Pro-Illegal Alien Riot Organizers Hand Out American Flags In Desperate Image Rebrand Attempt - Too Late!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:07 AM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jae Hong

Pro-illegal alien riot organizers just learned that waving Mexican flags in America was bad for optics. Well, duh! So was burning cars, looting businesses, attacking federal agents, and all the rest. But, they now think all that destruction and evil will be more palatable if they wrap it in the American flag. To this end, organizers were seen handing out brand new American flags to wave while shouting obscenities at LAPD and throwing Molotov cocktails. See, much better!

Here’s more. (READ)

BREAKING: Organizers of LA Protests are now assembling and handing out American flags to protesters.

This comes after days of footage showing them waving Mexican flags while torching cars, attacking police and burning U.S. flags.

It’s clear they realized the current optics were a disaster—now they’re intentionally using American Flags in an attempt to rebrand and reshape the existing media narrative of the riots.

Check out this video. (WATCH)

Amazed it didn’t burn their hands.

The newly unfolded flags were noticed on Monday, but commenters say it’s a bit too late for an image rebrand.

The Internet is forever, and photos and videos of pro-illegal alien rioters burning cars and waving the Mexican flag are everywhere. No one is going to believe these fools went from spitting on the American flag to loving it in one day.

