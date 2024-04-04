The 'Ceasefire Now' Crowd Is AWFULLY Silent As Hamas Rejects ANOTHER Deal

'No One Asked You That.' Dan Rather Shares Anti-Trump Conversation with Imaginary Friend
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on April 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We've lost count of how many ceasefire deals Hamas has rejected, but they clearly have no intention of negotiating or releasing the hostages they've held since 10/7/2023.

But here's another deal that they've said no to.

More from Times of Israel:

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh says that his terror group at war with Israel is sticking to its conditions for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, including a complete Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.

Israeli officials visited Egypt earlier this week in a renewed effort to secure a deal, but a Palestinian official close to mediation efforts says there are no signs of a breakthrough.

“We are committed to our demands: a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive and complete withdrawal of the enemy out of the Gaza Strip, the return of all displaced people to their homes, allowing all aid needed for our people in Gaza, rebuilding the Strip, lifting the blockade and achieving an honorable prisoner exchange deal,” Haniyeh says in a televised speech marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day.

Keep in mind Hamas started this by killing 1,200 Israelis in one of the worst terror attacks since the Holocaust.

This is the 'find out' stage of 'f**k around, find out.'

The only way to prevent another 10/7 is to obliterate Hamas.

Sounds like a plan to us.

Hamas is gonna need it.

Even if, hypothetically, Israel gave them everything they wanted, they'd still attack Israel again.

There was a ceasefire on 10/6/23.

Who ended it, again?

They counted on the global Left decrying Israel for it, and haven't been disappointed in that regard.

Exactly.

They have proven themselves incompetent, at best.

'But if Israel just gave them everything they wanted, they'd quit!' 

Or something.

THIS.

So are we.

We can only hope.

Unfortunately, this is probably accurate.

As they do in everything else, the Left puts pressure and blame on the decent people, while giving the terrorists a pass because of 'colonization' and myriad other excuses.

***

