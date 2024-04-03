Tom Nichols (Yes, THAT Tom Nichols) Says Democracy Is in Decline Because Americans Are Narcissistic

'Another Biden Success Story!' Here's Why the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve Won't Be...
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on April 03, 2024
Meme screenshot

There are a lot of people who let Trump live rent-free in their heads, and they make fools of themselves accordingly, because 'Orange Man bad', or something.

One of the biggest offenders is the 'expert' himself, Tom Nichols. When he's not carrying water for Biden, he's looking down his nose at his fellow Americans who, gosh darn it, just won't vote the way he tells them to. He knows better, after all. He's the 'expert.'

So point and laugh with us as Nichols says the problem with American democracy (we're a Republic, Tom) is not the politicians and powerful who have abused their authority.

It's because Americans are just so narcissistc.

Hahahahahaha.

The absolute arrogance of this man.

More from GQ:

Seven years ago, when author Tom Nichols was still a professor of national security affairs at the US Naval War College in Rhode Island, a student approached him on the first day of class and told him his course syllabus was poorly designed. Nichols, who has a PhD in political science and government, replied that perhaps the student should wait until after the course was over to critique it. Nichols kept the syllabus intact, but the young scholar’s unearned self-confidence stuck with him—and in his telling, this wasn’t an isolated incident. Another exchange on social media, in which a young person said, “Tom, let me explain Russia to you,” was the last straw for Nichols, who went on to write a book about a dangerous and growing disregard for expertise in American life.

You may have noticed this blinkered perspective in the Facebook posts of a conspiratorial relative who “does his own research” on vaccines, or heard it emanating from a Trump administration official talking about “alternative facts.” (The Simpsons was prescient, as it has so often been, when it had Homer assert the following in 1997: “Facts are meaningless. You could use facts to prove anything that’s even remotely true!”) Nichols, now a staff writer at The Atlantic, titled his book on this malaise The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why It Matters. Now more than ever, he views the collapse of trust between citizens and experts as driving a “death spiral” of American democracy and, as he writes in the book, representing “an immediate danger of decay either into rule by the mob or toward elitist technocracy.” Both outcomes, he warns, are authoritarian in nature.

No one -- NO. ONE. -- has done more damage to themselves than so-called experts. Including Nichols.

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

He really is a parody. Beyond parody at this point.

Exactly.

On this, we'll gladly say he's an expert.

What it boils down to is people may vote in a way Tom doesn't like, ergo democracy is in decline.

That's all this is.

A temper tantrum.

Totally.

Agreed.

Very much so.

And they're doing nothing to rebuild the trust.

Hint: calling Americans narcissists isn't going to help.

We're not.

They should get used to disappointment. Then they'll know how we feel about them.

Yes, he is.

It'll get you featured in GQ.

