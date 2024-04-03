Tom Nichols (Yes, THAT Tom Nichols) Says Democracy Is in Decline Because Americans Are Narcissistic

There are a lot of people who let Trump live rent-free in their heads, and they make fools of themselves accordingly, because 'Orange Man bad', or something.

One of the biggest offenders is the 'expert' himself, Tom Nichols. When he's not carrying water for Biden, he's looking down his nose at his fellow Americans who, gosh darn it, just won't vote the way he tells them to. He knows better, after all. He's the 'expert.'

So point and laugh with us as Nichols says the problem with American democracy (we're a Republic, Tom) is not the politicians and powerful who have abused their authority.

It's because Americans are just so narcissistc.

Democracy is in decline “not because the powerful have abused their station, and so many things have gone wrong,” says author @radiofreetom, but because of the narcissism that has taken hold of so many Americans.https://t.co/IBDbQ5ztmh — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) April 1, 2024

Hahahahahaha.

The absolute arrogance of this man.

More from GQ:

Seven years ago, when author Tom Nichols was still a professor of national security affairs at the US Naval War College in Rhode Island, a student approached him on the first day of class and told him his course syllabus was poorly designed. Nichols, who has a PhD in political science and government, replied that perhaps the student should wait until after the course was over to critique it. Nichols kept the syllabus intact, but the young scholar’s unearned self-confidence stuck with him—and in his telling, this wasn’t an isolated incident. Another exchange on social media, in which a young person said, “Tom, let me explain Russia to you,” was the last straw for Nichols, who went on to write a book about a dangerous and growing disregard for expertise in American life. You may have noticed this blinkered perspective in the Facebook posts of a conspiratorial relative who “does his own research” on vaccines, or heard it emanating from a Trump administration official talking about “alternative facts.” (The Simpsons was prescient, as it has so often been, when it had Homer assert the following in 1997: “Facts are meaningless. You could use facts to prove anything that’s even remotely true!”) Nichols, now a staff writer at The Atlantic, titled his book on this malaise The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why It Matters. Now more than ever, he views the collapse of trust between citizens and experts as driving a “death spiral” of American democracy and, as he writes in the book, representing “an immediate danger of decay either into rule by the mob or toward elitist technocracy.” Both outcomes, he warns, are authoritarian in nature.

No one -- NO. ONE. -- has done more damage to themselves than so-called experts. Including Nichols.

Lmao that Tom is accusing anyone else of narcissism. Self awareness is zero. — Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren+ (@AshantiVanBuren) April 1, 2024

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Lol. Tom Nichols is a paraplegic parody at this point — Carlos (@txiokatu) April 2, 2024

He really is a parody. Beyond parody at this point.

Tom vs. Narcissists. pic.twitter.com/LIQO5ivhh4 — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) April 2, 2024

Exactly.

Tom Nichols, a man who knows all about narcissism — strongpoint (@strongpoint71) April 2, 2024

On this, we'll gladly say he's an expert.

What is "democracy in decline?" Has the vote been taken away? The Congress dissolved? The constitution repealed? No one has answered me yet.



Did I miss a memo? — alboalt (@albo_alt) April 2, 2024

What it boils down to is people may vote in a way Tom doesn't like, ergo democracy is in decline.

That's all this is.

A temper tantrum.

Nom Tichols next book should be about how other people are narcissists — Drew (@onefiftyfivemm) April 2, 2024

Totally.

I'd say self-proclaimed "experts" (like Tom) believing they have a divine right to rule has something to do with the decline of democracy. — Rabbit Å (@rabbitrun60) April 2, 2024

Agreed.

This is objectively stupid. — Derrik Behler (BEE-Ler) (@DPGBehler) April 2, 2024

Very much so.

Nichols is correct that we HAVE to outsource certain things to “experts,” but the continued denial that many experts have caused significant damage to their own reputations through their own failures is just blinkered https://t.co/ICyOdHrTPS — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) April 2, 2024

And they're doing nothing to rebuild the trust.

Hint: calling Americans narcissists isn't going to help.

Once again we have let the expert class down.



I, personally, am ashamed. https://t.co/ESh3WU9kqH — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) April 2, 2024

We're not.

They should get used to disappointment. Then they'll know how we feel about them.

Well, he is an expert in narcissism https://t.co/GE9VF7wIZ3 — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) April 2, 2024

Yes, he is.

Gather round boys and girls, it's time to learn about the dangers of narcissism from @RadioFreeTom https://t.co/2bfTqOIzzv — Andrew No Time to Aspire 2: The ReThinking (@ThinkerAspiring) April 2, 2024

It'll get you featured in GQ.

