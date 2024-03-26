Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates

AP Gives Us a Biography of 'Controversial Figure' Francis Scott Key
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on March 26, 2024
meme

We are huge fans of author and entrepreneur Carol Roth here at Twitchy. We hope our readers are too. It's not just that Roth is smart. Plenty of conservatives are smart. And it's not just that she's fearless in taking on the left. Lots of conservatives are that too. 

What makes Roth unique as a conservative commentator and small business advocate is that she has a talent for taking complex issues -- topics that can be very confusing -- and makes them incredibly easy to understand. That's not easy, but Roth is the best at it. 

(Her #OnWhatOccasion fashion tweets are hilarious too.)

With Democrat politicians pulling out one of their old standby messaging points recently, namely demanding the 'uber-rich' pay their 'fair share' in taxes, last night Roth turned her attention to this issue with a devastating thread about how much Biden and Democrats lie when they say billionaires only pay an eight percent tax rate, and how much the media just picks up on those lies without question and propagates them like the apparatchiks they are. 

So, let's settle in and enjoy Roth showing us how much the Biden administration is lying about tax rates on the rich. 

Imagine that. Someone taking what the President says and investigating to try to verify it. We swear we used to have a time-honored institution in America whose job that was. 

But since the media has abdicated that job, we'll let Roth do it. 

Unsold stock. Now, we're just simple Twitchy writers here, but we're pretty sure that if you hold stock, that has value sure, but it is not 'income.' So how can a study of 'income tax rates' include that as part of the calculation? 

They just made it up. Well, that tracks for the Biden administration. 

They lie about average tax rates for the rich in order to create a new tax. Then, inevitably that tax gets applied to people who are not rich. 

We recall when Biden said previously that 'no one making under $400,000 per year' would see a tax increase in his administration. That's weird because when this writer filed his 2022 and 2023 tax returns, our taxes were MUCH higher than they had been in previous years.

Of course, Google is going to steer people toward the lie and not the truth. Everything that Google does to manipulate its search results is designed to advance a liberal agenda.

Nefarious. We like that word. It is fitting that in the 2023 movie of the same name, 'Nefarious' was the name of the demon who said about humanity, 'You are a piece of meat and a means to an end.' 

That's pretty on the nose.

Roth's last tweet in her thread provides the obvious conclusion about WHY the Biden administration lies. 

It is difficult to spread the truth when not just the administration, but also their media lackeys and huge corporations like Google are so prolific in spreading the lie. But many are doing so and Roth is one of the best at it. 

Leftists will ignore it because the truth is their enemy. But there are still plenty of people who need to hear it, across the country. 

You could have just stopped at, 'Never trust the federal government.'

It ALWAYS hurts the middle class the most when the government says they're 'going after the rich.' Always. 

Yes, share it. Let people see how they are being lied to. And for all of the 'disinformation experts' out there (such as the one recently featured on 60 Minutes), somehow they always miss the 'disinformation' that comes out of the top levels of government -- at least when a Democrat is in the White House. 

Roth didn't get into this part in her thread, but the truth about the wealthiest Americans -- 'the one percent' -- is that they provide more than 25 percent of the government's overall tax revenue. The top 10 percent pay almost 60 percent of that pie. When you expand that to the top 50 percent, that constitutes EIGHTY PERCENT of tax revenue. 

The rich ARE paying their fair share. And then some. We all are.

The problem is not that the government doesn't tax Americans of all income classes enough. The problem, of course, is that they spend FAR too much.

But don't tell that to Washington. God forbid they ever stop blasting through OUR money like drunken sailors on weekend shore leave.

*** 

