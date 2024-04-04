Katie Pavlich Calls President Biden's Demands of Netanyahu 'Completely Backwards'

After seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen were mistakenly killed by an Israeli airstrike, President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for an immediate ceasefire. Biden "made clear the need for Israel to announce a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers," announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps."

Yes, the strikes on humanitarian workers were "unacceptable." This comes from a guy who killed ten people in a drone strike in Afghanistan, seven of whom were children. The target was an innocent man who was driving jugs of water to his home. War sucks. People die.

Katie Pavlich noted that it has been Hamas that has rejected every ceasefire. Just this morning we reported on Hamas rejecting another six-week ceasefire agreement, demanding a complete Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.

Biden’s demands that *Netanyahu* implement an immediate ceasefire when Hamas has rejected every ceasefire offer over the past six months and is still holding hostages, including Americans, and refusing to release them.



Completely backwards. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 4, 2024

Blinken says there is “no higher priority” in Gaza than protecting civilians (who Hamas uses as human shields)



Notice he didn’t say the highest priority is bringing home hostages still being held by Hamas. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 4, 2024





Biden is going to learn a hard lesson that by caving to his lunatic base on this, that they will still revolt unless he goes full BDS. He's projecting weakness to everyone. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 4, 2024

Exactly right. While he’s actively alienating pro-Israel voters (& gaining none), that group might not make much more of a difference than anti-Israel voters. Limited contingent decide votes on FP.



But many independent voters will reject an incumbent that is perceived as weak. https://t.co/XM2ER4mnEk — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 4, 2024

What he's demanding is a surrender, which - after the Afghanistan fiasco - is pretty on-brand for him. — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) April 4, 2024

Incredible. My detest for the Biden administration policies grows daily.



They just can't get anything right. — Laurie (@laurieinri) April 4, 2024

All about the votes. — mike gisondi (@Gisondinator) April 4, 2024

And, let's not overlook there was s ceasefire in place when they attacked on October 7. So there's that too. — UnapologeticWhiteCop (@Retired_Cop1019) April 4, 2024

Biden is now the flag bearer for Hamas. — Pete🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@usafss74) April 4, 2024

We all knew Biden would reverse himself as soon as it affected his election chances. — Mike Day (@papa5times) April 4, 2024

Ceasefire that involves Hamas remaining in power should be unthinkable. — Edwin Scott (@sargeandrewscot) April 4, 2024

Biden is all about the Deerbornistan vote, American hostages still in Gaza or Rafah be damned. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) April 4, 2024

Have Biden and his team negotiate with Hamas. I’m sure he can work it out. — John McKenzie (@jmckenzie624) April 4, 2024

Biden's skill level proven with the Afghanistan withdrawal. — David Rising (@dlrising) April 4, 2024

We give Iran billions, Iran pays its proxies Houthis & Hamas to ki|| Americans. Hamas still holds Americans hostage, likely r@ping them daily.



And what has the Biden regime & its Media Propaganda/Academia complex done about it?



Built Hamas a seaport and smeared our ally Israel! — Pil Roberts | Conservative (aka Classical Liberal) (@PilRoberts) April 4, 2024

Allow me to translate:



Biden has figured out there are more pro Gaza voters than Jewish voters in the seven swing states where he is currently losing



Biden only says or does things that will get him more votes — Just A Commoner (@funtimes2018) April 4, 2024

Biden seems to think the most important thing is getting aid to the Palestinian people, not wiping out Hamas. Fortunately Netanyahu probably told him to pound sand.

***