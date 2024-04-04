Double Standard Alert: Guess What Display Harvard Deems Worthy of 24/7 Security Protection

If Harvard didn't have double standards, it wouldn't have any. Remember when former Harvard president Claudine Gay attended the lighting of the menorah (and got absolutely dragged for it)?

Well, that menorah had to be hidden at night because Harvard couldn't guarantee it wouldn't be vandalized by those oh-so-tolerant Ivy League students.

But guess what Harvard does deem worthy of protection?

Remember when Jews at Harvard had to bring in their menorah every night at Hanukkah because the school couldn’t guarantee it wouldn’t be vandalized? This “apartheid wall” is on display now at Harvard yard, complete with quotes from terrorists, guarded 24/7 by school security. pic.twitter.com/IBAS0RmmxL — Yael Bar tur 🎗️ (@yaelbt) April 3, 2024

When they tell you what their priorities are, believe them.

The inspirational quote by the way, which they attribute proudly in their art project, is from the spokesperson for the PFLP - a Palestinian Marxist-Leninist terror organization that is known for hijacking planes and planting bombs that murdered dozens of civilians worldwide. pic.twitter.com/zP1fc4F6IL — Yael Bar tur 🎗️ (@yaelbt) April 3, 2024

So a display proudly quoting actual terrorists gets protection, but a menorah does not.

This is peak Harvard.

What is stopping the pro-Israel camp from putting up a wall showcasing Israel's contributions to tech, health, humanitarian aid for disasters, etc.? — Avi (@AviZimmerman) April 3, 2024

The same thing that made them bring in the menorah at night.

The anti-semitic, Hamas terrorist-loving Leftists on campus.

Havard is a garbage institution filled with awful people. — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) April 4, 2024

It has taken a stellar reputation and trashed it on the altar of woke.

and watch, you burn it or throw a tomato at it, the entire campus and admin will come down on you like Thor's own hammer — Loren (@SDCLoren) April 3, 2024

That, of course, would be a hate crime.

Harvard is vigorously budlighting itself. I guess with billions in endowments you can do that. — TrueWest (@Trestresjolie) April 3, 2024

Bud Light as a verb. Creative.

They’re beyond creepy at this point. — Matthew Condon (@MatthewCondon15) April 4, 2024

Creepy isn't the word we'd use, but they're beyond it for sure.

Institutional double standards against Jews? Is there a term for that?? https://t.co/DfpiJPhkM4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 3, 2024

We think so.

And genocide. Don't forget the genocide.

That is because @harvard cares more about antisemites than Jews. https://t.co/W9e3qo4Mim — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 3, 2024

Nailed it.

This is the sort of double standard that is getting universities in trouble. Lack of institutional neutrality carries legal risk. https://t.co/uR7aJld6Zm — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) April 4, 2024

They don't seem to care.

If this had been Harvard in the 1990s, I never would have applied. Applications are down at Harvard this year; evidently you can't attract the best students if you're a hotbed of antisemitism. Without change, it's going to become known for this trash, a shell of its former self. https://t.co/qyOnvwmnaX — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 3, 2024

This writer has a son who is going to be a senior in the fall (hang on, she needs a moment after typing that).

Harvard could offer him a full ride and we'd turn it down.

Harvard needs one standard for everybody. https://t.co/ckdKWffqBw — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) April 3, 2024

Leftism, with its emphasis on intersectionality, is incapable of having one standard for everybody.

The kicker - "guarded 24/7 by school security." An apolitical Jewish religious symbol isn't worth @Harvard's effort, but an extremist political stunt advocating destruction of a sovereign state gets round-the-clock protection. This is a double standard and it is anti-Semitism. https://t.co/zFyQfo6zit — Jonathan Levin (@JNLevin) April 3, 2024

Yes it is.

And we all see it.

Almost like Harvard didn’t learn anything. https://t.co/pIGdAu4BLu — 𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕥 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕟 🎗️ (@ElliotMalin) April 4, 2024

And for an institution of higher education, you'd think they would.

Good question.

Unless you want them indoctrinated by Leftists and taught to hate white people and Jews, it's probably smart to send them pretty much anywhere else for college.

***

