetoric. 

Shockingly, Rutgers Law School brought charges against the Jewish student for speaking out in response to this hate.

Rutgers also employs a number of professors who have posted content on social media which is offensive to Jewish people (pictured).

Rutgers’ tolerance for antisemitism exists across its campuses, a culture which has it now prosecuting a student for objecting to antisemitic propaganda.

Rutgers’ transgressions have recently caused the U.S. Department of Education to open an investigation over alleged antisemitism at Rutgers.

For starters, reporting what someone else publicly posts -- including their name -- is not doxxing.

We're also willing to be that, if someone found a student's decade-old tweet quoting rap lyrics and reported it, Rugters 

The New York Post also reports:

The two students accused Ackerman of “doxing” them – which means exposing personal information about a person — and defaming them by referring to them as “Hamas supporters” because of the inflammatory video they shared that questioned the atrocities of Oct. 7, the lawsuit says.

Ackerman said he sent the video to the JLSA to “protect fellow Jewish students and community” from what he believed was “harassment, intimidation, bullying and discriminatory conduct aimed at Jewish law students,” the suit says.

Before he forwarded the anti-Israel video to the JLSA, he also objected to it in the group chat. The student who shared then asked “why you got so triggered by a post clearing up propaganda though,” even as he and his family and friends were still reeling from the attack on the Jewish state, according to the lawsuit.

Rutgers, unsurprisingly, has an entire department devoted to DEI. As we said above -- they would not tolerate hateful posts directed towards any other group, and would never punish a student who reported those posts.

Except when the victim and reporter is Jewish.

Things the accused publicly shared. If you put your name and image on social media, and someone reports you, that is not doxxing.

DEI absolutely paved the way for the intolerance and antisemitism we're seeing on campus and in society at large these days. End it.

This is the way.

That's the only way it stops.

It is. And no other imagery stereotyping another group would be tolerated by Rutgers.

Bet on that.

That's the only way.

There needs to be a major house cleaning at universities.

We hope these lawsuits, and the related publicity, are the first step in bringing them back to reality, for sure.

