Tom Nichols Ushers in Thanksgiving By Insulting Millions of Americans

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:00 AM on November 23, 2023
meme

On Thanksgiving Day, most Americans try to find ways to be grateful for what they have, and for the others who might have helped to give them what they have, including those who provide all the food generally consumed on Thanksgiving. 

Advertisement

Tom Nichols of The Atlantic seems to have a different approach. On Thanksgiving Eve, Nichols decided that his thoughts should reflect the utter contempt he has for millions of Americans by quoting one of the early 20th century's greatest elitists: H.L. Mencken.

Ahh, yes. 'Yokels.' With 'simian rage.' The same people who run farms and ranches to provide sustenance for our country. Outstanding job, Tom. Of all the H.L. Mencken quotes to select from, this one certainly reflects your complete disdain for the people who feed you. 

Nichols seems to be placing himself in the company of ignorant Gen Z people on social media who believe food comes from the grocery store or Uber Eats. Not a great look, Tom. 

Advertisement

In addition to the sneering contempt, the projection from Nichols is off the charts. 

Here is another Mencken quote that Nichols should think about: 'Puritanism is the haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy.' If Nichols is wondering who the Puritan is these days, all he needs is a mirror. 

However, given current events, Nichols really couldn't have chosen a worse person to quote. 

Advertisement

Now, we are not leftists, so we don't believe in judging people from other eras based on today's standards. But some of the things Mencken said about Jewish people are not acceptable in any era. Here are a couple of his greatest antisemitic hits: 

'The Jews could be put down very plausibly as the most unpleasant race ever heard of. As commonly encountered, they lack many of the qualities that mark the civilized man: courage, dignity, incorruptibility, ease, confidence. They have vanity without pride, voluptuousness without taste, and learning without wisdom. Their fortitude, such as it is, is wasted upon puerile objects, and their charity is mainly a form of display.'
-- H.L. Mencken, Treatise on the Gods

'The case against the Jews is long and damning; it would justify ten thousand times as many pogroms as now go on in the world.'
-- H.L. Mencken, Introduction to Nietzche's The Anti-Christ

Yikes. Seriously. All the yikes. 

(And Nichols is a leftist, so even though we don't play by their rules, we're certainly going to make Nichols play by the anti-cultural relativism that he and his fellow elites on the left created.)

Advertisement

Yes, Nichols certainly doesn't look like he's missed many meals in his life. Maybe, instead of looking down his nose at the people who keep him well-fed, he should just say thank you and wish those people a happy Thanksgiving. 

But we know he won't, so we'll do it for him. 

Happy Thanksgiving to Americans everywhere, urban or rural, but particularly to those who have supplied the bounty that so many of us will enjoy today. 

***

