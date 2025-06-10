Pro-Illegal Alien Riot Organizers Hand Out American Flags In Desperate Image Rebrand Attempt - Too Late!

Pro-illegal alien riot organizers just learned that waving Mexican flags in America was bad for optics. Well, duh! So was burning cars, looting businesses, attacking federal agents, and all the rest. But, they now think all that destruction and evil will be more palatable if they wrap it in the American flag. To this end, organizers were seen handing out brand new American flags to wave while shouting obscenities at LAPD and throwing Molotov cocktails. See, much better!
Here’s more. (READ)
Check out this video. (WATCH)
BREAKING: Organizers of LA Protests are now assembling and handing out American flags to protesters.— Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) June 10, 2025
It’s clear they realized the current optics… pic.twitter.com/3iMPfSm4mj
EVERY American Flag I’ve seen still has creases.— Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) June 10, 2025
The protesters I’ve spoken to have also confirmed they are “just being handed out to them”. pic.twitter.com/aHjf6oyn7J
Amazed it didn’t burn their hands.
The newly unfolded flags were noticed on Monday, but commenters say it’s a bit too late for an image rebrand.
Protesters seen in LA flying American Flags today… This is 100% an organized effort and response to change the overwhelmingly negative reactions the public is having about these demonstrations.— Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) June 10, 2025
I’ve covered Riots for over 5 years— this is EXACTLY how these organizers think.
Optics! They were told to switch to a different Optic. Look more patriotic. Them clowns.— Monakll (@monnakll) June 10, 2025
Good luck rebranding at this point. Everyone has already seen for days the images of them burning American flags and the iconic pictures of the immigrants waving Mexican flags in front of burning vehicles. The images have already been seen by millions. too late.— kskingsford (@momma_kimk) June 10, 2025
It's too late pic.twitter.com/amrRdVgKSx— MissBeck71 🍊🇺🇸✝️ Trump2024 (@MissBeck12) June 10, 2025
You mean this didn't win hearts and minds? pic.twitter.com/ulgcObqP5j— Bill Speros (@billsperos) June 10, 2025
Yea that will work. They went from burning 🇺🇸 flags yesterday to waving them today. 🤣— Hugh Johnson (@NoTurdsHere) June 10, 2025
It's only a matter of time before these fools start burning the flags. They can't help themselves— Boinas Rojas - Red Berets🎗️🇺🇸🇮🇱🇭🇷🇪🇸⚜️❌ (@Torquat28352878) June 10, 2025
The Internet is forever, and photos and videos of pro-illegal alien rioters burning cars and waving the Mexican flag are everywhere. No one is going to believe these fools went from spitting on the American flag to loving it in one day.
