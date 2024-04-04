The 'Ceasefire Now' Crowd Is AWFULLY Silent As Hamas Rejects ANOTHER Deal

We've lost count of how many ceasefire deals Hamas has rejected, but they clearly have no intention of negotiating or releasing the hostages they've held since 10/7/2023.

But here's another deal that they've said no to.

Hamas has rejected yet another deal for a 6-week ceasefire. https://t.co/gBFuI8KECl — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) April 3, 2024

More from Times of Israel:

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh says that his terror group at war with Israel is sticking to its conditions for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, including a complete Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza. Israeli officials visited Egypt earlier this week in a renewed effort to secure a deal, but a Palestinian official close to mediation efforts says there are no signs of a breakthrough. “We are committed to our demands: a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive and complete withdrawal of the enemy out of the Gaza Strip, the return of all displaced people to their homes, allowing all aid needed for our people in Gaza, rebuilding the Strip, lifting the blockade and achieving an honorable prisoner exchange deal,” Haniyeh says in a televised speech marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day.

Keep in mind Hamas started this by killing 1,200 Israelis in one of the worst terror attacks since the Holocaust.

Hamas wanted this war. They’ll get it! — Loudmouth Reviewer (@LoudmouthR) April 4, 2024

This is the 'find out' stage of 'f**k around, find out.'

Games are over. Finish the job. — BryanCunningham (@denvercunning) April 4, 2024

The only way to prevent another 10/7 is to obliterate Hamas.

Sounds good. Commence the Rafah operation and rescue the hostages ourselves as we eliminate the remaining Hamas leadership in Gaza. — Nahzi Hunter (@nahzihunter) April 4, 2024

Sounds like a plan to us.

Ok, good luck! — Trevor Z. Bauknight (@tzbauknight) April 4, 2024

Hamas is gonna need it.

Doesn't the world see a pattern. Hamas never going to back a ceasefire. — Kevin Diamond 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺🎗✝️✡️☪️ (@kevinajdiamond) April 3, 2024

Even if, hypothetically, Israel gave them everything they wanted, they'd still attack Israel again.

There was a ceasefire on 10/6/23.

Who ended it, again?

Hamas has rejected #ceasefire that was valid until October 7.

When #HamasRapists broke the #ceasefire on October 7th, they knew what will happen to #Gaza.

They just didn't care. — הדיגיטאלית (@LTurkishdizi) April 4, 2024

They counted on the global Left decrying Israel for it, and haven't been disappointed in that regard.

Hamas has no interest in stopping its war against Jews.



Western leftists just want the Jews to stop resisting. https://t.co/huUF908ZZ3 — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 4, 2024

Exactly.

Anyone asking for a ceasefire right now, and not putting immense political and financial pressure on Hamas, is someone who is dishonest and never should be talked to again on this issue. https://t.co/7rGTm59Ifj — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 4, 2024

They have proven themselves incompetent, at best.

‘Ceasefire Now’ crowd uncharacteristically silent, in deference to their beloved organization’s characteristically pro-death choice https://t.co/0w1V8W9Wf1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 4, 2024

'But if Israel just gave them everything they wanted, they'd quit!'

Or something.

It's vital for Israel to keep fighting until there is no Hamas official left alive to reject a ceasefire. https://t.co/tfQDNnHdWG — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 4, 2024

THIS.

You know, I’m beginning to think Hamas doesn’t really care about the Palestinians. https://t.co/VIh9HMk8AG — James Morrow (@pwafork) April 4, 2024

So are we.

Not only are the last battalions of Hamas in Rafah about to meet their end, but we’re about to take out their leadership overseas.

The Qatari’s have been informed of this.

Watch. https://t.co/NxDcKFgN94 — Netanel Worthy - נתנאל וורתי (@NetanelWorthy) April 3, 2024

We can only hope.

A daily reminder that Hamas is the reason there is no cease-fire not Israel.



If Hamas agreed to release the hostages, there would be a cease-fire



But they won’t… They probably can’t… Given what they’ve most likely done to them https://t.co/JTKwFtiyR7 — William Buckskin (@will_buckskin) April 4, 2024

Unfortunately, this is probably accurate.

Hamas: no ceasefire.



World: more pressure on...Israel. https://t.co/S2DASO75wG — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) April 3, 2024

As they do in everything else, the Left puts pressure and blame on the decent people, while giving the terrorists a pass because of 'colonization' and myriad other excuses.

***

