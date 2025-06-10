Pro-Illegal Alien Riot Organizers Hand Out American Flags In Desperate Image Rebrand Attempt - Too Late!

Pro-illegal alien riot organizers just learned that waving Mexican flags in America was bad for optics. Well, duh! So was burning cars, looting businesses, attacking federal agents, and all the rest. But, they now think all that destruction and evil will be more palatable if they wrap it in the American flag. To this end, organizers were seen handing out brand new American flags to wave while shouting obscenities at LAPD and throwing Molotov cocktails. See, much better!

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

BREAKING: Organizers of LA Protests are now assembling and handing out American flags to protesters. This comes after days of footage showing them waving Mexican flags while torching cars, attacking police and burning U.S. flags. It’s clear they realized the current optics were a disaster—now they’re intentionally using American Flags in an attempt to rebrand and reshape the existing media narrative of the riots.

Check out this video. (WATCH)

BREAKING: Organizers of LA Protests are now assembling and handing out American flags to protesters.



This comes after days of footage showing them waving Mexican flags while torching cars, attacking police and burning U.S. flags.



It’s clear they realized the current optics… pic.twitter.com/3iMPfSm4mj — Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) June 10, 2025

EVERY American Flag I’ve seen still has creases.



The protesters I’ve spoken to have also confirmed they are “just being handed out to them”. pic.twitter.com/aHjf6oyn7J — Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) June 10, 2025

Amazed it didn’t burn their hands.

The newly unfolded flags were noticed on Monday, but commenters say it’s a bit too late for an image rebrand.

Protesters seen in LA flying American Flags today… This is 100% an organized effort and response to change the overwhelmingly negative reactions the public is having about these demonstrations.



I’ve covered Riots for over 5 years— this is EXACTLY how these organizers think. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) June 10, 2025

Optics! They were told to switch to a different Optic. Look more patriotic. Them clowns. — Monakll (@monnakll) June 10, 2025

Good luck rebranding at this point. Everyone has already seen for days the images of them burning American flags and the iconic pictures of the immigrants waving Mexican flags in front of burning vehicles. The images have already been seen by millions. too late. — kskingsford (@momma_kimk) June 10, 2025

You mean this didn't win hearts and minds? pic.twitter.com/ulgcObqP5j — Bill Speros (@billsperos) June 10, 2025

Advertisement

Yea that will work. They went from burning 🇺🇸 flags yesterday to waving them today. 🤣 — Hugh Johnson (@NoTurdsHere) June 10, 2025

It's only a matter of time before these fools start burning the flags. They can't help themselves — Boinas Rojas - Red Berets🎗️🇺🇸🇮🇱🇭🇷🇪🇸⚜️❌ (@Torquat28352878) June 10, 2025

The Internet is forever, and photos and videos of pro-illegal alien rioters burning cars and waving the Mexican flag are everywhere. No one is going to believe these fools went from spitting on the American flag to loving it in one day.