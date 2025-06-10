Cynical Publius Says There Are Ten Concepts to Understanding the LA Riots

Sen. John Fetterman Urged to Take the Red Pill and Switch Parties After...
Brett T. | 12:00 AM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Twitchy favorite Cynical Publius says that understanding the Los Angeles riots is "actually quite simple." I'd agree, but I'd only say that Democrats will do anything to prevent illegals, even murderers and rapists, from being deported, and there are plenty of NGOs that have the money and resources to mobilize these mobs.

C.P., though, has 10 key concepts to understanding the riots, which I thought were fascinating. He's obviously thought about this a lot more than I have. Yes, there's some TDS to blame, but it goes much deeper.

After four years of Biden's open borders and tens of millions of illegals flown across the country and put up in hotels and apartment complexes.

He continues:

2. Donald Trump, unlike most politicians, actively seeks to fulfill his campaign promises.

3. Democrats see mass illegal immigration as their only achievable path to long-term political viability (with amnesty being inevitable, thus creating a new mass of dependent Democrat voters).

4. To survive, Democrats must find some way to stand public opinion on its head and end the push to deport their prospective illegal alien constituents.

5. In 2020, carefully planned, orchestrated and executed nation-wide riots were successful in defeating Donald Trump as Joe Biden represented a “return to normalcy.”  Democrat leaders at all levels planned, participated in and fomented these riots for their own political gain.  It worked.

6. Today, in 2025, Democrats see the antipathy of the average voter to illegal immigration as the biggest threat to their party’s survival.  They are desperate to turn the tide of public opinion, and the only viable path they see to doing this is a repeat of the 2020 Saint George Floyd riots.

7. Thus, Democrat leaders at all levels are currently planning, orchestrating, funding and fomenting riots in Los Angeles (and ultimately elsewhere) while purposely ensuring law enforcement response is inadequate, all in an effort to break public opinion and save their party.

8. Given the above, President Trump sending in the National Guard against the will of the Democrat leaders actually benefits the Democrats.

9. However, the Democrats do not realize it’s not 2020 anymore and America is on to their game of violence and destruction.

10. Ultimately, We the People win.

It isn't 2020 anymore, and images of rioters standing on burned-out cars holding the Mexican flag aloft are being shared on social media, if not shown on cable news. I'm going to guess that the average American is disgusted by these images.

But yes, it's no secret the Democrats want a path to citizenship to shore up their voter base. 

Here's to hoping it won't work. The memo went out to all the talking heads that the rioting only started after Trump deployed the National Guard, which is bogus.

And then you have clowns in the media like CNN's Brian Stelter assuring us that most of Los Angeles wasn't on fire and that we should focus on that.

Once again, Americans voted overwhelmingly against Joe Biden's not-border czar, Kamala Harris. Trump campaigned on mass deportation, and the people voted for it.

I really dreaded starting my shift today, because I knew it was going to be an all-riot day. I don't know if I represent the average American, but I see people spitting on and burning American flags while waving Mexican flags and it pisses me off. By all means, send in the National Guard. Send in the Marines. If thugs like these are allowed to take over entire city blocks, how soon until they expand their territory? 

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RIOTS

