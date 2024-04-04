Double Standard Alert: Guess What Display Harvard Deems Worthy of 24/7 Security Protection

'America Is Not a Race': Utah Royals Face Heat As Sponsor Accused of...
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on April 04, 2024
AngieArtist

If Harvard didn't have double standards, it wouldn't have any. Remember when former Harvard president Claudine Gay attended the lighting of the menorah (and got absolutely dragged for it)? 

Well, that menorah had to be hidden at night because Harvard couldn't guarantee it wouldn't be vandalized by those oh-so-tolerant Ivy League students.

But guess what Harvard does deem worthy of protection?

When they tell you what their priorities are, believe them.

So a display proudly quoting actual terrorists gets protection, but a menorah does not.

This is peak Harvard.

The same thing that made them bring in the menorah at night.

The anti-semitic, Hamas terrorist-loving Leftists on campus.

It has taken a stellar reputation and trashed it on the altar of woke.

That, of course, would be a hate crime.

Bud Light as a verb. Creative.

Creepy isn't the word we'd use, but they're beyond it for sure.

We think so.

And genocide. Don't forget the genocide.

Nailed it.

They don't seem to care.

This writer has a son who is going to be a senior in the fall (hang on, she needs a moment after typing that).

Harvard could offer him a full ride and we'd turn it down.

Leftism, with its emphasis on intersectionality, is incapable of having one standard for everybody.

Yes it is.

And we all see it.

And for an institution of higher education, you'd think they would.

Good question.

Unless you want them indoctrinated by Leftists and taught to hate white people and Jews, it's probably smart to send them pretty much anywhere else for college.

***

