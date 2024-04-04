Katie Pavlich Calls President Biden's Demands of Netanyahu 'Completely Backwards'

Newsom: California to Give College Savings Account to Every Baby Born in the...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on April 04, 2024
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

After seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen were mistakenly killed by an Israeli airstrike, President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for an immediate ceasefire. Biden "made clear the need for Israel to announce a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers," announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps."

Yes, the strikes on humanitarian workers were "unacceptable." This comes from a guy who killed ten people in a drone strike in Afghanistan, seven of whom were children. The target was an innocent man who was driving jugs of water to his home. War sucks. People die.

Katie Pavlich noted that it has been Hamas that has rejected every ceasefire. Just this morning we reported on Hamas rejecting another six-week ceasefire agreement, demanding a complete Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.


Biden seems to think the most important thing is getting aid to the Palestinian people, not wiping out Hamas. Fortunately Netanyahu probably told him to pound sand.

***

