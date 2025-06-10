Authorities Have Identified Man Captured on Video Hurling Rocks at Oncoming ICE Vehicles

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli says a pro-illegal alien rioter who threw rocks at several oncoming ICE vehicles has been identified. Essayli says the suspect is a 40-year-old man named Elpidio Reyna. He says he's still on the run.

Here’s more background. (READ)

NEW: The Los Angeles rock thrower suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Elpidio Reyna. Imagine being 40 years old and acting like this. U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli says they are searching for the Mr. Potato Head. “Elpidio Reyna can run, but he can’t hide. He threw rocks at federal officers leaving a command post in Paramount on Saturday, a brazen attack caught on film and that could have resulted in deaths.” “Reyna, 40, is charged with assault on a federal officer, and faces up to eight years in prison if convicted. The FBI is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to his capture.”

Here’s video of the rock attack. (WATCH)

Liberal media: “California rock enthusiast” — Carmelo (@amusedwriter1) June 10, 2025

Ahh yes another “peaceful protester”. — Kitty Committee (@KittyCommitteeX) June 10, 2025

Mostly peaceful rock throwing — T☮M (@thomasdfournier) June 10, 2025

Don’t argue with the stones of peace!

Many posters are upset that the accused is looking at less than ten years in federal prison if convicted.

Only eight years? It looks like there were multiple officers in multiple cars so you ought to be able to stack multiple counts and get consecutive sentences. — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 10, 2025

I was saying the same thing.. Only 8 yrs?? That POS is lucky no one was k*lled ... he should get at least 20-30 or maybe 5 yrs for every rock that moron threw — Kobie_3408 (@Kobie3408) June 10, 2025

Each vehicle should be considered as a separate attack, and he should get 8 years minimum for each instance.

Commenters say the accused wasn’t the only one launching rocks.

There are two of them throwing the rocks watch the other side of the tree you'll see the other guy — Jennifer Parker (@JJParker62) June 10, 2025

I think there were even more in the back. You can see them wind up to pitch the rock. Find them all! — Billsdotter (@Billsdotter2) June 10, 2025

#2 was in all black. pic.twitter.com/r1cAk8HQ18 — Lisa Blackerby Wells (@WellsBlackerby) June 10, 2025

But this guy was the “main” guy throwing over 8 rocks at the windshields of federal agents. pic.twitter.com/swB6kiIJ6R — Shanna Hart (@ShannaH8242000) June 10, 2025

We hope that Reyna gets apprehended soon and that he gets the maximum sentence if convicted. He definitely needs to be put on ice for allegedly attacking ICE.