Sen. John Fetterman Urged to Take the Red Pill and Switch Parties After This Take on the L.A. Riots

Doug P. | 11:40 PM on June 09, 2025
Townhall Media

The situation in Los Angeles has escalated now that the Trump White House and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have called in the National Guard and several hundred U.S. Marines to extinguish the riots:

"By direction of Secretary of Defense and in coordination with U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), approximately 2,000 California Army National Guard soldiers have been placed under federal command and control in a Title 10 status to support the protection of federal personnel and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area," U.S. Northern Command detailed. "Additionally, approximately 500 Marines from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines at Twentynine Palms, California, are in a prepared to deploy status should they be necessary to augment and support the DoD’s protection of federal property and personnel efforts."

Polls show that the American public overwhelmingly supports Trump's side on the immigration and border security issues, and now Democrat Sen. John Fetterman has also called on members of his own party to display just a little bit of sanity: 

Great points, but Fetterman's in the minority in his party. 

Yeah, if anything Fetterman might want to make a switch. 

First the Israel issue and now this? It might be time. 

If the Dems haven't deemed Fetterman highly problematic by now, it can't be far behind. 

That's exactly right. 

