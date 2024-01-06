Tom Nichols Attempts To Dunk On Chris Rufo and It Goes Very Poorly For Him

Jonathan Turley: New York's Lawsuit Against Bus Companies Is 'Motivated by Pure Hypocrisy'
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on January 06, 2024
Twitter

Earlier today, we told you about snooty folks trying to denigrate the degree of Chris Rufo because he went to the Harvard extension school. You see, they are all spiraling mad at Rufo because he is basically responsible for exposing ex-Harvard President, Claudine Gay. Rather than being mad at Gay for being a lying copy cat, they are angry Rufo exposed her.

Advertisement

Tom Nichols, who used to parade about as a principled conservative until he found out there was more chances to appear on MSNBC when you agree with Democrats on everything, joined right in with the snobs mocking Rufo. One thing must have slipped his mind ... he was an instructor at the Harvard extension school. Oops.

Tom will say whatever he needs to say to get head pats from the Left.

Honestly, Twitter is FULL of people like that, but Tom is definitely one of the biggest offenders.

Oh, that's embarrassing. If Tom was a principled man, he would hang his head in shame.

There is always a tweet with Tom.

If a 'MSNBC' appearance popped up, of course he had to cancel class. Or possibly an opportunity to sit by the pool topless and post pictures to Twitter and ruin pepperoni pizza for everyone forever.

Advertisement

That may be the best description of Nichols yet.

