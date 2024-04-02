Are WE the April Fools? Sharyl Attkisson Reports Feds Lost or Wasted $236 BILLION Tax Dollars Last Year

Remember how Biden said that we just need the wealthy to pay our fair share? That if we just raised taxes on billionaires, things would be all sunshine and rainbows? They wouldn't be, because the math doesn't check out, but that isn't stopping Biden from pushing his agenda.

But imagine how much money we'd have if the feds weren't so irresponsible and careless with our tax dollars? Independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson points out the massive amounts of waste of our tax dollars:

Are we all the April fools?

$236 billion in federal tax money lost or wasted last year https://t.co/EwHrGLGMBP — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) April 2, 2024

She writes:

An estimated $236 billion in improper or incorrect payments was made under the Biden administration last year, with Medicare and Medicaid accounting for $100 billion of that total, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). “For fiscal year 2023, 14 agencies reported a total estimated $236 billion in improper payments across 71 programs,” said a March 26 GAO report. Improper payments refer to payments “that should not have been made or were made in the incorrect amount.” The $236 billion calculation does not include certain government programs that agencies determined were “susceptible to significant improper payments.” As such, GAO believes the $236 billion estimate “potentially does not represent the full extent of improper payments.”… Medicare accounted for the largest percentage of government incorrect payments, totaling $51.1 billion. This was followed by Medicaid at $50.3 billion, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance at $43.6 billion, Earned Income Tax Credit at $21.9 billion, and the Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness at $18.7 billion.

Stolen, Sharyl.



It was stolen. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) April 2, 2024

Surely that's a gross underestimation. — Guitarish (@DavidInFlalala) April 2, 2024

Only $236B? Felt like a while lot more than that was wasted. — Debunker of BS, Archie Debunker (@eX_ers) April 2, 2024

Oh come on, Sharyl. Haven't we all been off by a quarter trillion dollars every now and then when balancing our checkbooks? — Dan Hird (@Hirdman) April 2, 2024

They need to get their act together



I expect the U.S. gov. to give away, money launder, lose or embezzle

ATLEAST

$1 Trillion a year — SURROUNDED ON ALL SIDES (@WorkerUnit1) April 2, 2024

I am sure a quarter of a trillion dollars is funding the illegal alien crisis at the border. Flying them all over the country from all over the world. https://t.co/TL3ODGVghG — ABentbroad (@AlexaBroadbent) April 2, 2024

unreal, we could wipe the national debt just tracking wasteful spending and stop funding Ukraine ( aka making politicians filthy rich) https://t.co/DLL423IRXo — DJ (@DJGolfer64) April 2, 2024

Imagine how much money we'd have if we stopped wasteful spending, fraud, and mismanagement.

But instead, we'll browbeat the rich, tax corporations (who pass the expenses along to consumers), and tax the middle class to the point of poverty.

