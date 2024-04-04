Sen. John Fetterman Stands Strong With Israel As President Biden Buckles

Seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen were killed mistakenly by an Israeli airstrike. That was apparently the last straw for President Joe Biden, who, in a "tense" call with Benjamin Netanyahu called for an immediate ceasefire. Biden is now putting conditions on aid to Israel depending on their response to the killing of the aid workers and the steps they take to avoid civilian casualties. Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid it out:

Secretary of State Blinken: “Here's the current reality in Gaza. Despite important steps that Israel's taken to allow assistance into Gaza, the results on the ground are woefully insufficient and unacceptable. 100 percent of the population in Gaza knows acute levels of food… pic.twitter.com/qbwZZgrD7H — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 4, 2024





[Biden] made clear the need for Israel to announce a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers. He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps. He underscored as well that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians …

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman, who may be the only Democratic member of Congress whose support of Israel has never wavered, disagreed with the Biden administration and said there should be no conditions for Israel.

In this war against Hamas—no conditions for Israel. pic.twitter.com/qCrqHT4pge — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 4, 2024

Fetterman is getting savaged in the replies. People are telling him to enjoy his one term and hoping that he has another stroke.

Fetterman should talk to Biden and remind him of the drone strike in Afghanistan that killed a family, including children, over a man driving home with a jug of fresh water for his family. That too was unacceptable, but Biden has moved on from that.

