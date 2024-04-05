Scathing Our Allies to the Benefit of Jihadists: Andy McCarthy WRECKS Biden's Weakness on Hamas

Yesterday, we told you about the rather insane demands Biden is making of Israel and Netanyahu, including an immediate ceasefire (even though Hamas keeps rejecting ceasefire offers), and Secretary of State Blinken said Israel is becoming 'indistinguishable' from Hamas (thank goodness John Fetterman has the spine to speak his mind on this).

Andrew McCarthy, from National Review and Fox News, has a question about all this.

There remain 8 American hostages held by Hamas, a designated terrorist organization under U.S. law for nearly 30 years. When did it become the job of the president of the United States to scathe our allies trying to get our Americans back, to the benefit of jihadist terrorists? — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) April 5, 2024

We have to wonder -- given how the Biden administration has handled this situation -- how many Americans even know eight of our fellow citizens are being held hostage by Hamas terrorists?

We guess not nearly as many as should.

When his most committed supporters demand it. — CapsNut (@Caps_Nut) April 5, 2024

He might lose votes in Michigan and Minnesota, so we guess he has to throw our ally under the bus.

Hard to see how he is trying to get hostages back when he is giving away whatever leverage there might be against Hamas. — Jon Tveten (@jtveten) April 5, 2024

He's not.

Just like he's left Americans in Afghanistan and Haiti and others.

If those hostages were trans athletes he’d get them back. — Jeddorian (@Jeddorian) April 5, 2024

He'd have them back in the blink of an eye.

And if most people knew the large percentage of Palestinians who agree with what Hamas did on October 7th they would not be in favor of a ceasefire. — President Kitchen Fire (@Dannyboy7293) April 5, 2024

We agree.

Michigan’s 15 Electoral College votes. — Richard Aubrey (@RichardAubrey11) April 5, 2024

Exactly.

And why doesn't the President make an effort to return the hostages? — Dan Keller (@DanTJMAJWC) April 5, 2024

Because he doesn't care.

There should have been a clear and blunt statement made Oct. 8 telling Hamas to return all hostages, with a short timeline for returning them, after which we partner with Israel and bring the hammer down on Hamas. — Senator Tim Whatley (no anti-dentites, please) (@senator_tim) April 5, 2024

We don't do that anymore, apparently.

When is the last time Biden, Blinken or Harris voice support for these AMERICAN HOSTAGES in public? https://t.co/tM25tcBNE7 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 5, 2024

We don't recall. Do you?

When was the last time Biden mentioned our hostages? When was the last time KJP was asked about them? This is pathetic. https://t.co/8GJGe7vK6w — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) April 5, 2024

We'd love to see KJP's answer on this.

In all this hysteria we must never forget that Biden is a weak, incompetent douchebag. https://t.co/urlMYYKpFf — Miguelito Loco 🇺🇸 ☘️ (@loco_miguelito) April 5, 2024

You said it, not us.

Biden deserves to lose in a landslide.

1. Left Americans in Afghanistan.

2. Do everything he can to save Hamas and nothing to get American hostages out.

3. Left Americans in Haiti.

4. Have the middle finger to Ohio.

5. Didn't do squat for Hawaii fires. https://t.co/IZ6ZAypG8C — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) April 5, 2024

Every single one of these things should be a campaign ad.

