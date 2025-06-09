Sen. John Fetterman Urged to Take the Red Pill and Switch Parties After This Take on the L.A. Riots

The situation in Los Angeles has escalated now that the Trump White House and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have called in the National Guard and several hundred U.S. Marines to extinguish the riots:

"By direction of Secretary of Defense and in coordination with U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), approximately 2,000 California Army National Guard soldiers have been placed under federal command and control in a Title 10 status to support the protection of federal personnel and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area," U.S. Northern Command detailed. "Additionally, approximately 500 Marines from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines at Twentynine Palms, California, are in a prepared to deploy status should they be necessary to augment and support the DoD’s protection of federal property and personnel efforts."

Polls show that the American public overwhelmingly supports Trump's side on the immigration and border security issues, and now Democrat Sen. John Fetterman has also called on members of his own party to display just a little bit of sanity:

I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that.



This is anarchy and true chaos.



My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/pPYbvP6xR0 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 10, 2025

Great points, but Fetterman's in the minority in his party.

Your Party won’t condemn these things because they fervently believe in these things.



Perhaps you’re in the wrong Party. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 10, 2025

Yeah, if anything Fetterman might want to make a switch.

Take the red pill already — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) June 10, 2025

First the Israel issue and now this? It might be time.

They’re going to send you to re-education camp — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) June 10, 2025

Fetterman dropping rational bombs again. Kinda can’t believe they haven’t booted him yet. https://t.co/8Cnh6PpwrE — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) June 10, 2025

If the Dems haven't deemed Fetterman highly problematic by now, it can't be far behind.

Fetterman’s position is mainstream— those who don’t understand that still don’t understand why Democrats lost in November. https://t.co/5XhWpepJyv — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) June 10, 2025

That's exactly right.