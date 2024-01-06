Tom Nichols Attempts To Dunk On Chris Rufo and It Goes Very Poorly For Him

Earlier today, we told you about snooty folks trying to denigrate the degree of Chris Rufo because he went to the Harvard extension school. You see, they are all spiraling mad at Rufo because he is basically responsible for exposing ex-Harvard President, Claudine Gay. Rather than being mad at Gay for being a lying copy cat, they are angry Rufo exposed her.

In which Tom Nichols — who was a paid instructor at the Harvard Extension School for 18 years — belittles students like @realChrisRufo who attended the Harvard Extension School.https://t.co/Bc77HzkAzm pic.twitter.com/7f0rQDx5Kq — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) January 6, 2024

Tom Nichols, who used to parade about as a principled conservative until he found out there was more chances to appear on MSNBC when you agree with Democrats on everything, joined right in with the snobs mocking Rufo. One thing must have slipped his mind ... he was an instructor at the Harvard extension school. Oops.

As usual, Tom show the world he is a man with no principles. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) January 6, 2024

Tom will say whatever he needs to say to get head pats from the Left.

Of course. Is there anyone on twitter more patronizing and arrogant than Tom Nichols? He takes pride in his elitism. — Jason (@DarkMatters95) January 6, 2024

Honestly, Twitter is FULL of people like that, but Tom is definitely one of the biggest offenders.

You seem comfortable using them interchangeably yourself, Tom. https://t.co/etmFaxzJ0V pic.twitter.com/QEpeJq42XV — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) January 6, 2024

Oh, that's embarrassing. If Tom was a principled man, he would hang his head in shame.

The degree to which those who consider themselves elite completely fail to even think about “I wonder if I’ve ever tweeted something diametrically opposed to this” before hitting send is delicious — tweets, but heroic (@thethirtysixco) January 6, 2024

Lol, Tom always has an old tweet contradicting his new positions — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 6, 2024

There is always a tweet with Tom.

A student at Harvard Extension School described Tom Nichols as "low effort" and said he "would not take" the class again.



Another notes that Tom Nichols "cancels classes randomly" and students were "required to buy his book."



Good gig for @RadioFreeTomhttps://t.co/0U6WiLYA0S pic.twitter.com/ClVIKdsdAe — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) January 6, 2024

If a 'MSNBC' appearance popped up, of course he had to cancel class. Or possibly an opportunity to sit by the pool topless and post pictures to Twitter and ruin pepperoni pizza for everyone forever.

Most teachers- and that’s what academia is, teachers with bigger egos and smaller unions- despise their students. I’m sure there’s some kind of fascinating psychological explanation for why this is, and when it became so, but the key point is simply that this is how it is now. https://t.co/NgMUImQhtT — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) January 6, 2024

They hate you and want you dead but they will settle for robbing you while laughing and spitting in your face. https://t.co/V9qhfjFiqW — Christopher Varian (@christovari) January 6, 2024

Nichols may be the worst “opinion to the highest bidder” offender of his generation. https://t.co/VkY3o0yesl — Al’s Lacrosse (@lacrosse_al) January 6, 2024

That may be the best description of Nichols yet.

