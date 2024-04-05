Scathing Our Allies to the Benefit of Jihadists: Andy McCarthy WRECKS Biden's Weakness on Hamas

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Biden Endorsement: How It Started vs. How It's Going
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on April 05, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Yesterday, we told you about the rather insane demands Biden is making of Israel and Netanyahu, including an immediate ceasefire (even though Hamas keeps rejecting ceasefire offers), and Secretary of State Blinken said Israel is becoming 'indistinguishable' from Hamas (thank goodness John Fetterman has the spine to speak his mind on this).

Andrew McCarthy, from National Review and Fox News, has a question about all this.

We have to wonder -- given how the Biden administration has handled this situation -- how many Americans even know eight of our fellow citizens are being held hostage by Hamas terrorists?

We guess not nearly as many as should.

He might lose votes in Michigan and Minnesota, so we guess he has to throw our ally under the bus.

He's not.

Just like he's left Americans in Afghanistan and Haiti and others.

He'd have them back in the blink of an eye.

Death by DEI: Christopher Rufo Talks to Boeing Insider and Whoa, Nelly ... It Is BAD
Grateful Calvin
We agree.

Exactly.

Because he doesn't care.

We don't do that anymore, apparently.

We don't recall. Do you?

We'd love to see KJP's answer on this.

You said it, not us.

Every single one of these things should be a campaign ad.

***

