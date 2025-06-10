VIP
It’s a Riot! Funny Supercut Video Shows Legacy Media Lying About What’s Going...
Pro-Illegal Alien Riot Organizers Hand Out American Flags In Desperate Image Rebrand Attem...
Dem Nanette Barragán Says LA Riots Would End if ICE Left so Illegal...
Cynical Publius Says There Are Ten Concepts to Understanding the LA Riots
Sen. John Fetterman Urged to Take the Red Pill and Switch Parties After...
Masks for Mayhem: Pickup Truck Seen Delivering Pricey Bionic Face Shields to LA...
President of NEA Goes Unhinged Mobilizing Protesters Against ICE
Hakeem Jeffries Doubles Down on Unmasking Federal Agents so They Can Be Doxxed...
Trump Suggests 'Strange' Greta Thunberg Attend Anger Management Classes
Trump White House Just Dropped a Video That Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over...
Chris Cillizza Hates Absolutely Everything About the Terry Moran Story
LA Riots: LAPD Issues Citywide Tactical Alert Before Sunset and Trump Deploys More...
David Axelrod: What We’re Seeing in LA Is a Made-for-TV Reality Show
Corey DeAngelis: Randi Weingarten Is Behind ‘National Day of Defiance’

Authorities Have Identified Man Captured on Video Hurling Rocks at Oncoming ICE Vehicles

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:09 AM on June 10, 2025
Twitter

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli says a pro-illegal alien rioter who threw rocks at several oncoming ICE vehicles has been identified. Essayli says the suspect is a 40-year-old man named Elpidio Reyna. He says he's still on the run.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

NEW: The Los Angeles rock thrower suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Elpidio Reyna.

Imagine being 40 years old and acting like this.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli says they are searching for the Mr. Potato Head.

“Elpidio Reyna can run, but he can’t hide. He threw rocks at federal officers leaving a command post in Paramount on Saturday, a brazen attack caught on film and that could have resulted in deaths.”

“Reyna, 40, is charged with assault on a federal officer, and faces up to eight years in prison if convicted. 

The FBI is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to his capture.”

Here’s video of the rock attack. (WATCH)

Don’t argue with the stones of peace!

Many posters are upset that the accused is looking at less than ten years in federal prison if convicted.

Recommended

Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Advertisement

Each vehicle should be considered as a separate attack, and he should get 8 years minimum for each instance.

Commenters say the accused wasn’t the only one launching rocks.

We hope that Reyna gets apprehended soon and that he gets the maximum sentence if convicted. He definitely needs to be put on ice for allegedly attacking ICE.

Tags: BORDER SECURITY CRIME FBI ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Pro-Illegal Alien Riot Organizers Hand Out American Flags In Desperate Image Rebrand Attempt - Too Late!
Warren Squire
Cynical Publius Says There Are Ten Concepts to Understanding the LA Riots
Brett T.
So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who He Is and Where He's BEEN
Sam J.
Trump White House Just Dropped a Video That Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over Dems' 'Peaceful Protest' BS
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD Sam J.
Advertisement