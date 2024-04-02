Are WE the April Fools? Sharyl Attkisson Reports Feds Lost or Wasted $236 BILLION Tax Dollars Last Year

Jemele Hill Projects Identity Politics Before Caitlin Clark's Historic NCAA Elite Eight Pe...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on April 02, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Remember how Biden said that we just need the wealthy to pay our fair share? That if we just raised taxes on billionaires, things would be all sunshine and rainbows? They wouldn't be, because the math doesn't check out, but that isn't stopping Biden from pushing his agenda.

But imagine how much money we'd have if the feds weren't so irresponsible and careless with our tax dollars? Independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson points out the massive amounts of waste of our tax dollars:

She writes:

An estimated $236 billion in improper or incorrect payments was made under the Biden administration last year, with Medicare and Medicaid accounting for $100 billion of that total, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

“For fiscal year 2023, 14 agencies reported a total estimated $236 billion in improper payments across 71 programs,” said a March 26 GAO report. Improper payments refer to payments “that should not have been made or were made in the incorrect amount.” The $236 billion calculation does not include certain government programs that agencies determined were “susceptible to significant improper payments.”

As such, GAO believes the $236 billion estimate “potentially does not represent the full extent of improper payments.”…

Medicare accounted for the largest percentage of government incorrect payments, totaling $51.1 billion.

This was followed by Medicaid at $50.3 billion, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance at $43.6 billion, Earned Income Tax Credit at $21.9 billion, and the Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness at $18.7 billion.

Wow.

Hard to argue with that.

Probably a very gross underestimation.

Ugh.

It's what they reported on. There was probably more.

Sure. Happens to the best of us.

Would any of us be surprised by this number?

No.

Maybe. It's going somewhere, for sure.

Imagine how much money we'd have if we stopped wasteful spending, fraud, and mismanagement.

A lot of it.

But instead, we'll browbeat the rich, tax corporations (who pass the expenses along to consumers), and tax the middle class to the point of poverty.

Makes much more sense. Or something.

***

